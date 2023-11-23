‘Sports academy in Udupi’: Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case

A top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza is likely to spill over to the rest of the region, stressing that Iran is at the peak of its power and is fully prepared for all circumstances.

Hajizadeh made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of a ceremony to commemorate the 12th martyrdom anniversary of Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam, a general known for his relentless efforts to develop Iran’s missile program.

Tehrani Moqaddam, an IRGC commander, was a key figure in developing Iran’s ballistic missile program. He helped develop the medium and long-range ballistic missiles. An engineer by profession, he designed the Shahab, Ghadr and Sejjil missiles with a range of over 1,000 kilometers.

“The war has been expanded, and Lebanon is also involved. The extent of conflicts may increase even more…but Iran is ready for all circumstances,” he said.

He said the Americans are not a threaten to Iran, citing recent messages they sent to the Islamic Republic which he said used the “language of request.”

Iran is the top power in the region and no one is capable of threatening it, the top IRGC commander asserted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said last week that Tehran has received a new message from Washington claiming that the US seeks a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“The Americans … delivered a message to us in the past three days (claiming) that they are after ceasefire and have carried out efforts in this regard,” said Amir-Abdollahian, adding that “they, however, back mass killing and genocide” of people in Gaza.

'Israeli child-killing nature'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hajizadeh said the Palestinians’ victories cannot be overshadowed by Israel’s criminal operations, adding that the regime’s onslaught in Gaza is now an international issue.

He emphasized that all nations across the world are now aware of the Tel Aviv regime’s criminal nature and its atrocities as repeatedly called out by Iranian officials over the past 40 years.

“The child-killing nature and the depth of the Israeli regime’s crimes are now clear to all but it will not survive for a long time,” the IRGC commander said.

He lauded the Palestinian fighters’ “big strategic victory” in the face of the Israeli regime.

“This victory will not be annihilated at all through the Zionist regime’s tactical measures and criminal operations as well as the martyrdom of children,” Hajizadeh said, stressing that the Palestinian people would achieve a final definite victory.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 11,180, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. More than 28,000 others injured in the regime’s military onslaught so far.

At least 22 hospitals and 49 health centers have ceased operations in Gaza due to Israeli attacks and a shortage of fuel needed to operate power generators.