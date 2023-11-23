  1. Home
  2. ‘Sports academy in Udupi’: Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case

News Network
November 23, 2023

The Kerala police have registered a case against cricketer S Sreesanth and two others based on a cheating complaint filed by a man in north Kerala’s Kannur district.

The complainant, hailing from Kannur’s Choonda, alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on various dates from April 25, 2019, by claiming that they would build a sports academy at Kollur in Udupi district of Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner.

In his complaint, Sareesh Gopalan said he invested the money after being offered the opportunity to become a partner in the academy.

Sreesanth and the two others have been booked under IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case. 
 

News Network
November 13,2023

A top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza is likely to spill over to the rest of the region, stressing that Iran is at the peak of its power and is fully prepared for all circumstances.

Hajizadeh made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of a ceremony to commemorate the 12th martyrdom anniversary of Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam, a general known for his relentless efforts to develop Iran’s missile program.

Tehrani Moqaddam, an IRGC commander, was a key figure in developing Iran’s ballistic missile program. He helped develop the medium and long-range ballistic missiles. An engineer by profession, he designed the Shahab, Ghadr and Sejjil missiles with a range of over 1,000 kilometers.

“The war has been expanded, and Lebanon is also involved. The extent of conflicts may increase even more…but Iran is ready for all circumstances,” he said.

He said the Americans are not a threaten to Iran, citing recent messages they sent to the Islamic Republic which he said used the “language of request.”

Iran is the top power in the region and no one is capable of threatening it, the top IRGC commander asserted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said last week that Tehran has received a new message from Washington claiming that the US seeks a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. 

“The Americans … delivered a message to us in the past three days (claiming) that they are after ceasefire and have carried out efforts in this regard,” said Amir-Abdollahian, adding that “they, however, back mass killing and genocide” of people in Gaza.

'Israeli child-killing nature'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hajizadeh said the Palestinians’ victories cannot be overshadowed by Israel’s criminal operations, adding that the regime’s onslaught in Gaza is now an international issue.

He emphasized that all nations across the world are now aware of the Tel Aviv regime’s criminal nature and its atrocities as repeatedly called out by Iranian officials over the past 40 years.

“The child-killing nature and the depth of the Israeli regime’s crimes are now clear to all but it will not survive for a long time,” the IRGC commander said.

He lauded the Palestinian fighters’ “big strategic victory” in the face of the Israeli regime.

“This victory will not be annihilated at all through the Zionist regime’s tactical measures and criminal operations as well as the martyrdom of children,” Hajizadeh said, stressing that the Palestinian people would achieve a final definite victory.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 11,180, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. More than 28,000 others injured in the regime’s military onslaught so far.

At least 22 hospitals and 49 health centers have ceased operations in Gaza due to Israeli attacks and a shortage of fuel needed to operate power generators.

News Network
November 22,2023

In the competitive world of Indian engineering entrance exams, where lakhs aspire and only a few succeed, one extraordinary individual stands out. 

Satyam Kumar, the son of a farmer from Bihar, embarked on a journey that began at the tender age of 12 and culminated in an astonishing achievement – cracking the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) at just 13 years old.

A YOUNG RECORD-BREAKER

Back in 2013, Satyam Kumar made history when he secured the 670th rank in the IIT-JEE, becoming the youngest Indian to achieve this remarkable feat, breaking the record of Delhi's Sahal Kaushik who had achieved the feat at the age of 14 in 2010.

Satyam's journey was not without its share of challenges, but his unwavering determination and hard work were instrumental in his success. Born and raised in Bihar's Bhojpur district, Satyam set his sights on a brighter future through education.

Interestingly, this was Satyam's second time cracking the IIT exam at such a young age. He first cleared the exam in 2012, at the age of 12. But after achieving an all-India rank of 8,137, he decided to retake the IIT-JEE, aiming for a higher rank.

Satyam's journey continued as he pursued higher education. He completed his BTech-MTech Dual Degree in Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur in 2018, after which he set off for the University of Texas at Austin for his PhD.

He is currently specialised in brain-computer interfaces and working as a graduate research assistant. He worked on 3 projects in 2016 while at IIT: 'Electrooculogram based eye blink classification During EOG signal accuistion', 'Optimisation of electrode positions in Different Brain Computer Interfaces', and 'Imaginative Speech based Brain-Computer Interface'.

A BRIGHT CAREER AT APPLE

According to Satyam's LinkedIn profile, he embarked on a career journey that led him to prestigious institutions like ETH Zurich and Inria before landing a research internship at InterDigital Inc.

Most notably, he worked at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern until August 2023, highlighting his prowess in the tech industry.

THE YOUNG VISIONARY

In an interview with India Today in 2013, Satyam expressed his desire to make a significant impact in the world of technology, mentioning his aspiration to develop something akin to Facebook.

He also harbors ambitions of a future in bureaucracy and envisions teaching the children of his home district.

Satyam Kumar's remarkable journey is a testament to the power of determination and unwavering commitment. From a young boy with a dream to a professional excelling at Apple, his story continues to inspire the youth of India.

News Network
November 14,2023

Jerusalem, Nov 14: An Indian woman from Kashmir who had sought immediate evacuation from the war-torn Hamas-ruled Gaza has safely reached Egypt with the help of Indian missions in the region, according to her husband.

Lubna Nazir Shaboo and her daughter Karima, crossed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Monday evening.

"They are in al-Arish (a city in Egypt). Tomorrow morning (Tuesday) they will move to Cairo," Lubna's husband Nedal Toman said in a text message sent to PTI from Gaza.

The only exit route from Gaza, the Rafah crossing with Egypt, has been infrequently opened the past few weeks to let humanitarian supplies enter Gaza and also let some foreign nationals and wounded people cross over to the other side.

In a telephone call to PTI on Sunday, Lubna confirmed that her name was among the people who could leave Gaza and thanked profusely the Indian missions in the region -- in Ramallah, Tel Aviv and Cairo -- for making this possible.

On October 10, Lubna had reached out to PTI over the phone seeking help for evacuation.

"We are facing a brutal war here and everything is being destroyed and bombarded in a matter of seconds," she had told PTI.

Following the unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, Israel declared war and launched a genocide campaign.   

"The sounds of bombardment are too scary and the whole house shakes. It is a very, very scary situation," Lubna had told PTI before moving with her family to the southern part of Gaza where she spent several days with acquaintances before being evacuated.

She had mentioned that their "water supply was officially cut off" in the middle of the night of October 9 and they were without electricity, which made them decide to move to the south and seek help in evacuation.

Lubna had also said that she hadn't seen anything like this before and had two families living with them who had to run away after bombardment in the bordering areas of Gaza.

"We are not able to go anywhere because there is no safe place for us anywhere and the Gaza Strip is too small and it is closed from every side. There are no exit points over here," she said.

"I have already asked for help from the Representative office of India in Ramallah to help me get to a safer place along with my husband and my daughter," she had said in a video message.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.