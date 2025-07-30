  1. Home
  2. Stranded between river and sea: Bengre’s unmet need for KSRTC bus services

Stranded between river and sea: Bengre’s unmet need for KSRTC bus services

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30, 2025

Mangaluru, July 29: The picturesque region of Bengre, nestled between the river and the sea in Kasaba of Mangaluru taluk, continues to face major transportation challenges. Despite a direct road link to Kuloor connecting it to the national highway, residents largely depend on ferry services to commute to Mangaluru city and beyond.

At present, only one private bus offers limited connectivity between Bengre and Bajpe, with a handful of morning and evening trips. This sparse service has forced the community to demand a robust and reliable public transportation alternative.

Taking matters into their own hands, members of the CPI(M) Bengre area committee submitted a memorandum to Rajesh Shetty, senior divisional controller of the KSRTC, Mangaluru division. The appeal seeks expanded government bus services to address the growing needs of the people.

“The residents of Thota Bengre, Kasaba Bengre, and Tannirbhavi are being underserved. A lone private bus is far from sufficient, especially with increasing footfall from tourists, workers, and fishermen,” noted CPI(M) Mangaluru City South committee member Tayyib Bengre.

He emphasized the urgency for a dedicated government bus route starting from Thota Bengre and passing through Kasaba Bengre, Tannirbhavi, Kuloor, Kottara, Lal Bagh Kottara, MCC, and ending at key locations such as the DC’s office and major railway stations.

The memorandum also called for inclusive policies—requesting free travel for women and female students to promote accessible education and employment opportunities.

With its scenic backdrop and growing population, Bengre is no longer a remote outpost—it’s a community waiting for the wheels of development to finally turn its way.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 24,2025

Udupi, July 23: In two separate cases of online investment fraud registered at Malpe police station, cybercriminals conned a 36-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, collectively swindling them out of nearly ₹4.5 lakh through fake trading and share-bidding schemes.

Woman cheated of ₹3.9 lakh

Kavita P, a resident of Badanidiyoor, alleged she lost ₹3.9 lakh after being approached on Telegram by a woman identifying herself as “Divya Sharma,” claiming ties to an NSE-linked company. The fraudster initially sent promotional videos and later lured Kavita into a so-called “task-based investment” scheme. Believing the promise of high returns, Kavita transferred money in multiple transactions between July 17 and 21. Police have booked the accused under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

73-year-old duped of ₹50,000

In another incident, Raghavendra Mattappa from Kidiyoor reported losing ₹50,000 to a fraudulent stock trading app named 361HNW. He was contacted by a woman posing as “Arohi Patil,” who coaxed him into making two transactions on June 30 and July 14. Later, the scammer falsely claimed he was allotted ₹5.9 lakh worth of IPO shares and demanded an additional ₹2 lakh to “release” the funds. Suspicious, the senior citizen verified the claims and discovered the fraud. Police have invoked Sections 316(2), 316(4), and 112 of the BNS 2023, and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant against such high-return investment scams that are increasingly targeting unsuspecting individuals, including senior citizens.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
July 27,2025

Patna, July 27: A sweeping revision of Bihar’s electoral roll has removed 64 lakh names, cutting the state’s voter count from 7.89 crore to 7.23 crore ahead of the Assembly elections due in October-November. While the Election Commission (EC) calls the exercise a necessary reform to remove bogus voters, the move has triggered widespread concern among citizens and fierce criticism from opposition parties.

The month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted from June 24 to July 25 identified entries of deceased persons, permanent migrants, duplicates, and untraceable voters. “This is a much-needed reform to clean the rolls,” EC officials said, adding that affected voters will have time to check and correct anomalies before the final list is published.

However, ordinary voters and activists fear genuine names may have been struck off, creating confusion just months before polling. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, alleging that enumeration forms were mass uploaded by booth-level officers without voter consent — a claim that has intensified mistrust of the process.

Opposition claims “disenfranchisement”

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has gone on the offensive, calling the SIR a “farce” that undermines democracy. In letters to 35 political parties — including NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Anupriya Patel — Yadav alleged the deletions amounted to “large-scale disenfranchisement” and eroded public trust in elections. He also questioned why Aadhaar was excluded as a valid document in the revision process.

Next steps and legal battle

The EC will release the draft voter list on August 1, giving citizens a month — until September 1 — to verify and correct entries. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the matter afresh on Monday, with its verdict likely to impact similar clean-up drives planned nationwide.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2025

uspressure.jpg

Bogotá, July 16 Defying the United States threats, ministers from more than 30 nations have packed Bogotá’s San Carlos Palace to charge the Israeli regime with genocide over its October 2023-present brutal military assault against the Gaza Strip.

The dramatic display of international solidarity saw dozens of high-ranking officials from across the globe convene inside the stately palace on Tuesday, determined to hold the regime accountable for, what they unequivocally called, a “war of genocide.”

The two-day emergency summit, organized under the auspices of The Hague Group -- a coalition co-chaired by Colombia and South Africa -- had representatives, ranging from such countries as Algeria and Brazil to Pakistan and Spain, in attendance.

The participants described the drive as a coordinated effort to stop the Israeli atrocities.

Behind closed doors, ministers and envoys, meanwhile, engaged in intensive sessions aimed at drafting collective measures to pressure the regime -- steps expected to be unveiled by Wednesday’s closure.

“There is nothing to negotiate about,” insisted Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied territories, who addressed officials during private talks.

“Israel needs to withdraw from Gaza totally and unconditionally. Then it owes huge reparations to Palestinians for what it has done.”

‘History in the making’

Albanese did not mince words on stage either, telling the press that the Bogotá gathering might well “go down as the moment in history that states finally stood up to do the right thing.”

She called the event “the most significant political development of the last 20 months,” underscoring the unprecedented breadth of the coalition.

The alliance was set up last year with backing from Progressive International, an organization founded in May 2020 to unite, organize, and mobilize progressive forces around the world.

Soon after the onset of the convention, the US attacked the surge in multilateral momentum against the regime, its most important regional ally, which it has been providing with unprecedented political, military, and intelligence support towards further brutalizing Palestinians.

The State Department issued a tirade, accusing The Hague Group of trying to “weaponize international law as a tool to advance radical anti-Western agendas” and warning that the US would “aggressively defend our interests, our military, and our allies.”

Just last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio slapped sanctions on Albanese, denouncing, what he termed, her “illegitimate and shameful efforts” to push for International Criminal Court action against the Israeli regime. “Albanese’s campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated,” he fumed.

Inside the palace, however, the mood remained defiant.

Former US foreign affairs officer Annelle Sheline, who resigned earlier this year over Gaza, attended the summit to lend her support.

“These are sovereign states who have every right to uphold their obligations under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide,” she said. “This is not the weaponization of international law. This is the application of international law.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.