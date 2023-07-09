School dropout Karnataka man poses as doctor and engineer; marries 15 posh women

  1. Home
News Network
July 10, 2023

Mysuru, July 10: This is the story of a school dropout, who managed to marry at least 15 unsuspecting rich women by posing as doctor and engineer even though he cannot speak proper English. 

Police have managed to catch 35-year-old K.B. Mahesh, a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru, after one of the women fooled, married and swindled by him lodged a complaint against him. 

Mahesh used to upload his profile on matrimonial sites like shadi.com or doctorsmatrimony.com.

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused married and cheated over 15 women in Mysuru and Bengaluru. 

Police said that Mahesh was confident that if he married and conned women in high positions, they will desist from filing a Police complaint. This boosted his confidence as most of the women did not complain but silently suffered his atrocities. 

Terrible English

If this conman’s English language skills were better, he may have lured more unsuspecting women into his web of deceit. Several women rejected Mahesh's marriage proposal when they heard him speak English. His poor language skills acted as a red flag to many of his potential victims, according to police. 

Exploiting unsuspecting individuals, Mahesh, who barely completed the 5th grade, masterminded an elaborate scheme where he posed as a doctor, tricking over 15 women into marrying him and swindling them of their valuables. However, the cunning fraudster’s deceptive streak has come to an end now.

His victims were carefully selected, targeting unmarried women, divorcees and widows, who held reputable positions and possessed substantial wealth. Since 2007, Mahesh had been orchestrating these scams, confessing to the Police that he had conned more than 15 women into marriage. Shockingly, some of these victims had children and Mahesh had rented a house in Mysuru and take his victims there to show off and make an impression. He also told the Police that he had rented the Mysuru house and had kept three of his victims there.

A complaint, finally!

The crime came to light when a software engineer from Bengaluru, 45-year-old Hemalatha, reported the cheating to the Police. Shortly after their marriage, Mahesh decamped with 200 grams of gold worth Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh in cash.

Sending her profile a request on shadi.com on August 22, 2022, Mahesh introduced himself as an ortho DNB specialist in Mysuru and expressed his interest in marrying her. He told Hemalatha that he was a resident of SBM Layout in R.T. Nagar, Mysuru.

Impressed by his profile, Hemalatha responded and they met at a fruit juice shop in Marathahalli, Bengaluru and exchanged phone numbers. On Dec. 22, 2022, Mahesh invited Hemalatha to Mysuru and took her to Chamundi Hill for the darshan of the presiding deity. He later brought her to his home at SBM Layout.

He then informed Hemalatha about his plans to open a clinic at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage. Hemalatha discussed the alliance with her parents, leading to their marriage on Jan 28, 2023, at Dolphin Hotel in Visakhapatnam.

Forced to apply for to Rs 70 lakh loan

They returned to Mysuru just a day after the wedding and after a day or two, he asked Hemalatha to apply for a loan of Rs. 70 lakh to finance the opening of his new clinic. Hemalatha refused and Mahesh allegedly threatened her.

On Feb. 5, Mahesh stole 200 grams of gold and Rs. 15 lakh in cash. Meanwhile, Divya, a resident of Bengaluru visited Hemalatha at the house in R.T. Nagar and revealed that she had also been deceived by Mahesh after marriage.

Without any further delay, Hemalatha filed a complaint with the Kuvempunagar Police and a case was registered on June 13 under IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
After arresting Mahesh, the Police confiscated two cars, seven mobile phones, Rs. 2 lakh in cash, as well as various stolen items such as a gold bracelet, two gold bangles, a necklace, and a gold ring.

‘I am a reputed doctor!’

Mahesh used to claim that he was a reputed doctor and his services were summoned from various parts of Karnataka and also from outside the State. He had a habit of keeping his women victims at houses in cities and towns and visiting them once or twice a month but regularly keep in touch over the phone.

Kuvempunagar Inspector L. Arun, Sub-Inspectors M. Radha, S.P. Gopal, ASI Nanjundaswamy, Constables M.P. Manjunath, Anand, Kuttappa, Hazarath, Suresh, and technicians Kumar were part of the investigation team.

News Network
June 28,2023

Mangaluru, Jun 28: Senior KAS officer C L Ananda has been posted as the new commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation by the government of Karnataka.

The government had on June 19 appointed Mansoor Ali as the commissioner of the MCC who was earlier project director of Ballari district Urban Development Treasury office. 

The government within hours amended the order and transferred him as commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority. 

K Channabasappa who earlier served as commissioner of MCC was appointed as personal assistant to state home minister.

C L Ananda, who hails from Mandya, has served in the Indian Army for 15 years. He had in the past served in Karkala APMC as the FDA officer for a period of nine months.

He will assume charge as commissioner of MCC on Wednesday June 28. 

News Network
July 6,2023

Mangaluru, July 6: An employee of a city based Call Centre allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a fan at her residence at Pajeer village on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, July 6.

The deceased, identified as Preetika Poojary (21) was residing with her mother and elder brother at Adappa Residency in Pajeer. 

She had reportedly returned from work in the afternoon and ended her life by hanging herself. 

The incident came to light at around 12:30 p.m. when the family members noticed her body hanging from the ceiling fan. 

It is suspected that the love failure drove the girl to take the extreme step. 

The Konaje police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. 

News Network
July 8,2023

Bengaluru, July 8: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Saturday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday evening.

The minister also said that in 15 days the entire money would be transferred into the account of the beneficiaries.

"On July 10 at 5 pm, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will start the drive," Muniyappa told reporters in Devanahalli on the city outskirts.

Money for the Anna Bhagya scheme would be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries. In 15 days, every beneficiary will get the money, the minister explained.

According to him, there are 1.29 crore (BPL) ration card holding families comprising 4.41 crore beneficiaries in the state.

Offering 10 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme was one of the five pre-poll promises of the Congress government.

Of the 10 kg rice, five kg was given by the Centre to the BPL families but the Congress wanted to give an additional five kg.

However, due to the non-availability of rice, the state government decided to pay money to each beneficiary every month at the rate of Rs 34 per kg up to five kg.

Muniyappa said the state tried to get the rice but the Centre did not give. Karnataka also approached Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states but the rates were high.

Accordingly, the state decided to pay money in place of rice till the rice is available, the minister said. 

