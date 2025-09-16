Udupi to host India’s first private strategic oil reserve; ₹5,700-crore project in Padur

  1. Home
News Network
September 17, 2025

Udupi: The coastal district is set to make history as Padur in Udupi will soon house India’s first private strategic petroleum reserve (SPR). Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has won the government bid to design, build, and operate the massive underground oil storage facility with a capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT).

The project, estimated at ₹5,700 crore, will be developed on a 214-acre site in Padur, where a government-run SPR of equal size already exists. Once operational, the reserve will be capable of storing enough crude oil to help strengthen India’s energy security and reduce its dependence on volatile global markets.

How the Project Was Awarded

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a government-owned body, floated the tender in December 2024. Megha Engineering reportedly outbid two competitors by seeking viability gap funding (VGF) slightly below the ceiling of ₹3,420 crore (60% of the project cost).

The winning bidder will not only construct the underground cavern but also finance, develop, operate, and manage the facility under a long-term concession agreement. ISPRL is expected to sign the deal soon and formally hand over the land for construction.

A Boost to India’s Oil Security

At present, India’s total strategic oil storage stands at 5.33 MMT, spread across Visakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangalore (1.5 MMT), and Padur (2.5 MMT). These facilities together provide just 8–9 days of crude import cover—far less than the reserves held by the United States (727 million barrels) and China (1,200 million barrels).

The new Padur project will add significantly to India’s capacity, bringing the total closer to meeting long-term targets. Once complete, the facility will be operated by Megha Engineering for 60 years.

Dual Role: Business and National Safeguard

Under the terms of the agreement, Megha Engineering will be able to lease storage capacity to oil companies or the government and also trade crude oil stored in the reserve. While leasing offers steady revenue, trading carries greater financial risk.

However, the government will retain first rights over the stored oil during emergencies, ensuring the facility doubles as both a commercial asset and a national safeguard.

The project also includes construction of pipeline and port-linked infrastructure to enable crude loading and unloading. Filling the reserve with crude oil is expected to cost around ₹11,020 crore ($1.25 billion) at current global prices.

A Long-Term Vision

The Union Cabinet had approved private participation in SPRs back in 2018, paving the way for the Padur project in Udupi and another planned reserve at Chandikhol in Odisha.

With a five-year timeline, the Udupi facility is poised to play a key role in India’s energy resilience strategy, placing the coastal Karnataka district at the center of a critical national security project.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: The lure of quick profits in the stock market has cost a city resident a staggering ₹1.1 crore, after he was drawn into an elaborate scam run through WhatsApp.

The ordeal began on July 17 when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group run by a man identifying himself as Virender Singh. Claiming expertise in stock trading, Singh promoted a platform called Russell Investment and assured high, risk-free returns.

He later introduced the complainant to “Kristin,” who posed as a customer relationship officer. On August 11, Kristin personally guided him to open a trading account through a registration link, which displayed Indian and US stocks — giving the appearance of a legitimate platform.

Convinced by repeated promises of huge profits, the man began transferring funds. Between August 13 and September 2, he moved a total of ₹1.1 crore via RTGS and NEFT into bank accounts shared by the fraudsters.

Trouble surfaced when he attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded an additional 20% payment as “tax,” warning that his funds would otherwise be blocked. Alarmed, he consulted friends and quickly realised he had been duped.

The case has now been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits.

News Network
September 10,2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a monumental international fleet of Gaza Strip-bound boats, has vowed to keep sailing towards the blockaded and genocide-stricken coastal sliver, despite successive Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday, the GSF reported that Alma, a boat in its fleet, had been attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters.

The vessel sustained fire damage on its top deck, it noted, but added that the fire had since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew were safe.

It billed the aggression as “an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” but simultaneously vowed sustained conviction.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people,” the flotilla noted, pledging to “press forward with determination and resolve.”

The attack followed one staged on Monday against the flotilla’s main vessel, which was similarly responded with the crew’s assertions of resolve to stay on course.

“Despite last night’s attack on one of our boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF)… [is] preparing to depart from Tunis, pending final mechanical checks, weather assessments, and participant readiness,” the flotilla said.

‘Nothing compared to Gaza’s plight’

“The aggression we endured can in no way be compared to the daily horrors that Palestinians face under Israel's brutal occupation, bombardment, and blockade,” it added.

The flotilla cited the regime’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian territory as part of the latter’s October 2023-present war of genocide that has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It also pointed to the regime’s having imposed a complete communications and media blackout on the territory as well as its weaponizing starvation through the parallel siege.

The collective instruments of aggression, the flotilla noted, “deliberately seek to silence Palestinians and erase their suffering from the world's view.”

It described the attack on its vessel as a calculated attempt to intimidate the Gaza-bound activists and distract global attention from the genocide.

GSF Steering Committee Member, Saif Abukeshek asserted, though, "We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us. In the coming days, the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom.”

"We are a superpower as a people,” Mariana Mortágua, a member of the Portuguese parliament, who has likewise joined the flotilla, also stated.

‘Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us’

Mortágua, meanwhile, underlined that, if not properly confronted, the Israeli regime would go on to expand the scope of its aggression.

“We are with the Palestinian people because we are defending humanity and human rights. Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us. All eyes on Gaza.”

The GSF comprises more than 50 boats, which embarked from Barcelona late last month on a mission to break, what has been denounced by human rights bodies as, one of the world’s strictest and most inhumane blockades.

The flotilla has been described as the largest maritime mission of its kind in decades, carrying delegations from at least 44 countries.

Its potential success would mark the first time in nearly 15 years that a flotilla has reached Gaza’s shores.

Israeli officials have openly raged against the mission, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to designate the activists as “terrorists” and confiscate the boats.

News Network
September 16,2025

Mangaluru: A trial run of traffic signal lights at three major junctions in the city turned into chaos on Monday, drawing criticism from commuters and transport stakeholders.

The Mangaluru City Police, which recently launched an intelligent traffic management system using smart cameras, extended signalized traffic control to Balmatta, Ambedkar Circle, and Bunts Hostel from Sunday. But by Monday, traffic snarls at all three locations forced officials to switch off the signals by afternoon.

Until now, signals were functional only at Karavali Circle, PVS Junction, Lalbagh, and Hampankatta. Although Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has installed signal systems across major junctions, past trial runs at Ballalbagh and KSRTC Junction in May had already resulted in similar disruptions, slowing vehicle movement and frustrating commuters.

Former president of DK District Bus Owners’ Association, Dilraj Alva, blamed the lack of research before introducing the system.

“No study has been conducted on city traffic since 1991. We need a comprehensive survey of vehicles, roads, and traffic density. Without that, activating signals only chokes movement,” Alva said, adding that the matter will be raised with authorities.

Meanwhile, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K. Ravi Shankar clarified that the current move was only a trial run to test newly repaired equipment.

“The signal lights were recently repaired. We wanted to check if they functioned properly. Before permanent implementation, all issues, including timing adjustments, will be rectified,” he assured.

The city now awaits whether officials will proceed with a structured plan—or commuters will face more signal-induced traffic jams.

