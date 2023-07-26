  1. Home
  2. Udupi college washroom video: Case against 3 students, college and those who spread fake news

July 26, 2023

Udupi, July 26: An FIR has been registered against three girl students of a paramedical college in Udupi over the alleged recording of a video of their fellow student in the college washroom recently, police sources said.

The FIR has been filed at Malpe police station in Udupi. Three students, Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, have been named in the FIR.

The college administration has also been named in the FIR, which has been filed under sections 509, 204, 175, 34 and 66 (e) of the IT Act, sources said.

A police statement said two separate suo motu cases have been registered regarding the video recording in the washroom of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences.

A case of recording the private video of a female student and deleting it later is registered against three female students and the college administration. Police have charged them with failure to produce the details and evidence relating to the incident that could spoil the reputation of the victim.

A morphed video of the incident was allegedly uploaded on One India Kannada YouTube channel. An individual named Kalu Singh Chawhan had posted the same on his twitter account as well. A case for causing communal enmity and spoiling social harmony has also been registered, the statement said.

The three girl students were suspended from the college on the accusation of filming the video in the washroom of the college recently. The issue has created a flutter in political circles, with the BJP announcing a state-wide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.

A day earlier, police had urged the public not to believe rumours that girls of a particular community had targeted a girl from another community and shared a video of her that they allegedly shot in the restroom.

July 17,2023

NDAgowda.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: The Janata Dal (Secular) has decided not to take part in the two-day Opposition meeting being held at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru from July 17. 

"There is no question of the JD(S) participating in the opposition parties meeting, but on participating in the NDA meeting, we are yet to get an official invitation from the BJP chief. We will let our stand known once we get the invitation," Deve Gowda was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

Congress sources said that inviting the JD(S) would not have yielded any result as JD(S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda have made it amply clear over the last few weeks that they will never align with the Congress, a party with which they had aligned in 2018 to form a government in the state. 

Meanwhile, senior functionaries of BJP and JD(S) said they are willing to forge a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. However, the ongoing negotiations between the parties, including discussions on local leadership, have led to a delay in making a formal announcement.

BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar said: "We have got to know that our party leadership has already invited JD(S), and I hope it will make up its mind and participate in the NDA meet on Tuesday''. 

Former Chief Minister Bommai Basavaraj on Sunday indicated that there is a possible alliance between the BJP and JD (S). “The talk is between our high command and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Already, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has expressed his feelings. The talks will be held in this regard and the next political development depends on the outcomes of the meetings."

With regard to this alliance, former CM H D Kumaraswamy will soon visit Delhi.  

The opposition meet will see 23 political parties come together, this includes the Nationalist Congress Party which is likely to skip the first day of the meet due to its internal problems.

The opposition meet in Bengaluru will also include the Aam Aadmi party (AAP). AAP agreed to take part only on Sunday after the Congress assured its support in the Delhi assembly to pass the Delhi ordinance that wlll enable the government to take back some powers from the LG.

Along with AAP the other parties who will participate in the opposition meeting includes: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), PDP, IUML, Kerala Congress and Kerala Congress (M) among others. 

A few regional parties from the south who are not part of this group are BRS, YSRCP and AIMIM.

July 22,2023

Mangaluru, July 22: The Karnataka state unit of Congress has decided to launch protests at block and district levels with the slogan ‘BJP hatao, beti bachao’ to condemn the incident of tribal women being paraded naked by BJP supporters in Manipur.

KPCC spokesperson AC Vinayaraj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence in the sexual harassment case related to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Hathras gang rape and murder, Unnao rape case, Bilkis Bano case and rape and murders in Kashmir has led to such lawlessness in Manipur. Hence, the Congress will launch protest series in all blocks and districts soon, he told reporters here on Friday.

The Manipur violence has resulted in the death of over 150 people and left nearly 300 injured besides displacement of over 40,000 people, he said.

“Women are being raped and public properties are set on fire when the police remain silent spectators. This is a government-sponsored ethnic violence that began four months ago. The BJP government led by N Biren Singh and MLAs have written to the PM seeking help to save the state. Meanwhile, several organisations and political parties also have urged the Prime Minister to intervene. However, the PM and home minister Amit Shah were busy campaigning for the Karnataka assembly election,” Vinayaraj said.

He charged the central government of keeping people in the dark about the ethnic violence in Manipur. “It is highly condemnable that two tribal women were sexually assaulted and paraded naked. The incident has brought disgrace to the entire human race. The Prime Minister has responded to the issue only after the intervention of the Supreme Court,” he said and questioned the central government for not imposing President’s rule in Manipur.

July 16,2023

Udupi, July 16: A youth lost his life as he fell down from a ladder after being electrocuted in Nitte in Karkala in Udupi district.

According to the police, the deceased youth was identified as Saurabh Kumar (20) a native of Bihar. 

Eyewitnesses told the police that monkeys, gaining entry through the window, had snatched Saurabh's brush, soap and paste and placed it in the shed in the building where he was residing.

The victim, along with two others, climbed a ladder in order to collect the stolen soap and paste. 

However, the ladder came in contact with a high-tension wire and all three youths were thrown onto the ground. Saurabh, who sustained serious head injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Karkala where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

