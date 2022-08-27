  1. Home
  2. Sexual abuse charge against Murugha Mutt swami: Victims to undergo medical examination

Sexual abuse charge against Murugha Mutt swami: Victims to undergo medical examination

News Network
August 28, 2022

shivamurthy murugha sharanu.jpg

Chitradurga, Aug 28: The Chitradurga police began investigations into POCSO case against Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief of Murugha Mutt, on August 28, a day after the Mysuru police registered a case and transferred to Chitradurga.

“The victim girls have reached Chitradurga on Sunday. Their statement would be recorded before the CWC today. Later medical examination of victims and spot mahjar will be done,” a senior police officer said. “Based on evidences available, the investigation officers will take a call on arresting the accused,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, investigating officers have found out that one of the victims belongs to Dalit communities. This fact has come to light on Sunday. Provisions of the prevention of atrocities against SC/STs will likely be invoked against the seer,” police officers said. 

Some people shared an audio clip purportedly containing the voices of the seer and some of his confidantes. In the clip, the seer reportedly says that he was ready for a conciliation or a trial.

The seer has responded to the allegations that it was ‘a big conspiracy’ against him. He suspected that some adversaries from inside the mutt had conspired against him. “Some people tend to believe that roll call and black mail are the methods to gain power. Such people are behind this,” he is heard saying in the audio clip.

Time will decide everything. Even great personalities like Gandhi and Basavanna have faced serious challenges. Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross, for saying good things and for trying to change the society. But the bad people, those who acted against religious rituals have never been treated like this. I am happy that my supporters are with me in these trying times,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 15,2022

mommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 15: Amid controversy over excluding first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Karnataka government’s newspaper advertisement on freedom fighters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday took a dig at the Congress and said he is proud of the RSS’ ideals and bowed his head to its patriotism.

Clarifying that he and his government respects Nehru, using whose name Congress ruled the country for 65 years, he said and accused the grand old party of neglecting other national icons like B R Ambedkar and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“In the government’s advertisement yesterday, we had mentioned about some freedom fighters, who were even never heard of before with their photos, no one spoke good about it, instead of it, they (Congress) are sad that one of their leader’s names was missing,” Bommai said.

Speaking at a BJP event to commemorate 75th anniversary of India’s independence, he said, “We haven’t forgotten him and his works. We have respect for Nehru. In fact, there is a picture of him in that ad.” “Someone said, Bommai has become an RSS slave, I want to tell that I bow down my head to its (RSS) ideals and principles and that patriotism. I’m committed to build the country on those ideals and principles and I’m proud of it,” he said.

The Congress on Sunday took strong exception to the exclusion of Nehru in the newspaper advertisement on freedom fighters and termed the BJP government’s action “pathetic”.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had called Bommai an “RSS slave”, while AICC general secretary and in-charge of the party affairs in the state Randeep Surjewala had said the BJP’s hatred for the country’s first prime minister had reached its zenith.

State BJP General Secretary N Ravi Kumar, had however, said Nehru’s name was omitted “intentionally”, as he was responsible for the partition of the country.

The Chief Minister further hit out at the Congress, accusing it of not allowing B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, to come to Parliament, and neglecting his memory for years.

Further pointing out that the families of several national icons like Subash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ambedkar are today not in mainstream politics, without naming anyone, he said those people who got politically benefited because of the freedom struggle will have to answer about the ill things that exist today like- appeasement politics.

Stating that no one can change the history of the freedom struggle, Bommai said, “but those writing history have tried to change it for 75 years. Now the time has come to speak out the truth and make people know the truth. We have got freedom because of the sacrifice of thousands of unnamed youth, farmers, labourers.” This 75th anniversary of India’s Independence should be dedicated to the unnamed freedom fighters of the country, he said.

Earlier in the day, in his address at the 76th Independence Day event at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here, the Chief Minister, taking a veiled dig at the Congress, pointed out at attempts to “forget” national icons like Ambedkar, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Abdul Ghaffar Khan among others.

He also said that all Prime Ministers so far and leaders of the country have contributed to India’s progress in their own way, and there is no question of forgetting anyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a Prime Ministers’ Museum in New Delhi to highlight each one’s contribution, Bommai further said “If any Prime Minister had thought about making known the contributions of various PMs to the country it is Modi. There is no question of forgetting anyone here. Everyone has contributed in their own way. Only PMs have not contributed, there are several luminaries who have contributed.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2022

aap.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED".

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said.

"They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2022

kuldeepnarayan.jpg

Jaipur, Aug 14: Two men have been arrested on charge of spying for Pakistan in Rajasthan, director general of police (intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.

Mishra said that Narayan Lal Gadri, 27, one of the two and a resident of Bhilwara, allegedly provided SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts. 

He added Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, 24, the second accused and a Jaipur resident who worked as a salesman at a liquor shop in Pali, was also in touch with a Pakistani woman handler.

Mishra said Shekhawat allegedly operated social media accounts posing as female personnel of the Indian Army. He added the second accused was involved in getting classified information from army jawans by befriending them.

Mishra said the accused were getting money from their Pakistani handlers and that separate cases have been registered against them including under the Official Secrets Act.

In July, an army soldier Shantimoy Rana was arrested for allegedly leaking important information to Pakistan. The same month, three persons were arrested from Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu for being touch with Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media and providing important information to them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.