  Udupi: 23-yr-old woman brutally stabbed on her birthday by spurned lover after she blocks his number

September 12, 2025

Brahmavar, Sept 12: A shocking crime rocked Kokkarne village in Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district, on Friday morning when a 23-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by her rejected lover.

The victim, identified as Rakshita of Poojaribettu, Kokkarne, was attacked while on her way to work in Manipal. Police said her neighbour, Karthik Poojary, intercepted her on a bike and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

Investigations revealed that Karthik had been pressuring Rakshita to marry him, but her family opposed the proposal. After she blocked his phone number two weeks ago, Karthik allegedly plotted the assault. On the morning of her birthday, he attacked her, inflicting stab wounds on her neck and chest near the ribs.

Rakshita sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to KMC Hospital, Manipal, where her condition is reported to be critical.

A case has been registered at Brahmavar police station. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed the incident and said a probe is in progress.

September 12,2025

August 30,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a notification formalising the appointment of MA Saleem as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and the Head of Police Force (HoPF) of the Karnataka state police.

“MA Saleem, IPS (KN: 1993), Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic Offences, Bengaluru is appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru carrying the Apex Scale, Level-17 i.e. Rs.2,25,000/-(fixed) in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 with immediate effect and until further orders in the existing vacancу,” the notification said.

Saleem, in May this year, was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP after Alok Mohan's term as HoPF ended. A 1993-batch officer, Saleem, during his three-decade-long career served in 26 different roles, most recently as the Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Saleem, born on June 25, 1966, hails from Chikkabanavara, a once-sleepy village in northern Bengaluru. He holds postgraduate degrees in commerce and police management.

Saleem is widely recognised for his contributions to solving Bengaluru's traffic issues, first as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), then as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security) and later as the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic). 

September 8,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: The lure of quick profits in the stock market has cost a city resident a staggering ₹1.1 crore, after he was drawn into an elaborate scam run through WhatsApp.

The ordeal began on July 17 when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group run by a man identifying himself as Virender Singh. Claiming expertise in stock trading, Singh promoted a platform called Russell Investment and assured high, risk-free returns.

He later introduced the complainant to “Kristin,” who posed as a customer relationship officer. On August 11, Kristin personally guided him to open a trading account through a registration link, which displayed Indian and US stocks — giving the appearance of a legitimate platform.

Convinced by repeated promises of huge profits, the man began transferring funds. Between August 13 and September 2, he moved a total of ₹1.1 crore via RTGS and NEFT into bank accounts shared by the fraudsters.

Trouble surfaced when he attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded an additional 20% payment as “tax,” warning that his funds would otherwise be blocked. Alarmed, he consulted friends and quickly realised he had been duped.

The case has now been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits.

