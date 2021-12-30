  1. Home
  Udupi govt PU college accused of communal discrimination; Muslim girls barred from classes for wearing headscarf

Udupi govt PU college accused of communal discrimination; Muslim girls barred from classes for wearing headscarf

coastaldigest.com news network
December 31, 2021

Udupi, Dec 31: In what can be termed as an apparent case of communal discrimination, as many as six Muslim girls have been barred from attending classes by the Government Pre-university College for Girls in Udupi for wearing headscarf.

The girls, most of whom are students of second year PUC, have reportedly been helplessly standing out of the classes for last few days with the hope of getting justice. 

“Some Muslim students here have been facing communal discrimination by some of the lecturers. But, our demand is only one thing: allow us to enter class with headscarf as there are male lecturers,” said one of the girls. 

“We are coming to college every day. But, not even getting attendance,” she added. 

“Communal discrimination is not a new development in this college. Our seniors also used to tell us about the harassment faced by them just because covering their heads,” said another girl. 

Rudregowda, principal of the college, however downplayed the issue and said that those girls started wearing headscarf all of a sudden. “There are around 60 Muslim girls in this college. A few among them started wearing hijab. We have also spoke to the parents and they have understood the issue,” he said.

However, the students claimed that even though their parents had come to the college, they were ignored by the college. “Our parents had come to meet the principal. They waited for hours, but none of the lecturers spoke to them” said one of the girls. 

News Network
December 23,2021

Chennai, Dec 23: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported a massive spike in the number of people infected with Omicron variant of Covid-19 with genomic sequencing of samples collected from 33 patients confirming that they have been infected with the “variant of concern.”

With this, the number of Covid-19 patients infected with the Omicron variant has gone up to 34, making Tamil Nadu the state with the third-highest number of cases.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 33 persons, including contacts of those who returned from high risk and non-risk countries, are found to be infected with the Omicron variant. The new cases include the contacts of the state’s first Omicron patient who returned from Nigeria via Doha.

Of the 34 patients, 26 are admitted at the King Institute in Chennai, Madurai (4), Tiruvannamalai (2), and Salem (1). One person is admitted in a hospital in Kerala.

“The sequencing results from Pune came last night. Results of 23 samples are awaited. There is no need to panic. All the Omicron patients are asymptomatic, and they are doing fine,” Subramanian said.
 
Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan asked people to continue wearing face masks and wash their hands.

News Network
December 30,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327. In a sudden spike in daily Covid cases, the state on Wednesday had reported 566 fresh infections, compared to 356 on Tuesday.

There were 252 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,926, a health department bulletin said. Out of 707 new cases reported on Thursday, 565 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 104 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,223.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.42 per cent. All the three deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 565, Udupi 19, Mysuru 53, Hassan 17, Mysuru 16, Kodagu 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,62,962, followed by Mysuru 1,80,266 and Tumakuru 1,21,338. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,720, followed by Mysuru 1,77,741 and Tumakuru 1,20,127.

Cumulatively a total of 5,63,50,280 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,14,686 were done on Thursday alone. 

News Network
December 23,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 23: An earthquake of 3.6 intensity hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura again on Thursday, the third such in two days, according to National Center for Seismology.

In a tweet, the Centre said: Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka.

Details awaited.

