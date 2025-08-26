SIT probes Thimmarody's role in Dharmasthala row, visits his residence to conduct mahazar

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Several parts of Karnataka including coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will experience a week-long spell of intense rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for multiple regions.

The forecast says that extremely heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the area today and for the next few days. The heavy rainfall will be accompanied by strong surface winds, raising concerns of urban flooding, traffic disruptions across the state.

The highest-level weather warning is in place for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Belagavi and Haveri.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural, along with Ballari, are expected to receive moderate yet consistent rainfall, accompanied by strong winds. For the state capital, IMD has predicted a continuous spell of rain lasting through August 23, raising concerns about further waterlogging and disruption to daily life.

Already grappling with flooding in several neighbourhoods, Bengaluru could see worsening conditions if the wet weather continues. Authorities have warned of possible traffic delays and interruptions to civic services.

The current surge in rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast. IMD noted that this system is likely to intensify and move inland by August 19, drawing moisture-laden winds across Karnataka.

An active monsoon trough stretching across central India, along with a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea, is also fuelling widespread rainfall in the state.

For Bengaluru, IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, with stronger gusts expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 25°C, with night-time lows around 20°C.

Civic agencies across the state have been instructed to stay on high alert. Emergency teams are on standby in Bengaluru, the coastal belt, and the Malnad region to address potential flooding, uprooted trees, and other rain-related hazards.

Coastal and North Interior Karnataka are expected to witness widespread rainfall until August 20, after which rainfall intensity is likely to reduce. However, South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will continue to receive fairly widespread to scattered rain until August 23. A statewide dip in rainfall activity is anticipated between August 24 and 26.