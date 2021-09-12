U T Khader demands probe into misuse of food and safety kits for labourers

  1. Home
News Network
September 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Former minister and incumbent Mangalore MLA U T Khader alleged that food, immunity and safety kits being distributed to construction labourers through the labour department by the government were being misused.

"There is a need to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged misuse of kits," he demanded while addressing media persons at Circuit house on Sunday. 

"The rice, which was part of the food kit, had worms. The other two kits were not much beneficial. According to the available information, the government had spent Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per kit. Fund from Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board was misappropriated," he charged.

"The cost per immunity kit was Rs 700. An amount of Rs 600 was spent on each safety kit containing sanitiser, soap, masks and others," Khader said. In the Mangalore constituency, only 5,000 such kits were distributed. While in other constituencies, 10,000 to 15,000 such kits had been distributed. Crores of rupees have been misappropriated in the name of kits for labourers," he alleged.

Khader said that fishermen are not getting subsidies for diesel on time. "I will raise the issue of Udupi-Konaje health corridor, metro rail survey and other issues in the session."

Khader claimed that no houses for the poor had been sanctioned in Karnataka after the BJP government came to power. The MLA said that the government had directed to conduct the survey of the homeless before the election. 

"But, the poor are still waiting for a roof over their head. The issue of housing projects will also be raised in the session," he added.

News Network
September 9,2021

kangana.jpg

Mumbai, Sept 9: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking quashing of the criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her by a court here based on lyricist Javed Akhtar's complaint.

High court judge, Justice Revati Mohite Dere, who had on September 1 reserved her order on the plea, said the applicant's (Ranaut's) petition "stands dismissed".

Ranaut, through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, had challenged the defamation proceedings that were initiated by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's court earlier this year, saying that the court had failed to apply its mind to the case.

Akhtar's counsel Jay Bharadwaj, however, told the high court that the magistrate had directed for the police inquiry after going through the lyricist's complaint and excerpts of Ranaut's interview, in which she had made the alleged defamatory comments. Akhtar had filed the criminal complaint against Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview given to journalist Arnab Goswami.

In December 2020, the court directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Akhtar's complaint against Ranaut and then initiated criminal proceedings against her, and issued summons to her in February this year. 

News Network
September 6,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Pitching for more efficient policing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said cybercrime, drug mafia, dark web are "new challenges" and such new crimes need to be cracked down by using new technology and advanced equipment. He said there has to be a dashboard for DG and all SPs, for them to regularly monitor the cases.

"There are new challenges like cybercrime, drug mafia, cracking the dark web, all these new kinds of crimes have to be cracked down by using new technology, using advanced equipment," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a conference of senior police officers here, he said, Karnataka police is known for its efficiency and has a good name across the country, and stressed the need to continue the tradition with excellent efficiency.

"Law and order situation and crimes should be completely under control, and investigation should happen in an impartial manner," he said, highlighting the need for people-friendly policing and improving the crime reporting system. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DG & IGP Praveen Sood, senior officials of the home department and senior police officials were present.

Stating that there has to be a dashboard for DG and all SPs for them to regularly monitor the cases, Bommai said measures should be taken to ensure adequate punishment for the accused who have been charge-sheeted, every case has to be analysed, court observations have to be taken note of to see to that things are rectified in the future investigations. "...there should be no relationship with any agents or criminals at any level. All measures should be taken to put an end to gambling and there should be no collusion with those involved in illegal sand mining or marketing," he added.

The Chief Minister said for reforming the police system in the state, a command centre was coming up, also approval has been given for six forensic labs. "A new Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalion and infrastructure is being developed, jail infrastructure is being improved, fire force equipment are being modernised and coastal police are being provided with equipment like high-speed boats," he added.

News Network
September 9,2021

Bengaluru, Sep 9: In a major relief for the people, the government of Karnataka today issued a fresh order to end the weekend curfew imposed on Dakshina Kannada and other districts that share borders with other states. 

This decision has been taken as the positivity rate is decreasing in the state. The positivity rate in the state is 0.73% at present.

In districts where curfew imposed, the positivity rate is below 2%. Thus, the weekend curfew has been removed.

If the cases increases, the deputy commissioners of concerned districts can impose the weekend curfew.

It may be recalled, weekend curfew was placed in districts bordering Kerala namely Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar, and districts Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Kalaburagi bordering Maharashtra earlier in August due to high covid cases.

Meanwhile Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V clarified that night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue in the district.

