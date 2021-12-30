Udupi govt PU college accused of communal discrimination; Muslim girls barred from classes for wearing headscarf

Udupi, Dec 31: In what can be termed as an apparent case of communal discrimination, as many as six Muslim girls have been barred from attending classes by the Government Pre-university College for Girls in Udupi for wearing headscarf.

The girls, most of whom are students of second year PUC, have reportedly been helplessly standing out of the classes for last few days with the hope of getting justice.

“Some Muslim students here have been facing communal discrimination by some of the lecturers. But, our demand is only one thing: allow us to enter class with headscarf as there are male lecturers,” said one of the girls.

“We are coming to college every day. But, not even getting attendance,” she added.

“Communal discrimination is not a new development in this college. Our seniors also used to tell us about the harassment faced by them just because covering their heads,” said another girl.

Rudregowda, principal of the college, however downplayed the issue and said that those girls started wearing headscarf all of a sudden. “There are around 60 Muslim girls in this college. A few among them started wearing hijab. We have also spoke to the parents and they have understood the issue,” he said.

However, the students claimed that even though their parents had come to the college, they were ignored by the college. “Our parents had come to meet the principal. They waited for hours, but none of the lecturers spoke to them” said one of the girls.