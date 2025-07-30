Stranded between river and sea: Bengre’s unmet need for KSRTC bus services

Mangaluru, July 29: The picturesque region of Bengre, nestled between the river and the sea in Kasaba of Mangaluru taluk, continues to face major transportation challenges. Despite a direct road link to Kuloor connecting it to the national highway, residents largely depend on ferry services to commute to Mangaluru city and beyond.

At present, only one private bus offers limited connectivity between Bengre and Bajpe, with a handful of morning and evening trips. This sparse service has forced the community to demand a robust and reliable public transportation alternative.

Taking matters into their own hands, members of the CPI(M) Bengre area committee submitted a memorandum to Rajesh Shetty, senior divisional controller of the KSRTC, Mangaluru division. The appeal seeks expanded government bus services to address the growing needs of the people.

“The residents of Thota Bengre, Kasaba Bengre, and Tannirbhavi are being underserved. A lone private bus is far from sufficient, especially with increasing footfall from tourists, workers, and fishermen,” noted CPI(M) Mangaluru City South committee member Tayyib Bengre.

He emphasized the urgency for a dedicated government bus route starting from Thota Bengre and passing through Kasaba Bengre, Tannirbhavi, Kuloor, Kottara, Lal Bagh Kottara, MCC, and ending at key locations such as the DC’s office and major railway stations.

The memorandum also called for inclusive policies—requesting free travel for women and female students to promote accessible education and employment opportunities.

With its scenic backdrop and growing population, Bengre is no longer a remote outpost—it’s a community waiting for the wheels of development to finally turn its way.