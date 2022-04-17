Situation continues to be tense in Hubballi after violence as cops detain over 100

  1. Home
News Network
April 18, 2022

Hubballi, Apr 18: More than 100 persons have been detained in connection with the large-scale violence following a provocative social media post targeting Muslims in the city and the accused are likely to be produced in a court on Monday.

The situation continues to be tense and tight security arrangements are in place, with prohibitory orders in effect till April 20.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that all the accused have been arrested and the investigation is being taken up, to pinpoint the conspirators. "Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be initiated against them," he said.

Police sources said that as many as eight special teams formed to nab criminal elements who indulged in violence are still on the lookout for the suspects. The police have arrested 88 persons so far in connection with the violence and lodged 10 cases.

Violence erupted in Hubballi on April 16 night following a WhatsApp post. The mob started pelting stones on public and government property. Later, they gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station and pelted the police with stones.

They damaged police vehicles and torched private vehicles, besides targeting the Sanjeevini Hospital and a temple. The police used tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to quell the mob.

Sources said that one police team is exclusively looking into the CCTV footage and identifying the rioters, while a cybercrime team is looking into social media posts and messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram that led to the violence.

The investigation is being monitored by ADGP Pratap Reddy, designated by Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, who passed on the details of the violence to him.

The Congress delegation, headed by its executive committee member Saleem Ahamad, will meet Ram on Monday over concerns that innocents are being picked up by the police.

Sri Ram Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik stated that the violence was an organised act against Hindus, in the guise of a WhatApp post. He had also slammed the Congress party for "remaining silent" when Hindus get arrested and coming to the rescue of minority community members. "Let the police do their job. Do not get heartburns when goondas and anti-social elements are arrested," he said.

April 17,2022

Hubballi, Apr 17: Tension prevailed in the Old Hubballi area as the mob angry over an objectionable social media post started hurling stones on Saturday midnight.

In protest against a social media post with an edited photograph of Bhawa Dhwaj atop a holy place of Muslim community, the mob turned violent.

To disperse the mob, police resorted to opening fire in the air and using tear gas after stone-pelting started near Old Hubballi Police Station at Indi Pump Circle. Police vehicles were damaged, and two policemen were also injured in the incident.

Additional police security was arranged, and Police Commissioner Labhu Ram held talks with leaders, to maintain peace. Prohibitory orders were also clamped.

Police arrested one Abhishek Hiremath on charges of displaying the edited photo on his status of social media account, which went viral after which a protest was staged.

CM and Home Minister condemn mob 

The stone-pelting incident reported in Hubballi at a police station was an unpardonable offence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday.

The government will take action against all those involved in the incident, the CM said. 

"Police had taken all action based on a WhatsApp post and arrested the accused. Yet, they came in front of the police station in a provocative manner and caused a riot," he said, noting that police personnel were injured in the incident.

The police will not hesitate to take strict action against those who pelted stones. "I am asking all such organisations not to take the law into their hands. The state will not tolerate it," Bommai said. 

The issue should not be given a political colour. This incident should be looked at as a law and order issue, he said. 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that the stone-pelting incident was pre-planned. "This incident is similar to KG Halli and DJ Galli riots," he said. Those who pelted stones have been arrested. 

Police were able to control the situation at around 1 am. Additional forces have been deployed following the incident, Jnanendra said. 

News Network
April 13,2022

Udupi, Apr 12: A case has been registered against BJP veteran and Rural Development K S Eshwarappa at Udupi Town Police Station under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide), based on the complaint filed by Prashanth Patil, relative of contractor Santhosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life at a lodge here yesterday. 
 
The complainant names Eshwarappa, and his two assistants Basavaraju and Ramesh as responsible parties for the death of Santhosh Patil.

The family members had arrived in Udupi late on Tuesday and said that they would not allow the body to be sent for post-mortem till Eshwarappa is arrested.

Santhosh Patil’s relative Suresh Patil said, “We want all those who were responsible for the death of Santhosh Patil to be arrested."

Santhosh Patil had visited Eshwarappa more than 80 to 90 times in the past, for the release of funds for the road work that was completed. Before ending his life, Santhosh Patil, in a message now widely circulated on social media, blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

According to sources in the state police, “there may not be any opposition to send the body for the post-mortem.”

The police will conduct an investigation to ascertain the role of the Minister and others accused in the complaint of abetting the suicide of the contractor, the source added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2022

Palakkad, Apr 15: A 45-year old man was allegedly hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday. Subair, aka Zubair, a local leader of the Popular Front of India, was hacked to death at Elappully in the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was allegedly waylaid by two cars while on the bike and attacked him using sharp-edged weapons. The incident occurred in front of his father’s eyes as he was returning home after offering Friday prayers in a nearby mosque. 

Police said they suspect it was a political killing.

PFI alleged the RSS was behind the killing of Subair. RSS has not reacted to the allegations.

The incident occurred months after S Sanjith, a 27-year old RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by activists of the SDPI, the political offshoot of the PFI. Sanjith was attacked in front of his wife in November last year. 

