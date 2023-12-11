  1. Home
  2. Sub-Inspector suspended over bribery charges in Udupi

Sub-Inspector suspended over bribery charges in Udupi

News Network
December 11, 2023

bribe.jpg

Udupi, Dec 11: A police sub-inspector serving in Udupi district has been suspended following bribery charges.

The action has been taken against Shambulingaiah, former SI of Kota police station and presently working on official duty (OOD) at Karkala, Udupi district superintendent of police Arun Kumar said in a release.

A social worker had complained through a video on social media accusing Shambulingaiah of receiving a bribe from the administrative committee of a college in connection with some feud within the committee.

Madhu Bhaskar and Mahima Madhu Bhaskar had filed a complaint and counter-complaint on the issue between the administrative committee members of the private college run by them at Achlady.

Shambulingaiah, the then station officer of Kota police station, had allegedly taken a bribe in order to help Mahima Madhu Bhaskar in the feud within the college committee.

The police officer allegedly got the bribe amount transferred to the bank account of one of his relatives. The suspension order came after a preliminary investigation, police sources said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 27,2023

aratikrishna.jpg

Udupi: Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna has assured that efforts will be made to form a policy and separate department for the safety and welfare of non-resident Indians from Karnataka in view of their anxiety over the recent quadruple murder at Nejaru, Udupi.

She was speaking to reporters after visiting the family of murder victims and consoling them at Trupthi Layout in Nejaru. 

Noor Mohammed, the head of the family of victims, is also an NRI and is working in Saudi Arabia for the family. The tragic incident has also caused anxiety among other similarly situated NRIs from Karnataka, she said.

Earlier, Noor Mohammed submitted a memorandum to Ms Krishna demanding stringent punishment for the murder accused and also seeking speedy trials.

She said that she would speak to the Chief Minister about establishing a special court and appointing a special public prosecutor to conduct the murder trial as demanded by the family and general public.

Ms Krishna said she has already directed the Udupi district administration to collect data on NRIs from the district and their families back home. Programmes would be prepared based on the collected data, she added.  

She was accompanied by Congress leaders M A Gaffur, Prasad Raj Kanchan, Ramesh Kanchan, Vishwas Amin, Prof U T Ifthikar Ali, syndicate member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and others were present during the meet.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 8,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 8: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 shook parts of Vijayapura district in north Karnataka bordering Maharashtra on Friday morning, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

According to the KSNDMC statement, the tremor was felt at 6.52 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was 4.3 kilometre south-east of Ukumanal village in Vijayapura Taluk of the district.

The Seismic Intensity map of the above earthquake from the epicentre show that the intensity observed is low, and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 40-50 km from the epicentre, it said.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-3 and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low," the statement said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 7,2023

india.jpg

Cracks are beginning to emerge in India’s opposition alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party routed its main rival in recent state elections, putting him in a strong position to stay in power for another five years.

Sunday’s unexpected results gave Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party a clear mandate to govern three out of five states that voted in November. India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, won just one.

That’s prompted some public displeasure among an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties that was created with one purpose in mind: to defeat the electoral juggernaut of the prime minister and his party in the national vote in 2024.

The Congress party, whose public face is Rahul Gandhi, had initially organized a meeting of senior opposition leaders for Wednesday to discuss strategy, but abruptly rescheduled after several senior members said they wouldn’t be available. Mamata Bannerjee from the Trinamool Congress said publicly she had other duties to attend to as chief minister of West Bengal state. She said she’d attend the alliance bloc’s next meeting whenever it’s decided, local media reported.

Opposition leaders have also raised questions about the Congress party’s decision to forgo the alliance partnership in the state elections. Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a leader of a regional party in the state, said Congress only “remembered the I.N.D.I.A. alliance after three months.”

Another senior opposition member, who asked not to be identified in order to speak frankly, said Congress had tried to go it alone in the state elections to win more bargaining power in the opposition alliance, but that approach has failed.

Hindi Heartland

Sunday’s results raises doubts over whether the Congress-led alliance can unseat India’s most popular politician in next year’s elections.

“The Congress was expected to win two or more states,” said Neerja Chowdhury, an author and political columnist. “Instead it’s been downed to one and completely a rout in the Hindi heartland, which is where it wanted to revive and has to revive in order to give a fight to the BJP.”

Indian politics has been dominated by Modi and the BJP for close to a decade with a mixed rhetoric of Hindu nationalism and economic development. Modi’s government has targeted low-income voters, especially women, by providing them with substantial cash-handouts and subsidies.

The state election results showed that while Congress increased its share of the vote in the southern state of Telangana, so did the BJP. In Chhattisgarh, the ruling party won 39 more seats than it did in the previous election, taking votes away from Congress as well as regional parties.

Opposition Leverage

Sanjay Raut, a senior regional party leader, said some party leaders had “grievances” over the Congress’s strategy of contesting the state elections on its own. But he said the Indian alliance is still strong and has their support.

Recent events might actually allow allied parties more leverage, according to Chowdhury.

“This may make the process of seat adjustments easier than would’ve been the case had the Congress won in several states,” she said.

Gandhi said Sunday that the “battle of ideology will continue” as he acknowledged the party’s defeat.

For the opposition, the main roadblock is the prime minister. A powerhouse in himself, Modi hopscotched across the states for an entire month and asked voters to trust him and believe in the “guarantee” of a better life promised by him. 

Modi has projected himself as the only leader who has been able to win India a seat at the global table and as someone who can conjure up a bright future for 1.4 billion people.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.