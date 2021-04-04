  1. Home
  2. SC stays criminal proceedings against BSY in illegal land denotification case

SC stays criminal proceedings against BSY in illegal land denotification case

News Network
April 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 5: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the criminal proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and others in a land denotification case.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian suspended the operation of the High Court's order of March 21 which restored the criminal case.

The special court had refused to proceed against Yediyurappa in the 10-year-old illegal land denotification case. The HC, however, set aside the trial court's order.

It directed the special court to take cognisance of offences against him, and proceed further on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police in 2012.

The complaint in the case was filed by M Alam Basha.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 26,2021

New Delhi, Mar 26: As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the 'no-fly' list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidelines to curb COVID-19.

Speaking to media, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "We can win the fight against COVID-19 but the negligence of some people is creating problems. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to crack the whip."

"We can issue SoPs and guidelines in regard to COVID-19, some people are being careless. We have started putting people on the no-fly list," the Minister said.

"When you compare the air travel to surface route, travelling by buses or train, air travel is much safer," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 59,118 new COVID-19 cases, 32,987 recoveries, and 257 deaths on Thursday.

"The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme produced connectivity and affordability. We have fare-bands. The lower fare-band is a little more than that of the fare of the lower class AC car in a train," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"I am 100 per cent confident that the UDAN scheme is a roaring success. We are building another 100 airports. We have more than 300 operational routes which will be increased to 1000," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Minister said that demand for airports has been increased and many airports are being privatised.

"The land for the development of an airport is to be provided by the state government. In Darbhanga Airport, earlier, there was no place to park the aircraft. Eventually, the facilities are increasing and by creating a bigger terminal and by getting more lands, we will be solving the problems," he added.

All flight operations at Darbhanga airport in Bihar commenced in November last night, which has been developed under the UDAN initiative.

UDAN is a regional airport development and "Regional Connectivity Scheme" of the Government of India which was started in April 2017.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

holibihar.jpg

Patna, Mar 30:  At least 41 persons were killed in different incidents, including group clashes and road accidents, during Holi in Bihar on Monday.

Five were killed in Patna reportedly due to personal enmity, while three children were charred to death in Gaya during the ‘Holika dahan’ event on Sunday night, said sources. They were cremated on Monday.

Three persons were shot dead in a clash over a land dispute in Madhubani, while six of a family died after their car collided with a truck near Gopalganj. The family was travelling to Bihar from Delhi to celebrate Holi with other family members.

Four were killed in two road mishaps in Samastipur reportedly due to drunk driving.

A woman in Buxar was shot when she opposed the vulgar Bhojpuri songs being played by some youths during Holi. One of the revelers shot her in the leg.

“The firing incident took place due to playing of obscene songs. We are investigating the matter,” said the DSP of Buxar, Gorakh Ram.

In another incident, a truck rammed into a sweet shop in Nalanda killing six people on the spot. They were making purchases for the Holi festival.

Two were killed in Sitamarhi a motorcycles accident and three persons, on motorcycles, died in Katihar in road accidents.

Police sources said two persons each were killed in Buxar, Jehanabad and Vaishali, while one person was killed in Lakhisarai when a pick-up van overturned. Three persons were killed in a road accident in Kaimur.

Even though Bihar has been declared a ‘dry’ state, drunk driving was reported on the occasion of Holi leading to several road accidents. At some places, clashes were reported ostensibly due to the forthcoming panchayat election in the state.

Meanwhile, six children were burnt alive in Araria after their huts caught fire when they were roasting corn.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 28,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 28: Customs at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) arrested a married couple on charges of gold smuggling and seized gold worth Rs 39.5 lakh from their possession.

The couple had arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight. The woman, in connivance with her husband, tried to smuggle gold in powder form, that was mixed with solid gum, by concealing it in her specially designed inner garment.

Customs at MIA have been monitoring gold being smuggled in various forms by carriers, especially passengers arriving from Dubai. They arrested the couple and seized 851 gm gold valued at Rs 39.5 lakh, on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi,33, who was travelling along with her husband Moideen Kunhi Cheroor,44.

The accused hail from Cheroor in Kasaragod in Kerala, and had arrived from Dubai with their four children, said officials, adding that the case is being investigated.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, deputy commissioner, who was assisted by superintendent rank officers.
 

Comments

Govardhan
 - 
Tuesday, 30 Mar 2021

Davanagere is a class A city but there is no airport The government has provided airport facilities to small cities but the airport is essential for the development of thiscity

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.