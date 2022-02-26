Sec 144 around schools, colleges extended till Mar 5 in Dakshina Kannada

  1. Home
News Network
February 26, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 26: As a precautionary measure to maintain peace, law and order in the Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has extended prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges in the district from 6 am of February 28 to 6 pm of March 5.

Following the controversy over headscarves and saffron stole, the DC had imposed Section 144 from February 14 to 19. Later, he had extended it till February 26. As the issue has not been resolved, the DC has decided to extend the prohibitory order. 

Gathering of more than five persons, protesting, shouting slogans and holding a procession is banned in the area.

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2022

Referring to a plea in the Karnataka High Court to defer hearing on the 'hijab' row till the Assembly polls were over, the BJP has raised questions over the timing of the row and said the row was not a controversy, but a conspiracy against India.

BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi said, "In the ongoing hijab row, petitioner students have filed an application before the High Court to postpone their case until the completion of elections in five States. What do students have to do with Assembly elections? Does anyone still believe that the hijab issue was not pre-planned?"

"The hijab row is not a controversy, it is a conspiracy against India," he said.

News Network
February 14,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday asked his party’s legislator BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan to apologize for his controversial statement linking rapes and wearing of the hijab.

Khan, however, flatly refused to say sorry.

“The Congress does not approve of Zameer's statement. We condemn that statement. We won't agree with that statement. I'll ask him to withdraw it and apologise,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Khan had courted controversy by suggesting that rapes will be fewer if women wear hijab-like clothing. “Hijab, known as gosha-parda, is to hide a woman’s beauty. India’s rape rates are high probably because women aren’t under gosha-pardah,” Khan had stated earlier. 

An angry Shivakumar said the party’s stand was clear. “I had asked people not to speak on this issue, but they’re speaking. We’ll seek an explanation from them,” he said. 

Khan is a loyalist of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. 

Reacting to Shivakumar, Khan said he will neither withdraw his statement nor apologise. “Why should I withdraw? Why should I apologise,” he asked. “I have only explained why women wear the hijab and its benefits. Hijab is to keep women’s beauty away from (prying) eyes. It’s just like how full helmets have been made compulsory for motorists. It’s to keep them safe. Likewise, hijab will keep women safe,” he said.

News Network
February 15,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 15: A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.

"Some religious organisations are using students to try to divide the society.. Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them," the minister said in a statement.

He claimed that not all but a few students were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing Hijab. "In my view it is not their (students) natural view (insisting on wearing Hijab). We all must respect the interim order of the Karnataka High Court and act accordingly," Jnanendra said.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order relating to the Hijab issue has restrained students from attending classes wearing headscarves or saffron scarves.

Jnanendra also noted that safety measures have been taken to ensure peace and order in the state so that students attend classes in peace, without any hindrance. He also requested the students to engage in their academic activities without any fear or feeling of insecurity.

