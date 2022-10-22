There’s provision under RTE act to collect donations; DPI commissioner can issue such circulars: Education Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh has claimed that neither he nor Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had any role related to the circular of department of public instructions (DPI) that allows to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Nagesh said, “It is the commissioner of DPI who has issued the circular, based on the suggestions by SDMCs. Commissioner has constitutional powers to issue such circulars, without bringing it to the notice of the minister concerned. It is not mandatory for parents to give the donation. However if the circular is found to be misused we will immediately withdraw it.”

"There is provision under RTE act to collect donations at the local level for the development of schools. RTE act is a good act. It was Siddaramaiah led Congress government who brought it. So it is not right for Siddaramaiah to do politics regarding this circular now,” he said.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said.