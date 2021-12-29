Three-time ministers in Karnataka asked to voluntarily resign and devote time for BJP

Hubballi, Dec 29: The Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, M P Renukacharya, on Wednesday asked three-time Ministers to voluntarily resign and devote time for the party.

"Many BJP MLAs are desirous of a Gujarat-like cabinet revamp in the state... In this backdrop, I request three-time Ministers (2004, 2008, 2018) to voluntarily resign and devote time to the 'sanghatan' (organization) in the run-up to the election. This will give an opportunity for new faces to become Ministers and will boost the charisma of the party and the government," he told reporters here.

The issue has been discussed by MLAs and they are planning to meet senior party leaders, including the party President and Chief Minister, to push for induction of new Ministers, Renukacharya said.

There, however, is no scope for the replacement of Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister, he said. "Bommai will continue as the Chief Minister."

On Tuesday, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal told reporters that a cabinet revamp was imminent and strict action will be taken against those who make public statements on Bommai's replacement as Chief Minister.

Replying to a query, Yatnal said the central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the know-how of Karnataka BJP leaders speaking about Bommai's replacement.

"The central leadership is aware of the developments. Because, there are people who send paper cuttings and video clips to them. The central leadership including Narendra Modi are keeping an eye on those who talk about change of guard. This was told by Pralhad Joshi (Union Minister)," he said.

He said if any leader speaks about Bommai's replacement, strict action will be taken.

Yatnal also said that BJP General Secretary Arun Singh and Joshi announced that Bommai will remain the Chief Minister till the next election.