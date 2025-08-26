  1. Home
  2. SIT probes Thimmarody's role in Dharmasthala row, visits his residence to conduct mahazar

SIT probes Thimmarody's role in Dharmasthala row, visits his residence to conduct mahazar

coastaldigest.com news network
August 26, 2025

timarodi.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 26: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating the mass burial case in Dharmasthala has intensified its probe and visited the house of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody, near Ujire, on Tuesday.

A team comprising SIT personnel, FSL members and complainant witness paid a visit to the house of Thimmarody.

SIT officials will conduct a mahazar at Timmarody’s residence based on the information provided during the complainant witness' interrogation.

Security has been strengthened and additional police personnel including KSRP personnel have been deployed near the house of Thimmarody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2025

sharmapandit.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Former MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit, has been booked for the alleged sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman and for "threatening to kill her when she resisted," police said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the woman, along with her minor son, travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru on August 14 at the MLA’s insistence. On the same day, he allegedly took them to several places in the city.

The FIR states that on August 16, the MLA took them to Chitradurga, and the following day, while returning, arranged a room in a five-star hotel near Kempegowda International Airport. Inside the hotel room, he allegedly forced her into sexual relations against her will and threatened to kill her when she resisted.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on August 17 under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Several parts of Karnataka including coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will experience a week-long spell of intense rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for multiple regions. 

The forecast says that extremely heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the area today and for the next few days. The heavy rainfall will be accompanied by strong surface winds, raising concerns of urban flooding, traffic disruptions across the state.

The highest-level weather warning is in place for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Belagavi and Haveri.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural, along with Ballari, are expected to receive moderate yet consistent rainfall, accompanied by strong winds. For the state capital, IMD has predicted a continuous spell of rain lasting through August 23, raising concerns about further waterlogging and disruption to daily life.

Already grappling with flooding in several neighbourhoods, Bengaluru could see worsening conditions if the wet weather continues. Authorities have warned of possible traffic delays and interruptions to civic services.

The current surge in rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast. IMD noted that this system is likely to intensify and move inland by August 19, drawing moisture-laden winds across Karnataka.

An active monsoon trough stretching across central India, along with a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea, is also fuelling widespread rainfall in the state.

For Bengaluru, IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, with stronger gusts expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 25°C, with night-time lows around 20°C.

Civic agencies across the state have been instructed to stay on high alert. Emergency teams are on standby in Bengaluru, the coastal belt, and the Malnad region to address potential flooding, uprooted trees, and other rain-related hazards.

Coastal and North Interior Karnataka are expected to witness widespread rainfall until August 20, after which rainfall intensity is likely to reduce. However, South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will continue to receive fairly widespread to scattered rain until August 23. A statewide dip in rainfall activity is anticipated between August 24 and 26.

rainmang.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 24,2025

gazacity.jpg

Israeli jets and tanks struck parts of Gaza City on Sunday, August 24, in preparation for a major assault, as the Israeli military’s chief of staff warned officials in Tel Aviv that carrying out the order to demolish the city of 700,000 residents could take "over a year" and place additional strain on Israeli troops.

According to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday, Eyal Zamir issued the warning following an ultimatum from Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, threatening that if the terms set by Israel to end the war were not accepted, Gaza City could face a fate similar to the cities of Rafah and Beit Hanoun.

The report went on to say that Zamir has informed Israeli officials that in such a scenario, they would encounter a more critical situation with reserve units, which are already grappling with decreasing turnout rates and low morale.

Zamir, who has previously clashed with Israeli officials regarding the occupation plan for Gaza City and the threat it poses to the captives, said that the offensive can only begin after all necessary operational and legal preparations are in place, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on expediting the assault on Gaza City. 

As of now, no "humanitarian zones", as demanded by Zamir, have been established, and there have been instances in the past where such zones, designated as “safe” areas, came under Israeli bombardment during the war. 

Israeli military sources have indicated that the evacuation of the southern Gaza city of Rafah took two weeks, and it is estimated that evacuating Gaza City, home to approximately 1.2 million people, will take even longer. 

According to the report, the military's plan outlines that the Gaza City operation would be halted if Israel and Hamas can reach a ceasefire agreement.

The military is prioritizing negotiations to release captives before considering any assault, the report said.  

The offensive comes even though Hamas has accepted a 60-day ceasefire proposal, involving the release of half of the captives in Gaza in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, following negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari officials in Cairo.

Despite this, Israel is determined to proceed with the occupation of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, witnesses have reported continuous explosions and shelling in various areas of Gaza City, with Israeli forces targeting buildings and homes.

The Israeli military has stated that its recent combat activities in the Jabalia area are aimed at dismantling Hamas tunnels and strengthening control of the region, in order to prevent further operations by Hamas fighters.

In a statement, Hamas declared that Israel's plans to take over Gaza City demonstrate a lack of seriousness about achieving a ceasefire, emphasizing that a ceasefire agreement is crucial for the return of the Israeli captives and holding Netanyahu accountable for their safety.

The Israeli regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians and injured 156,230 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since March 2, when it violated its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the regime has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and further deepening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.