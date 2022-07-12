  1. Home
  2. Udupi hubby seeks alimony from working wife; High Court quashes plea

July 13, 2022

Udupi, Jul 13: The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a man's petition seeking permanent alimony from his working wife.

"The husband with a capacity to earn does not have any right to ask for permanent alimony from his wife," the court underlined in its order.

A division bench headed by Justices Alok Aradhe and J. M. Khazi passed the order on Tuesday while taking up the petition of a resident of Udupi district submitted under Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act seeking alimony from wife.

When permanent alimony is sought, the properties and financial conditions of two sides have to be considered. Husband's needs, and petitioners' income and assets need to be considered. In this case, during cross examination, the petitioner has agreed that he has inherited land and also has a share in the house he is presently living in, the court observed.

Wife is working in a cooperative society and is taking care of the education of their 15-year-old son. She requires sufficient money to provide education to him and is single-handedly taking the responsibility, the bench said.

However, the husband, who is demanding alimony, has the capacity to earn and the decision of family court to reject the alimony by husband is upheld, the bench stated.

The counsel for the husband argued that the wife is working as an assistant manager in a cooperative society. The petitioner who worked as a security guard lost his job and was struggling for livelihood.

The advocate for the woman maintained that it is not possible to provide the alimony as she gets only Rs 8,000 as salary.

The couple were married on March 25, 1993. The wife had left her husband before giving birth to her child. Even after son was born, she did not return to him for many years. Husband had applied for divorce to the family court. He had also applied for permanent alimony. The family court had given divorce orders on August 19, 2015 and rejected the demand for alimony.

July 1,2022

New Delhi, July 1: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her abusive comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and asked her to immediately apologise to the nation for her remarks. 

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party. 

"These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country...These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or political agenda or some other nefarious activities”, the bench said. 

While refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea. 

"She has a threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country… this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the bench said when Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh pointed out that she was facing threats to life. 

The bench further said," the way she ignited emotions across the country has led to unfortunate incidents. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country. We saw the debate". The court's observations against the suspended BJP leader come in the backdrop of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men, who had posted videos online, claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Senior advocate Singh, appearing for Sharma, said she had apologised for her remarks. The bench said,"her apology came too late and that too conditionally saying if religious sentiments are hurt and so on. She should have been on TV immediately and apologised to the nation". The court said her petition smacks of arrogance and that she thinks that the magistrate of the country is too small for her. Singh said Sharma was a spokesperson of a political party and her unintentional comments were in relation to a debate.  

"If you are a spokesperson of a party, it is not a license to say things like this", the bench said, adding, "if there was a misuse of the debate, the first thing she should have done was to file an FIR against the anchor". Singh said she had reacted to the debate initiated by other debators and pointed to the transcript of the debate. The bench said, "what was the TV debate for? Was it to fan an agenda and why did they choose a sub-judice topic?" Referring to various apex court verdicts, Singh said there cannot be a second FIR on the same cause of action. 

Justice Kant said she has remedy before the high court and can very well approach it, if there is a second FIR. Singh then referred to the Arnab Goswami case, and said the law has been laid down by the apex court. The bench said,"the case of a journalist expressing his right on a particular issue is on a different pedestal from a spokesperson of a political party who is lambasting others with irresponsible statements without thinking of the consequences". 

Singh said she has joined the investigation being conducted by the Delhi Police and not running away. The bench said, "What has happened in the investigation so far? What has Delhi Police done so far? Don’t make us open our mouths? They must have put a red carpet for you."After the hearing for nearly 30 minutes, the bench said it is not convinced with her bonafide and refused to entertain the petition.

July 13,2022

Jeddah, July 13: US President Joe Biden will sign an agreement with Israel this week pledging that both countries will use “all elements of national power” to ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, Israeli officials said on Tuesday.

The declaration of a joint stance against Iran’s nuclear program and regional aggression will be the centerpiece of Biden’s visit to Israel this week, after which he will travel to Saudi Arabia.

Iran is at the top of Israel’s agenda for meetings with US representatives at all levels, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s meeting with Biden, one official said. “Iran is continuing to violate its obligations and continues to deceive the international community.”

The official said Iran was “playing for time” in talks aimed at reviving the collapsed 2015 deal to curb its nuclear program. “As long as Iran believes time is on its side, it will not give in or make any concessions. Time has run out and it is crucial to exert pressure on Iran.”

Collaboration with the Biden administration on the Iran front was “very strong,” and Israel was grateful for it, the official said, and work on a joint strategy would be taken “to the next level” during Biden’s visit.

The new joint declaration would be “a living testimony to the unique quality, depth and scope of the US-Israel relationship,” an Israeli diplomatic source said on Tuesday. “It expresses the warmth and profound commitment to the relationship on both sides, specifically to Israel’s security, prosperity and wellbeing.”

Before traveling to Jeddah Biden is expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, and visit Augusta Victoria, a Palestinian hospital in east Jerusalem, where he will announce that the US is restoring aid to Palestinian hospitals in the city.

The Biden administration refused to allow Israeli officials to accompany the president in occupied EastJerusalem, indicating that they do not recognize that part of the city as Israeli.

July 3,2022

Hassan, July 3: An elderly man was killed by an elephant while two farmers suffered grievous injuries in tiger attack in two separate incidents on Saturday in old Mysuru region.

A farmer sustained serious injuries in head and face caused by the tiger claws at a farm at Lakkipur on the fringes of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar taluk.

A stray tiger attacked Gaviyappa when he tried to rescue a cow from its clutches. After he raised an alarm, farmers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot and managed to chase away the tiger.

The big cat, however, ran into a banana plantation nearby. During an operation by Forest personnel to catch the tiger, a few onlookers provoked the feline by throwing stones. It attacked Rajashekar, also a farmer, with its claws and injured him. Rajashekar has sustained serious wounds in his knees.

In another incident, a stray elephant trampled a 67-year-old man to death at Kelagalale village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Saturday. Krishnegowda is the deceased.

The elephant attacked him, when he was heading towards his estate along with his son Sudeesh and grandson Pratham. Sudeesh and Pratham, however, survived the attack.

The angered villagers staged a flash protest, by blocking Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway for 30 minutes. The villagers demanded the state government and the Forest department to take necessary measures to check the man-animal conflict.

