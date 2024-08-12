Udupi: Over 1,000 accidents on National Highways in 2023 claim 222 lives

Udupi: The national highways traversing Udupi district have become increasingly perilous, with over 1,000 accidents recorded in 2023 alone, tragically resulting in the loss of 222 lives. In response to these sobering figures, the police department has pinpointed 21 high-risk areas, or "black spots," where accidents are recurrent, prompting the district administration to instruct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement urgent safety measures.

The surge in accidents has been primarily attributed to two factors: the unscientific design of roads and junctions, and the reckless over-speeding by motorists. Of the identified black spots, four are within the jurisdiction of the Udupi traffic police station, while three fall under the Byndoor police station. The district administration has mandated that NHAI install warning signs, create zebra crossings, and deploy traffic police at these vulnerable locations to mitigate the risk of further accidents.

In total, the district recorded 1,284 accidents on its national highways in 2023. Alongside the 222 fatalities, 1,381 individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. Alarmingly, the police department reports that 90% of these incidents were caused by excessive speed.

Three years ago, a collaborative study conducted by students and experts from MAHE MIT, alongside NHAI and the district police, shed light on the dangers posed by the unscientific design of roads. The study revealed that road dividers and U-turns are often installed due to pressure from the owners of nearby establishments, such as wedding halls, petrol stations, hospitals, and shopping centers. Ideally, three lanes should be available before a U-turn is made, but this is frequently not the case, particularly in areas where local residents have influenced the placement of these turns. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road has been identified as another significant cause of accidents, according to Raghavendra Holla, an assistant lecturer of civil engineering at MIT Manipal.

Dr. K. Vidyakumari, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Appropriate instructions have already been issued to the police department and NHAI to prevent accidents on highways. We must also implement ambulance mapping with trauma care centers on highways, and highway engineers have been advised to convene special meetings every month to address these pressing issues.”

The call for immediate action underscores the urgent need to rectify these dangerous conditions, as the community grapples with the devastating impact of these preventable tragedies.