  Set to formulate 'Design Policy', Karnataka to host world's largest design festival

Set to formulate ‘Design Policy’, Karnataka to host world’s largest design festival

News Network
May 23, 2022

Bengaluru, May 23: The Karnataka government is set to formulate and implement a Design Policy and will host "world's largest design festival" - 'Bengaluru Design Festival'- along with Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22), scheduled to be held in November, Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

During the meeting with the officials of the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organization (WDO), and UK Design Council in London, the Minister confirmed the state's interest to formulate and implement the design policy for Karnataka, a release from his office said.

The policy will attribute inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure, he said.

Narayan said the WDC has extended its support to implement state design policy and also to integrate the 'Design Thinking" as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka. "The pilot project for the design thinking in school project can be done in selected government schools and based on the impact can scale up the project across the state. The IT department will take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the state," he added.

According to the release, the Minister invited the officials to the state for further discussions and proceedings. Paula Graham Gazzard, Chair of Council, World Design Council claimed, "The proposed Design Policy, Design District and Design Education will put Karnataka in the global design circle and it will help to drive investments and jobs creation in the creative sector of the state." 

News Network
May 20,2022

Bengaluru, May 20: The Vidhana Soudha police have managed to solve the case within hours after a hoax call landed to the police control room threatening a time box has been fixed in the premises of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. 

The police arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Subhasis Gupta, a resident of a paying guest accommodation in KS Garden, Shanthi Nagar in Central Bengaluru and a native of West Bengal.

In preliminary investigations, police have found that the caller wanted to trap his brother-in-law in the case, supposedly to punish him for divorcing his sister. But his luck ran out as police nabbed him.

Around 3.27 am, the police control room (112) received a call from an unknown number. The caller spoke in Hindi informed the helpline staff that a time bomb has been fixed in KIA and it would explode in half-an-hour. The caller alleged that a person named Deepak Sonar has fixed the bomb. He further abused the staff and challenged them to catch Deepak Sonar and disconnected the call.

An alert was immediately made to the KIA and jurisdictional Kempegowda International Airport police station. Tension had gripped the airport till the bomb detection and disposal squad, sniffer dog squad, officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airport authorities and the jurisdictional police thoroughly checked the premises and declared it a hoax.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed with the Vidhana Soudha police by a police sub-inspector of Command Centre in the Commissioner of Police office. The police swung into action and arrested Gupta from near his PG with the help of the mobile number used to make the hoax call. During interrogation, police found that Sonar is Gupta's brother-in-law. Sonar had married Gupta's elder sister Ranjitha Gupta in 2004, but the couple developed disputes just a few days after the marriage.

Sonar has allegedly married another woman and a case is filed in the court regarding the same. Because of Ranjitha's marital issue, Gupta's two other sisters are not getting married. Hence, he wanted to take revenge on Sonar and made a threatening call to trap him in the case.

Gupta studied Diploma in Computer Science. He came to Bengaluru in 2019 and worked in a call centre. He lost the job during the Covid-19 pandemic. He joined as IT support staff in V Sure Informatics Pvt Ltd in KIA in August 2020. He was sacked by the company in March this year for his bad behaviour in the workplace. At present he is unemployed. The Vidhana Soudha police are investigating further.

News Network
May 11,2022

Bantwal, May 11: A man killed his younger sibling following scuffle at Shiramkallu Nanderabettu village near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada yesterday. 

The victim has been identified as Balappa Naik. The accused is his elder brother Aithappa Naik, said to be a Hindu activist. 

It is learnt that the duo has been quarrelling over trivial issues for past few years. 

On Tuesday, May 10, the brothers quarrelled once again during a religious programme in their new house. In a fit of rage, the elder brother attacked the younger one killing him on the spot. 

A case has been registered at jurisdictional Vittta police station. The accused has been arrested. 

News Network
May 13,2022

jamiamasjid.jpg

Mysuru, May 13: At a time when the Gyanvapi mosque row in Varanasi triggered a debate about whether mosques were built over temples all over the country, the Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna town in Karnataka's Mandya district has yet again come into the eye of the storm.

The saffronite hate brigade has been trying to convert Srirangapatna into Karnataka's Ayodhya. The ruling BJP has been making attempts to make inroads in the prosperous district, which greatly impacts state politics.

Sources said that with Hindutva outfits taking up the issue, the party is aiming to reap rich electoral success in the region which is presently considered as the bastion of JD(S). Srirangapatna in Mandya district is considered to be a stronghold of the dominant Vokkaliga community.

The management of the mosque has made repeated appeals to the district authorities to protect the mosque from being harmed by communal hate mongers.

Rishi Kumar Swami of Kali mutt claimed on Thursday that the Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna was built on the site of a Hanuman temple, which was razed to make way for the mosque. 

"There are emblems of the erstwhile Hoysala kingdom inside the mosque," he claimed.

A campaign on this would be launched during the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti, Swami said.

He also claimed that the temple was built before the rule of the Mysuru kings.

"During the rule of Tipu Sultan, the Hanuman temple was converted into a mosque. There is clinching evidence to prove that the mosque was a Hindu temple once," Swami claimed.

He further claimed that the temple was destroyed in 1784.

Swam was arrested in January this year on charges of giving a call to demolish the mosque. He had demanded that the mosque be closed until it is decided whether it was a temple before. He is out on bail now.

