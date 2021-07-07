  1. Home
Shobha Karandlaje among 4 Karnataka MPs to join Modi Cabinet 2.0

News Network
July 7, 2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

News Network
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: Amid fears of the possible third-wave of Covid-19, the Karnataka government on Monday announced the examination timetable for the SSLC (10th standard) board exams affiliated to the state board of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC). The examination will be held on two days—July 19 and July 22.

Announcing the timetable after holding a discussion with the District administrations, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, "On 19th July examination will be conducted for core subjects--Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Similarly, on 22nd July, the examination will be held for language subjects."

According to the minister, the examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on both days and the questions, in all the subjects, will be in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
 
The minister further said, "The students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them at the examination centres."

Regardless of the pandemic situation, as many as 8,76,581 students have registered for the examination and admission tickets will be sent to respective schools by June 30.

The examination will be held at as many as 73,066 rooms as compared to 48,000 rooms during the last year. Unlike the previous years, this year the board has decided to permit Covid-19 positive students to write exams.

"These students will be writing the exam at the designated Covid-19 care centres identified at the taluk headquarters. This apart, every exam centre will have at least three separate rooms to accommodate those with Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and cold," the minister explained.

News Network
July 4,2021

Kasaragod, July 4: Three fishermen are missing after a fishing boat capsizes off Kasaragod coast at wee hours on Sunday.

Reports reaching here said the boat with seven fishermen on board capsized in the Arabian sea off Kizhoor coast near here.

However, four fishermen swam to the shore. Sources said the three men missing are Karthik, Ratgeesh and Sandeep.

The coast guard and fellow fisherfolks are searching for the missing, sources said.

News Network
July 2,2021

gogoi.jpg

Guwahati, July 2: The movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act that rocked Assam will be revived, MLA Akhil Gogoi said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at Nagaon, Gogoi said the leaders of the movement betrayed the people of the state while he was kept in jail.

"Now that I am out, I want to assure the people that the anti-CAA movement will resume. No (illegal) foreigner will be allowed to stay in the state," he said on the way to his constituency Sivasagar, a day after he was released from jail.

Gogoi spent nearly 19 months behind bars for his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. He fought and won the recently-concluded assembly elections from the jail.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led state government was not sympathetic towards the problems of the people.

"I will raise the issues of big dams and toll gates in the state Assembly. If the government fails to give a proper response, we will have to take the path of agitation," he said.

On the way to Sivasagar, around 400 km from Guwahati, Gogoi had to stop multiple times as his supporters and locals lined the roads cheering for him.

"This outpour of people's love for a jailed person like me proves that I was wrongly confined. The BJP kept me behind bars and won a second term but this won't happen again. In 2026, a new government will be formed. The BJP 'hatao' (remove BJP) movement starts from today," the Raijor Dal president asserted.

This was the first time that Gogoi shall be visiting Sivasagar after being elected.

