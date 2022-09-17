Stray dog menace across Karnataka; Lakhs bitten by canines in 2022; many die of rabies

Bengaluru, Sept 17: The stray dog menace that has claimed several lives continues to haunt the pedestrians including school children across Karnataka.
As per the State Health Department date, over 1.58 lakh people in Karnataka have been bitten by dogs this year (from the beginning of 2022 till now). Another 2,677 people have been bitten by animals such as cats and monkeys that can also potentially spread rabies.
However, the actual number of cases of dog attacks is believed to more than double of recorded cases. The data on dog bites and vaccinations currently with the Health Department is heavily underreported.
Primary health centres (PHCs) are supposed to have a dedicated data entry operator to report daily data related to rabies and some other diseases so that no cases are missed. But many PHCs don’t have dedicated personnel, says an official at the Health department.
Besides, the current data almost entirely excludes the private sector. Government facilities currently upload their data on the IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform). “Currently, 95% of reporting on IHIP is from the government sector. As per the NFHS-4 (National Family Health Survey), 64% of patients in Karnataka approach the private sector. So it’s important to get data from private facilities,” says the official.
Rabies deaths
When it comes to rabies deaths, nine were confirmed this year, till July, based on lab tests at Nimhans. Last year, 13 deaths were confirmed.
