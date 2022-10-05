  1. Home
  2. Sonia walks with Rahul in JDS stronghold Mandya as ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ marches ahead

Sonia walks with Rahul in JDS stronghold Mandya as ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ marches ahead

News Network
October 6, 2022

soniagandhi.jpg

Mandya, Oct 6: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the party's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time since its start a month ago with an aim to set a narrative against the RSS-BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and revive the party on the ground.

She joined the yatra unofficially led by her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who launched the 3570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra on September 7 at Pandavapura, and walked for around one km.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah were also part of the yatra that moved through the JD(S) stronghold of Mandya.

Sonia reached Mysuru on September 3 and had been staying at Kabani though her initial plan was to be in Kodagu. However, inclement weather didn't allow her to go there. Rahul also joined Sonia, who returned from abroad in the third week of September after a medical check-up.

This is her first public engagement after a long time though she has been holding internal party meetings and attending unavoidable official functions. However, she has not addressed a public meeting or campaign for a long time due to health concerns.

A large number of party workers had gathered for the yatra.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said that Sonia joining the yatra is historic and it will have an impact on the party cadre.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar also echoed Venugopal and said the party's fight against unemployment and communalism gets strengthened.

Sharing details of the march in BJP-led Karnataka’s Mandya district, the Congress took to Twitter and wrote, “A journey of hopes, love and victory, that's the spirit of BharatJodoYatra which will resume from Pandavapura Taluk and end at Nagamangala Taluk today.” 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2022

hindu.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: Karnataka has witnessed 163 cases of communal violence or riots since 2019 with nearly a hundred cases reporting this year alone, according to official data.  

The data tabled by the state government in the legislature earlier this month, also revealed that almost three-fifths of those communal incidents took place in in Shivamogga, the home district of home minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP bigwigs B S Yediyurappa and K S Eshwarappa. 

In 2019, the state had witnessed only 16 cases. However, in 2022 (till September) the state saw 96 incidents of communal violence or riots in what many see as a symptom of polarisation taking place ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. In 2020 and 2021 the state had witnessed 19 and 32 cases respectively

Interestingly, of the 96 cases this year, 42 belong to Shivamogga. 

Since 2019, which happens to be the year when the BJP came to power, 18 districts have reported communal violence. Shivamogga tops the list with 57 cases followed by Bagalkot (22), Davangere (18), Dakshina Kannada (10), Kodagu (10). 

There were communal killings in Dakshina Kannada, Gadag (Nargund) and Shivamogga, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in his written reply to the Legislative Council. Also, more than 300 police personnel sustained injuries during riots. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 27,2022

RSS.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 27: Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Tuesday said imposing a ban on an extremist organisation or a communal force would not put an end to its activities and if such a step has to be taken then RSS should be the first one to be banned.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan's statement came amidst reports that the Centre was planning to include the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the list of terror outfits.

His statement also comes a day after BJP chief J P Nadda alleged that Kerala was now a "hotspot" of terrorism and fringe elements and life was not safe in the southern state.

"If an organisation has to be banned, then it has to be RSS. It is the main organisation carrying out communal activities. Will it be banned? Banning an extremist organisation will not address the problem. RSS has been banned in the past. The CPI has been banned. "Banning an organisation will not end it or its ideology. They would only come back with a new name or identity. We need to create awareness against such groups and take legal action against them when they commit any illegality," he told reporters.

The CPI (M) leader was referring to the ban on CPI in 1950 and the bans on RSS in pre and post-independence India. Govindan further said that RSS, BJP and the Sangh Parivar are presently seeking the ban on PFI.

"So if communal forces are to be banned, RSS will have to be the first one. But that is not going to happen in the present political scenario in the country," he added.

The CPI(M) state secretary further said that when two communal forces confront each other, they make each other stronger and "that is what is going on now" be it RSS or a minority communal group.

He also answered in the negative when asked whether the Left front joined hands with such organisations to win elections in local body polls.

PFI, whose hundreds of leaders were recently arrested and its offices raided across the country, had called a hartal in Kerala on September 23 during which its activists had allegedly engaged in widespread violence resulting in damage to buses, public property and even attacks on the general public.

Regarding what happened on September 23, Govindan said that while the government and the Left party were not against hartals, as everyone has the right to protest, it was not in favour of violence and destruction of property in the name of agitations.

"The Chief Minister has said strict action would be taken against those who engaged in violence during the hartal. Damaging buses, attacking passengers and destruction of public property is what happened in the name of hartal."

"Strict action will be taken against those involved," he said.

On Monday too, Govindan had said banning extremist organisations will not end their activities.

He had alleged that both majority and minority communal outfits were targeting the ruling Left in the state.

Govindan's statement had come amid growing demand for enforcing a ban on PFI following last week's raids and arrest of the outfit leaders by multi-agency teams, spearheaded by NIA, at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Kerala, where the PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests.

The arrests were made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police forces of the states concerned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 23,2022

navika.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 23: The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against journalist Navika Kumar for period of eight weeks in connection with the abusive remark against Prophet during a TV show. 

The Supreme Court clubbed and transferred to the Delhi Police all FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar over the controversial remarks made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her.

It also granted liberty to Kumar to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the lead FIR.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police will probe the matter.

The apex court on August 8 had granted interim protection from arrest to Kumar and issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government, and others on Kumar’s plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.

Sharma’s remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.