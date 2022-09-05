  1. Home
  2. SC refuses to entertain plea against order to abolish Karnataka ACB

News Network
September 5, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 5: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the Karnataka High Court's judgement abolishing the Anti Corruption Bureau.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for a private person, Kankaraju as to why the court should consider a plea at his behest.

Rohatgi, for his part, the petitioner was the complainant in the matter. He also claimed the State has challenged the High Court's judgement.

The court, on this, said it would adjourn the matter for hearing, along with a petition by the state government.

On August 11, the High Court's division bench had set aside the order issued on March 14, 2016, for creating the ACB by withdrawing the power vested with the Karnataka Lokayukta to probe all cases of corruption against public servants.

The court had transferred all probes, inquiries and investigations to the Lokayukta. The order had come on a batch of PILs filed by the Advocates Association, Bengaluru and NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya and others.

News Network
September 3,2022

billgatesSII.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 3: The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and others on a petition filed by a man who blamed Covishield for his daughter's death and demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian vaccine-maker.

Petitioner Dilip Lunawat has also made Microsoft founder Bill Gates whose foundation had partnered with the SII, the Union government, the Maharashtra government, and Drug Controller of India (DCGI) respondents to the plea. A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar on August 26 issued a notice to all the respondents in the petition. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 17.

The petitioner claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat, a medical student, was compelled to take the anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine made by the SII at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, as she was a health worker. A few days later, Snehal suffered severe headache and vomiting and was taken to a hospital where doctors said she had bleeding in her brain, the petition said. Snehal died on March 1, 2021, and side-effects of the vaccine were the cause, it claimed.

The petition relied on a report submitted by the Central government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which purportedly admitted that his daughter's death was due to the side-effects of Covishield. The petition demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the SII. 

News Network
September 1,2022

victim.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 1: The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the case of assault of a First Grade College student in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The student, a Muslim, was reportedly beaten up by students belonging to ABVP, for talking closely to a Hindu girl—another student at the same college.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested were identified as Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay, Prajwal, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pawan.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim, 19-year-old Mohammed Saneef, who had named the accused—students from his college, as well as a private one—saying they assaulted him and threatened his life.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia.

The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Saneef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia, was pursuing BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail, Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. According to him, his assaulters did not like him talking to the girl, who also was his friend. 

He said that the accused took him to the college grounds under the pretext of discussing something and then suddenly started abusing and attacking. 

News Network
August 28,2022

towers.jpg

Noida, Aug 28: The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground.

The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern-day engineering.

They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

Minutes after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe. A detailed safety audit is expected later.

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

The towers were proposed to have 40 floors with 21 shops and 915 residential apartments with a fascinating view of the city.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.

Before the towers were demolished, around 5,000 residents of the adjacent Emerald Court and ATS Village societies vacated their homes for the day.

Nearly 3,000 vehicles and 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, were also taken away.

The demolition of the structures leaves behind an estimated 35,000 cubic metres or 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which chiefly includes concrete rubble, steel and iron bars and would take another three months to be properly disposed of.

The Supreme Court had on August 31, 2021 ordered the demolition of the towers for violation of building norms in "collusion with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law".

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), also called the Noida Authority, had received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violations of norms by the realty major in construction of the twin towers.

"The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law," the Supreme Court had observed.

The local Noida Authority, which had approved the building maps in the first place, oversaw the mega demolition exercise which had been in planning for almost a year now.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with the job and it had hired South Africa's Jet Demolitions for its expertise. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was appointed by the Supreme Court as a technical expert for the project.

The top court ordered that Supertech would bear the cost of the demolition as it noted that the construction of twin towers, which was not part of the original plan for Emerald Court, directly affected the quality of life of its residents.

The only other precedence of high-rise structures in India being demolished is four housing complexes in the Maradu municipality area of Kochi, Kerala, in January 2020 in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court, which had held the 18-20 storey buildings to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Edifice and Jet Demolitions had collaborated for the Maradu complexes demolition, too. Jet Demolitions individually successfully executed the implosion of the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November 2019. 

