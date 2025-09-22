Schoolboy loses life after fall into water-filled stone quarry in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Sept 22: A 15-year-old boy has died after falling into a water-filled rock quarry pond in the village of Kull near Kabaka on Sunday evening, local officials say.

The victim, identified as Ajman, was a 10th grade student at Puttur Private School and the son of Husainar, a local trader.

Ajman had gone along with friends to a rock quarry pond in the open quarry area of Kallandadka in Kabaka. The pond was filled with water. While there, he fell into the pond and drowned, witnesses say.

Friends present rushed to alert local residents. When authorities arrived, they extracted his body from the water and transported him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

The local police from Vitla station have registered a formal complaint and have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.