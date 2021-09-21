  1. Home
  2. Shobha Karandlaje asks Karnataka govt to increase millet exports

News Network
September 21, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 21: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday urged the Karnataka government to support sustainable agriculture by increasing the export of millets.

Her appeal came as the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International year of millets. “Karnataka being a home for ‘Siridhanya’’, the government's intent is to reintroduce and promote staple and nutritious food products and increase its export,” the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said while inaugurating the “Vanijya Utsav”.

The event is part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, which is being organised by the Central Commerce Department in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka on the occasion of 75th-year anniversary celebrations of the Indian Independence at The Lalit Ashok here on Tuesday.

Karandlaje said, “The state has established six Centres of Excellence under Indo–Israel-Netherlands Programme to boost quality and quantity production of Mango, Pomegranate, Flowers, Oil palm etc.

The initiative will make India shine on the global front as a leading producer and innovator of high-quality agricultural products.”

According to Karandlaje, who is a BJP MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in Karnataka said the state government has been working to formulate an Agri-Export Cell to better target the policy initiatives and to expand its export market reach. She added that her ministry is also actively engaged in the implementation of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ Scheme and ‘Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises’.

The Minister assured the Centre's complete support to the Government of Karnataka to help them achieve their objectives. She also said the administration in Karnataka is committed to materialising central government initiatives such as developing districts as export hubs, setting up export development centres and ‘One District one Product’ scheme to achieve the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local and Make in India.

Speaking at the function, Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industry Department Ramana Reddy said Karnataka has facilitated India’s growth through its Information Technology industry.

"Apart from this, we have successfully facilitated the economic growth of the nation through our conducive business environment and business-friendly policies," he said.

The programme was organised by SEPC under the guidance of the Union Commerce and Industry Department. Eminent people and industry experts from various leading Chambers of Commerce, Industry Associations, Export Promotion Councils attended the event. 

September 20,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 20: An unidentified miscreant allegedly assaulted three staff members of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) in Mangaluru, on Monday using a lethal weapon.

The assailant, in the age group of 30 to 35 years, was asking the whereabouts of a "madam" as he wanted to "give the madam a gift".

Out of nowhere, he attacked a first division assistant, a D group staff and a stenographer, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

The injured, Nirmala, Reena and Gunavathi, have suffered injuries in the head, face and hand.

All are undergoing treatment in two different hospitals and are said to be out of danger. 

On hearing the loud cry, the personnel from district prison situated adjacent to the DIET compound, police personnel and public rushed to the spot and caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police.

However, he has not revealed his name or place from where he belongs to.

He had reportedly told the staff that he was an alumnus of DIET. The reason for the assault is not known, said the Commissioner.  ZP CEO Dr Kumar visited the spot.

News Network
September 9,2021

owasi.jpg

Hubballi, Sept 9: Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has managed to snatch Congress votes in the recent Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation. The MIM has three seats in the Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency, known as Congress bastion. 

Being represented by Prasad Abbayya since 2013, Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency is often considered as a Congress stronghold. The Congress was expecting a resounding victory, if not a clean sweep, in the recently concluded Palike elections. But, MIM, which fielded its candidates mainly in wards with sizable Muslim presence, ate into Congress votes.

The last-minute campaigning by Owaisi swung the tide in MIM’s favour in three wards, where it managed to stave off the Congress.

The MIM had fielded its candidates in 12 wards in its electoral debut in the Hubballi-Dharwad Palike elections. Nazeer Ahmed Honyal has won from Ward No 71, with a margin of 1,694 votes against the Congress candidate Mohammad Halwoor, who is the son of Congress city district unit president. Waheeda Khannum Kittur (Ward No 76), and Hussainbi Nalvatwad (Ward No 77) also emerged victorious defeating Congress candidates.

In Ward Nos 61, 79 and 81, AIMIM candidates finished second. Also, AIMIM candidates secured more than 1,000 votes in two wards where independents won, resulting in the defeat of Congress.

In Ward No 69, an independent candidate (BJP rebel) has won, while the number of votes secured by Congress and AIMIM candidates together was more than the votes bagged by the winner. After the results, family members of the AIMIM candidate alleged that relatives of the Congress candidate attacked them, blaming them for the Congress’ defeat.

Defeating three Congress candidates, finishing second in three wards, and eating into Congress votes to facilitate the victory of independents in two wards, the MIM certainly created hurdles for the Congress in its quest to wrest power from the saffron party in Hubballi-Dharwad Palike. 

Though Congress leaders allege that the AIMIM is the B team of the BJP, they admit that it has prevented the Congress candidates from winning in several wards.

Belagavi and Kalaburagi

In Belagavi City Corporation (BCC), MIM fielded seven candidates and managed to open its account in Ward 18, where Shahidkhan Pathan defeated Congress’ Abdulkhader Gheewale by a margin of 52 votes. Pathan polled 949 votes against Gheewale’s 897 votes. 

The remaining MIM candidates, however, failed to make any impact on the outcome.

Interestingly, the MIM fared poorly in the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike elections, where it was expected to make inroads. The party drew blank but managed a second-place finish in six wards, where Congress candidates crossed the line. 

The Congress, despite MIM's presence, has managed to secure 26 seats in 55-member strong Kalaburagi Palike.

News Network
September 9,2021

Bengaluru, Sep 9: In a major relief for the people, the government of Karnataka today issued a fresh order to end the weekend curfew imposed on Dakshina Kannada and other districts that share borders with other states. 

This decision has been taken as the positivity rate is decreasing in the state. The positivity rate in the state is 0.73% at present.

In districts where curfew imposed, the positivity rate is below 2%. Thus, the weekend curfew has been removed.

If the cases increases, the deputy commissioners of concerned districts can impose the weekend curfew.

It may be recalled, weekend curfew was placed in districts bordering Kerala namely Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar, and districts Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Kalaburagi bordering Maharashtra earlier in August due to high covid cases.

Meanwhile Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V clarified that night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue in the district.

