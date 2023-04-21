  1. Home
  2. U T Khader, J R Lobo, Ramanath Rai file nominations amid fanfare

News Network
April 20, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Former minister and sitting Mangaluru MLA U T khader, former Mangauru South MLA J R Lobo and former Bantwal MLA B Ramanath Rai today filed their nomination papers from their respective constituencies for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10, 2023.

Hundreds of Congress workers took part in a rally in support of Mr Khader ahead of nomination filing. Flanked by local Congress leaders, he filed nomination in Ullal civic body. 

Prior to nomination filing, Mr Khader addressed a public meet at Ullal Bail and termed the May 10 poll as a clash between good and evil. 

On the other hand Lobo offered pooja rituals at Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara temple. Lobo also visited various religious centres including churches, temples and mosques.

A large number of people gathered for a procession from Kudroli temple to Mangaluru City Corporation office where Lobo filed his nomination.

Speaking to media Lobo said that development of the city was his priority. “Irrespective of caste and religion, people should live in harmony. Investors should come forward to invest in the city-based projects through which youth will get employment. Also, it will prevent the youth from going out of the city in search of jobs,” he said.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the procession in Bantwal ahead of former minister B Ramanath Rai filed nomination papers in Mini Vidhana Soudha in BC Road. The procession began from Bantwala Sri Venkataramana Temple.  

News Network
April 15,2023

New Delhi, Apr 15: Courts are being lied to, those arrested are being tortured and there's not a shred of proof of any wrongdoing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after being summoned by the CBI in the capital's liquor policy case.

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Mr Kejriwal said agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were going to extraordinary lengths to target their fiercest political opponents.

The agencies have falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats like "will see how your daughter gets to college tomorrow", he claimed.

The Chief Minister also said that despite months of investigation, and scores of arrests, including his former deputy Manish Sisodia, the agencies have not found a single penny of ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam.

"When they found nothing in raids, they said the money had been funnelled into our Goa election campaign. Where is the proof of this? All our payments were made with cheques. Show me a single rupee of the ₹ 100 crore you claim we got," Mr Kejriwal said.

"If I say, without proof, that I paid Prime Minister Narendra Modi ₹ 1,000 crore on the 17th of September at 7 pm, will you arrest him?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief asked, announcing he will sue the agencies for perjury and falsifying evidence.

"The same policy, which they call corrupt, was introduced in Punjab and has resulted in a 50 per cent increase in revenue. It was a game-changing and transparent policy," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that he will appear for questioning tomorrow as asked.

The CBI is probing allegations that the liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government last year, which ended government control over the sale of liquor in the capital, gave undue advantages to private retailers.

Alleging the involvement of the "highest levels" of Mr Kejriwal's government in the swindle, the agency has claimed crores in kickbacks were paid for favours in the policy and funnelled into his party's election campaign in Goa last year.

Manish Sisodia's arrest in February was the highest-profile arrest in the case so far. The summons to Mr Kejriwal, whose political career began with the 2011 anti-corruption movement that swept the nation, comes as his 10-year-old party, recently upgraded to the status of a national outfit, tries to position itself as one of the main alternatives to PM Modi's BJP.

News Network
April 14,2023

Upset that the bus she was travelling in did not stop near her college despite multiple requests to the crew, a 20-year-old engineering student jumped off the vehicle at Huligudda in Vijayanagara district and succumbed to head injuries at a hospital in neighbouring Davanagere on Wednesdsay evening.

Shweta Shanthappanavar was from Holalu village in Huvina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district, about 320km from Bengaluru. She was a first-semester student at Government Engineering College, Huligudda, 6km from Hadagali where she was staying in a hostel.

According to the FIR, Shweta boarded a KSRTC Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus at Hadagali to go to her college. When the bus was nearing the college around 12.45pm, she reportedly requested the driver and conductor to stop the bus near her institution, but they didn't oblige her.

They allegedly asked her to "jump out" if she so wanted to alight from the bus. As the bus was speeding near the college, the student, frustrated and angry that she would miss her classes, jumped out only to land with severe head injuries.
She succumbed to her injuries at a private facility in Davanagere around 5pm on Wednesday. The girl was taken to government hospital in Hadagali and later shifted to a private facility in Davanagere where she succumbed to her injuries around 5pm on Wednesday.

After the incident, students staged a protest, holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and seeking action against the duo. Police had a tough time pacifying the students. Following assurances by tahsildar K Sharanamma, the students withdrew their protest.

Chalapathy, KSRTC depot manager in Hadagali, said the bus involved in the incident belongs to Haveri and they have sent a report to their counterparts.

News Network
April 15,2023

chinch.jpg

Kalaburagi, Apr 15: Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur, who will be contesting from Gurmitkal seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, was injured along with his driver and gunman when the car he was travelling in overturned in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the information received, Chinchansur was returning from Yadgir to Kalaburagi in his car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid crashing against a roadside pole, he turned the vehicle on the other side, due to which the vehicle drifted and eventually overturned on the road.

The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, police said.

Chinchansur, who was a BJP MLC, quit the ruling party and resigned from the legislative council to join the Congress last month. He will be contesting the Assembly election slated for May 10 on a Congress ticket.

Baburao Chinchansur has been elected as MLA for 5 terms, 3 terms from Chittapur Assembly constituency (1989, 1994 and 1999), 2 terms from Gurmitkal Assembly constituency (2008-2013 & 2013-2018).

 He was the Minister for Textiles Ports & Inland Transport K. Siddaramaiah led Indian National Congress Karnataka Government.  After losing in 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on 29 August 2018.

After joining BJP in 2018, On 30 July 2022, BJP gave a ticket to Chinchansur for MLC by-polls. On 5th August 2022, he unopposed got elected as a Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (The Upper House of the Karnataka Legislature). Later on 20 March 2023, he resigned from his post.

On 22 March 2023, Baburao Chinchansur joined Indian National Congress in the presence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar (two days after resigning from the MLC post).

