  2. Stray dog menace across Karnataka; Lakhs bitten by canines in 2022; many die of rabies

Stray dog menace across Karnataka; Lakhs bitten by canines in 2022; many die of rabies

September 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 17: The stray dog menace that has claimed several lives continues to haunt the pedestrians including school children across Karnataka. 

As per the State Health Department date, over 1.58 lakh people in Karnataka have been bitten by dogs this year (from the beginning of 2022 till now). Another 2,677 people have been bitten by animals such as cats and monkeys that can also potentially spread rabies. 

However, the actual number of cases of dog attacks is believed to more than double of recorded cases. The data on dog bites and vaccinations currently with the Health Department is heavily underreported. 

Primary health centres (PHCs) are supposed to have a dedicated data entry operator to report daily data related to rabies and some other diseases so that no cases are missed. But many PHCs don’t have dedicated personnel, says an official at the Health department. 

Besides, the current data almost entirely excludes the private sector. Government facilities currently upload their data on the IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform). “Currently, 95% of reporting on IHIP is from the government sector. As per the NFHS-4 (National Family Health Survey), 64% of patients in Karnataka approach the private sector. So it’s important to get data from private facilities,” says the official.

Rabies deaths 

When it comes to rabies deaths, nine were confirmed this year, till July, based on lab tests at Nimhans. Last year, 13 deaths were confirmed. 

September 9,2022

New Delhi, Sept 9: Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Friday said the Supreme Court will grant bail to journalist Siddique Kappan. The journalist from Kerala was arrested in October 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) when he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

The journalist will be released after being produced before the trial court in three days. The top court asked Kappan to be in Delhi for the next six weeks and mark his presence with the local police station at Nizamuddin every week. Some other conditions have also been imposed.

After six weeks, the journalist will be allowed to travel to Mallapuram in Kerala where he shall report each week to the local police station. He has to deposit his passport before release and has been restrained from misusing his liberty by getting in touch with the witnesses, the court said.

Opposing his bail, the UP government had earlier told the top court that Kappan had deep links with the PFI and was part of a larger conspiracy to "incite religious discord and spread terror".

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had earlier rejected his bail application.

Following his release, Kappan's wife Rahyanth said that for two years, the family had suffered a lot. "We are really grateful to the judiciary. Journalist community also stood with us," Rahyanth said. Kappan's mother passed away in June 2021 while he was in jail. In February 2021, the SC had granted him five days to visit his ailing mother.

Muslim League MP ET Mohammad Basheer hailed the apex court verdict, while adding many such undertrials are languishing in jail.

"It is really good, finally he got bail. Many such undertrials are languishing in jail. Such orders will increase people's faith in judiciary," said Basheer.

He also lauded the Kerala Working Journalists' Union for vigorously pursuing the case.

The sexual assault victim had died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her alleged rape by four men from her village in Hathras on September 14, 2020. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village. Her family members had claimed the cremation took place without their consent and that they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

September 14,2022

The Karnataka government has stepped up vigilance on the movement of people from neighbouring Kerala in the communally-sensitive border district of Kodagu as a preventive measure to check criminal activities.

The move comes after the alleged killers of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Kumar Nettare reportedly escaped and took shelter in Kerala. The murder took place in Dakshina Kannada district, which is adjacent to Kodau, both bordering Kerala.

State Home Minister Araga Gnanendra said on Tuesday that the police have been directed to keep a check on those coming to Kodagu from outside.

It has become common to commit crime in Karnataka and then sneak into Kerala, while many criminals from Kerala take shelter in Kodagu.

"All such people will be observed," Gnanendra said.

Ninety-five CCTV cameras have been installed across Kodagu district to step up vigilance.

"We are ready to take all preventive measures to stop criminal activities," he said.

September 14,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 14: The Karnataka government wants to have 35,000 electric buses by 2030, Transport Minister B Sriramulu told the Assembly on Wednesday. 

He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait who sought details on electric buses in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). 

“There are 35,000 buses. Going forward, given that diesel prices are going up everyday and we’re incurring losses, we want all our buses to become electric by 2030 so that we start making profits. That’s our resolve,” Sriramulu said. 

Sriramulu said diesel buses incur a cost of Rs 68.53 per km. 

At present, 90 electric buses have been pressed into service in Bengaluru for a 12-year contract under the Smart Cities project. The per-km cost for these buses is Rs 64.67. 

Under the union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles (FAME)-II, Sriramulu said BMTC has been given 75 electric buses out of 300. “We hope the remaining buses will be given to us soon,” Sriramulu said. These buses have a per-km cost of Rs 61.90. 

Also, an order has been placed for 921 electric buses through the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). These buses will incur Rs 54 per km, Sriramulu said. 

