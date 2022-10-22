  1. Home
There’s provision under RTE act to collect donations; DPI commissioner can issue such circulars: Education Minister

News Network
October 22, 2022

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh has claimed that neither he nor Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had any role related to the circular of department of public instructions (DPI) that allows to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Nagesh said, “It is the commissioner of DPI who has issued the circular, based on the suggestions by SDMCs. Commissioner has constitutional powers to issue such circulars, without bringing it to the notice of the minister concerned. It is not mandatory for parents to give the donation. However if the circular is found to be misused we will immediately withdraw it.”

"There is provision under RTE act to collect donations at the local level for the development of schools. RTE act is a good act. It was Siddaramaiah led Congress government who brought it. So it is not right for Siddaramaiah to do politics regarding this circular now,” he said.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said.

News Network
October 22,2022

Mangaluru: Haji S M Rashid, founder president of Melkar Women's Education Institute, who was recently conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by University of Central America, was honoured on the event of Miladunnabi organised for the madrasa students of Rahmaniya Jumma Masjid. 

He was honoured by Y. Mohammed Kunhi, Director of the Yenepoya group; on behalf of the management of Rahmaniya Jumma Masjid, Kankanady. Khatheeb Abdul Rahman, Chief Secretary Abdul Samad, staff Ahmed Madani, Sajid and others were present.

News Network
October 16,2022

Hassan, Oct 16: Nine people died on the spot while 12 others were injured in a in a pile-up involving three vehicles - a KSRTC bus, a tempo traveler, and a milk tanker - in Hassan district in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place near Chaluvanahalli under Banavara police station limits in Arasikere taluk ofHassan district. 

According to reports, the deceased was returning from Dharmasthala pilgrimage. The ill-fated vehicle hit a KSRTC bus (Bengaluru- Shivamogga bus) and a KMF milk tanker (Shivamogga to CR Patna route).

The milk tanker driver has fled the spot. According to eyewitnesses and the survivors, the accident occurred because the milk tanker driver did not heed to diversion road signs and went in the wrong direction on 4 lane NH which connects Bengaluru and Shivamogga.

According to the initial reports, among the nine, four deceased are belonging to one family. A widow and her two children are among those deceased in the accident.

Among the deceased, seven are from Hallikere while two are from Doddihalli villages in Arasikere taluk. After first aid, 10 injured are shifted to HIMS Hassan, while two are being treated at Arsikere government hospital.

Among the deceased, four are women, one a male passenger, and four are children.

All the deceased were traveling in the Tempo traveler. The deceased are identified as Leelavathi R (50), Chaithra Shrinivas (33), Samarth Shrinivas(10), Dimpi (12), Thanmai Santhosh (10), Druva Santhosh (2) Vandana Ganganna (20), Doddaiah Papanna (60), and Bharathi Doddaiah (50).

CM Basavara Bommai condoled the death. He announced compensation to the families of deceased persons and medical support for the injured. Local MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda visited the residences of the deceased and injured and consoled.

News Network
October 15,2022

Ballari, Oct 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST" and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Cong leaders hit out at RSS-BJP

The Congress leaders slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces. 

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics. 

