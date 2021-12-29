  1. Home
Three-time ministers in Karnataka asked to voluntarily resign and devote time for BJP

News Network
December 29, 2021

Hubballi, Dec 29: The Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, M P Renukacharya, on Wednesday asked three-time Ministers to voluntarily resign and devote time for the party.

"Many BJP MLAs are desirous of a Gujarat-like cabinet revamp in the state... In this backdrop, I request three-time Ministers (2004, 2008, 2018) to voluntarily resign and devote time to the 'sanghatan' (organization) in the run-up to the election. This will give an opportunity for new faces to become Ministers and will boost the charisma of the party and the government," he told reporters here.

The issue has been discussed by MLAs and they are planning to meet senior party leaders, including the party President and Chief Minister, to push for induction of new Ministers, Renukacharya said.

There, however, is no scope for the replacement of Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister, he said. "Bommai will continue as the Chief Minister."

On Tuesday, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal told reporters that a cabinet revamp was imminent and strict action will be taken against those who make public statements on Bommai's replacement as Chief Minister.

Replying to a query, Yatnal said the central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the know-how of Karnataka BJP leaders speaking about Bommai's replacement.

"The central leadership is aware of the developments. Because, there are people who send paper cuttings and video clips to them. The central leadership including Narendra Modi are keeping an eye on those who talk about change of guard. This was told by Pralhad Joshi (Union Minister)," he said.

He said if any leader speaks about Bommai's replacement, strict action will be taken.

Yatnal also said that BJP General Secretary Arun Singh and Joshi announced that Bommai will remain the Chief Minister till the next election.

December 20,2021

Hassan, Dec 20: In a case of drunk driving, a truck driver hit several vehicles before colliding with a bike, killing three of the four riders, including twins and their mother in Hassan district of Karnataka, police said.

The accident happened on Sunday at midnight.

The deceased have been identified as three-year-old Pranathi, Pranav and their mother Jyothi. The condition of Shivanand, the deceased children's father, is said to be critical.

According to police, the incident took place on the National Highway in the outskirts of Hassan city. The victims' family was travelling on their bike when they were hit by the truck. The truck had also hit four other vehicles before hitting the bike.

The impact of the collision was such that all four were thrown off. The twins came under the wheels and were dragged by the vehicle for a long distance. The body of Pranathi had been totally disfigured. Both kids died on the spot and their mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

The truck driver, who was found to be in an inebriated state, tried to escape from the spot but was arrested by the police. The investigation is on.

December 28,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 28: In a great relief to the Karnataka Health department, which is in a battle mode in taking preventive measures to ensure the new SARS-CoV2 variant Omicron doesn't spread across the state, as many as 15 students affected with the Omicron variant have fully recovered and been discharged from the designated hospitals. The data is confirmed by the Union Health ministry.

The rest of the patients are also in good stead and none are showing any severe symptoms. However, the Karnataka state government has already initiated measures to tackle the possible Omicron variant implications in the state. The department has made arrangements for 7,051 ICU beds in the state and 30,000 beds with an oxygen facility. Earlier, the number of ICU beds was 3,860.

Karnataka was the first state to report Omicron variant cases in the country. One was a South African national with an international travel history and another was a local doctor without travel history. The case without travel history panicked people and authorities as it gave clues on the presence of the new variant in the community.

However, the doctor recovered from the infection and in fact, he came on live on social media to explain that he is hale and hearty at the designated hospital. Later, as many as seven Omicron variant, positive cases were found last Saturday taking the tally to 38 in the state.

According to data available, eight states -- Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka -- have reported 93 per cent of all 538 cases of Omicron reported in India. Maharashtra has seen the most number of discharges at 42. As many as 30 Omicron tested positive patients have recovered and were discharged in Rajasthan, followed by Delhi (23) and Karnataka (15).

The Karnataka government, though relieved that Omicron affected persons are not showing severe symptoms, is taking no chances and imposed a ban on nightlife during the New Year celebrations in the state.

December 25,2021

Riyadh, Dec 25: A Yemeni rebel attack on Saudi Arabia's southern border town of Jizan killed two people and wounded seven more late Friday, Saudi state-run media reported.

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a projectile that killed a Saudi citizen and Yemeni resident in the southwestern Saudi province of Jizan, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. Six of the wounded were Saudis and one was a Bangladeshi national, Saudi media said.

Shrapnel also smashed into nearby cars and shops.

The cross-border attack is just the latest in Yemen's long-running civil war by the Shiite Houthi rebels following an escalation of Saudi-led military coalition airstrikes on the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

Saudi airstrikes rocked Sanaa earlier Friday, hitting a military camp near the city center, Houthi and Saudi media reported.

Yemen's war erupted in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country's north. Months later, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition intervened to oust the Houthis and restore the internationally recognised government.

The war has settled into a bloody stalemate and spawned the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Intermittently throughout the conflict, Iran-backed Houthis have staged drone attacks and fired missiles across the border at airports, oil facilities and military installations within Saudi Arabia.

Those assaults have rarely caused substantial damage, but over the years have wounded dozens and rattled global oil markets.

Within Yemen, the Saudi-led bombing campaign has drawn international criticism for hitting non-military targets like hospitals and wedding parties and devastating infrastructure in the Arab world's most impoverished nation.

Yemen's civil war has killed some 130,000 people, including thousands of civilians.

Earlier this week the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, reported that attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia have more than doubled this year from last year.

Based on an analysis of thousands of Houthi attacks between 2016 and 2021, it said Houthi attacks on the kingdom averaged 78 a month this year, compared to 38 a month last year.

The cross-border assaults provide a broader view of the regional proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh. Although the regional powerhouses recently have engaged in Bagdad-brokered talks to cool down tensions, peace in Yemen remains elusive as diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting intensify. 

