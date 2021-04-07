Someone from ‘north’ will become Karnataka CM after May 2, predicts Yatnal

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 7, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Hardline BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal today said that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would be replaced by someone from northern region of the state in a month. 

“After May 2, the change will happen for sure. It’ll be someone from North Karnataka who will become the CM,” Yatnal told reporters at Vidhana Soudha. May 2 is when the result of the five states’ elections will be out. 

“Does Yediyurappa enjoy a special status that Kashmir used to have,” Yatnal asked. “In the backdrop of the party’s policy (of not giving tickets to those above 75 years), it’s a bonus that Yediyurappa got two years extra,” he said, urging Yediyurappa to “voluntarily retire” after April 17, the day when Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly seats have bypolls.

Yatnal, a former union minister, said more legislators and ministers will “rise up” after April 17. “Right now, they’re being forced to go before the media and issue statements in support of Yediyurappa,” he said. 

The BJP central leadership was taking note of all developments, he said. “They’re noticing scams, transfer mafia and how the High Court is blasting the government,” he said. 

The former union minister claimed that BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra was summoned to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate for an inquiry. “Let Vijayendra deny this. Let him say he did not transfer thousands of crores from Federal Bank to a foreign bank. Let the father-son duo make a statement against me instead of speaking through unimportant people,” Yatnal said, adding that “their true colours and the loot will be out soon”. 

This is not the first time Yatnal cat-called Yediyurappa. In February, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal. However, the notice did little to keep Yatnal from attacking the Yediyurappa administration.  
 

News Network
March 30,2021

Washington, Mar 30: An investigation by a UN team of experts found Yemen’s Houthis were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport that killed at least 22 people as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived, two diplomats familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The experts presented their report to the UN committee that oversees Yemen-related sanctions during closed consultations on Friday, but Russia blocked its wider release, the diplomats said. They asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Iran-aligned Houthis denied responsibility for the attack when it took place.

The diplomats did not elaborate on why Russia blocked the release of the findings. The Russian mission to the United Nations did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The report comes at a sensitive time for new US President Joe Biden as his administration and the United Nations press the Houthis to accept a peace initiative that includes a cease-fire.

Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government have endorsed the initiative but the Houthis say it does not go far enough.

The Houthi movement, which controls most of Yemen’s north, has been fighting forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government and the Arab coalition in what is widely seen as a proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh.

The UN expert panel determined that the Houthis launched missiles at Aden airport from two locations that were under the movement’s control at the time, the airport in Taiz and a police station in Dhamar, the diplomats said.

The experts found that the missiles were the same kind as those used previously by the Houthis, they said.

The missiles landed as members of Hadi’s government arrived at the airport to join separatists who control the southern port city in a new cabinet as part of a Saudi effort to end feuding between its Yemeni allies.

At least 22 people died and dozens more were injured in the attack.

No Cabinet minister was killed, but the dead included government officials and three International Committee of the Red Cross staff members.

During Friday’s briefing to the sanctions committee, the diplomats said, the experts said the missile launches from the two Houthi-controlled locations were coordinated.

When asked if any other party could have been responsible, they replied that all evidence indicated that no other Yemeni faction had the ability or the technology to stage such an attack, the diplomats said.

The war in Yemen has claimed thousands of lives and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — with the United Nations estimating that 80 percent of the population needs assistance.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A 21-year-old girl lost her life in a road accident when she was crossing the road at Marakada Junction in the city. 

The deceased has been identified as Pavitra, a college student. She was a resident of Jyotinagara.

The speeding bus bearing the name ‘Navadurga’, which was plying from Kinnigoli to Mangaluru knocked the girl down. She was crushed to death under the wheels of the bus 

A case has been registered at Mangaluru North traffic police station.

News Network
April 1,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 1: As the state geared up to vaccinate everyone above 45 years of age from Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the eligible people to make use of this protective cover against coronavirus.

Cautioning people not to underestimate the danger posed by Covid, Yediyurappa tweeted, "Our protective cover is the vaccine against corona. Everyone over the age of 45 can get the vaccine today. Go to your nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine. Together we can defeat coronavirus."

Health Minister Sudhakar too tweeted, "As we begin vaccinating all citizens aged above 45 years from today, 5,500 vaccination sites will be operational across the state including 650 private and 4,850 government facilities."

According to him, 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine is supplied to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic body, which is distributed to about 600 sites across the state capital.

The Health Department said in a statement that Covid-19 vaccination will continue at all the primary health centres, community health centres, Taluk hospitals, district hospitals, medical colleges and private hospitals as already being done.

It added that Karnataka has in stock 13.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine and it has been supplied to all the cold chain points across the districts as per their requirement.

The government of India has assured the state that additional vaccine doses will be supplied regularly in the coming days as per daily coverage, the department added.

The vaccination drive covering everyone above 45 years of age started at a time when there is an alarming rise in cases in Karnataka.

The state reported 4,225 fresh cases including 26 deaths on a single day on Wednesday.

