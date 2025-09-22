  1. Home
  2. Schoolboy loses life after fall into water-filled stone quarry in Dakshina Kannada

September 22, 2025

kadaba.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 22: A 15-year-old boy has died after falling into a water-filled rock quarry pond in the village of Kull near Kabaka on Sunday evening, local officials say.

The victim, identified as Ajman, was a 10th grade student at Puttur Private School and the son of Husainar, a local trader. 

Ajman had gone along with friends to a rock quarry pond in the open quarry area of Kallandadka in Kabaka. The pond was filled with water. While there, he fell into the pond and drowned, witnesses say.

Friends present rushed to alert local residents. When authorities arrived, they extracted his body from the water and transported him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

The local police from Vitla station have registered a formal complaint and have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

September 15,2025

banumushtaq.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the Dasara festival inauguration.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice CM Joshi refused to entertain four public interest litigations (PILs), including one filed by former MP Pratap Simha.

“We are not persuaded that a person from a different faith inaugurating a state function violates any legal or constitutional right,” the bench stated, dismissing the petitions.

Petitioners claimed that Mushtaq had previously made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Kannada’ remarks, and noted that the inauguration involves floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari and Vedic recitals.

The state government, represented by Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty, argued that the selection committee for the inauguration included all stakeholders, including MPs and MLAs from all political parties. He emphasized that Dasara is a state festival and urged the court to dismiss the petitions with costs.

September 16,2025

Mangaluru: A trial run of traffic signal lights at three major junctions in the city turned into chaos on Monday, drawing criticism from commuters and transport stakeholders.

The Mangaluru City Police, which recently launched an intelligent traffic management system using smart cameras, extended signalized traffic control to Balmatta, Ambedkar Circle, and Bunts Hostel from Sunday. But by Monday, traffic snarls at all three locations forced officials to switch off the signals by afternoon.

Until now, signals were functional only at Karavali Circle, PVS Junction, Lalbagh, and Hampankatta. Although Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has installed signal systems across major junctions, past trial runs at Ballalbagh and KSRTC Junction in May had already resulted in similar disruptions, slowing vehicle movement and frustrating commuters.

Former president of DK District Bus Owners’ Association, Dilraj Alva, blamed the lack of research before introducing the system.

“No study has been conducted on city traffic since 1991. We need a comprehensive survey of vehicles, roads, and traffic density. Without that, activating signals only chokes movement,” Alva said, adding that the matter will be raised with authorities.

Meanwhile, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K. Ravi Shankar clarified that the current move was only a trial run to test newly repaired equipment.

“The signal lights were recently repaired. We wanted to check if they functioned properly. Before permanent implementation, all issues, including timing adjustments, will be rectified,” he assured.

The city now awaits whether officials will proceed with a structured plan—or commuters will face more signal-induced traffic jams.

September 8,2025

tulu.jpg

Bengaluru, Sep 8: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the Tulu-speaking community that their long-standing demand to declare Tulu as Karnataka’s second official language will be taken up for discussion in the state cabinet.

He was addressing the gathering at Astemida Aisiri Tuluva Tharl Sasira, an event organised by Tulu Nadu Javaner, Bengaluru, and hosted at the Bunts’ Sangha on Sunday.

Speaking in a lighthearted tone, Shivakumar recalled his recent visit to a Kundagannada programme:
“After seeing such a massive crowd there, I felt that one day you might force us out of Bengaluru. Your energy and unity are so strong—it made me think that way,” he said, drawing laughter and applause.

Turning serious, he voiced his support for the Tulu cause:
“I stand with you, and I consider myself one among you. I am on your side, and I only seek your blessings in return,” the Deputy CM said, winning loud approval from the audience.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including MLA Ashok Rai, industrialist Prakash Shetty, and other leaders from the Tulu-speaking community settled in the state capital.

Lauding the contributions of people from the coastal districts, Shivakumar remarked:
“It is through Karnataka’s coastal belt that our country has received culture, education, spiritual guidance, and even modern banking systems. You have excelled in healthcare and every other field. The people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are educated, wise, and deeply rooted in history. You are truly the asset of Karnataka.”

He further revealed that discussions are underway with coastal legislators and Speaker U T Khader on creating a dedicated tourism policy for the coastal region.
“The objective is to ensure that people from Mangaluru, Udupi, and nearby areas need not migrate elsewhere for jobs,” he added.

For the audience, Shivakumar’s assurances on both Tulu recognition and regional development were seen as long-awaited acknowledgements of their cultural and linguistic identity.

