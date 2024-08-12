  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Over 1,000 accidents on National Highways in 2023 claim 222 lives

News Network
August 12, 2024

Udupi: The national highways traversing Udupi district have become increasingly perilous, with over 1,000 accidents recorded in 2023 alone, tragically resulting in the loss of 222 lives. In response to these sobering figures, the police department has pinpointed 21 high-risk areas, or "black spots," where accidents are recurrent, prompting the district administration to instruct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement urgent safety measures.

The surge in accidents has been primarily attributed to two factors: the unscientific design of roads and junctions, and the reckless over-speeding by motorists. Of the identified black spots, four are within the jurisdiction of the Udupi traffic police station, while three fall under the Byndoor police station. The district administration has mandated that NHAI install warning signs, create zebra crossings, and deploy traffic police at these vulnerable locations to mitigate the risk of further accidents.

In total, the district recorded 1,284 accidents on its national highways in 2023. Alongside the 222 fatalities, 1,381 individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. Alarmingly, the police department reports that 90% of these incidents were caused by excessive speed.

Three years ago, a collaborative study conducted by students and experts from MAHE MIT, alongside NHAI and the district police, shed light on the dangers posed by the unscientific design of roads. The study revealed that road dividers and U-turns are often installed due to pressure from the owners of nearby establishments, such as wedding halls, petrol stations, hospitals, and shopping centers. Ideally, three lanes should be available before a U-turn is made, but this is frequently not the case, particularly in areas where local residents have influenced the placement of these turns. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road has been identified as another significant cause of accidents, according to Raghavendra Holla, an assistant lecturer of civil engineering at MIT Manipal.

Dr. K. Vidyakumari, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Appropriate instructions have already been issued to the police department and NHAI to prevent accidents on highways. We must also implement ambulance mapping with trauma care centers on highways, and highway engineers have been advised to convene special meetings every month to address these pressing issues.”

The call for immediate action underscores the urgent need to rectify these dangerous conditions, as the community grapples with the devastating impact of these preventable tragedies.

News Network
July 31,2024

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, has been killed in an attack in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on Wednesday morning that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence was hit in Tehran.

The assassination saw a projectile hitting a residence allocated to war veterans in the Iranian capital at 02:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (2230 GMT on Tuesday).

The IRGC statement said the attack is under investigation and the results will be announced later in the day.

The Palestinian resistance leader was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. 

Who was Ismail Haniyeh?

Haniyeh was born at Gaza’s al-Shati refugee camp in 1962. 

He joined Palestinians’ First Intifada (Uprising) against the occupying entity in 1987, upon graduation from the Islamic University in Gaza.

The anti-occupation activism prompted Israeli officials to jail him for a short period that year. 

He was imprisoned again for six month in 1988.

A year later, the Israeli authorities put him behind bars for three years on charges of belonging to Hamas. 

Haniyeh spent a year in exile in Lebanon following release, but returned to Gaza afterwards.

In the 1990s, he climbed the ranks within the movement as a close aide and assistant of Hamas’ co-founder, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

In 2000s, Haniyeh consolidated his position as one of Hamas’ political leaders. The decade also witnessed him and Yasin escaping an Israeli assassination attempt.

Fronting Hamas, he reversed the Fatah movement’s drawn-out reign in 2006, when the resistance group scored a landslide victory in the Palestinian legislative elections.

Haniyeh then served as the Palestinian Authority’s prime minister until 2014, when he was dismissed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

He replaced Khaled Mashaal as Hamas’ politburo chief on May 6, 2017.

News Network
August 12,2024

Bengaluru: EducationUSA, the US government’s official source of information on higher education in the US, will host an education fair in Bengaluru on August 18. The fair is part of a series of eight such events planned across India.

The Bengaluru event will be held at Hotel Taj on MG Road, between 2 pm and 5 pm. Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programmes will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 80 accredited universities and colleges in the US. There is no participation fee. Students can register for the fair on https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb

The discussions with US universities, EducationUSA advisers, and US Embassy representatives will help the students make informed choices about US higher education and learn about the US student visa application process, an official statement said.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said the fairs offer the students a chance to meet representatives from a huge range of US colleges and universities and get first-hand information on admissions, scholarships, and campus life.

The fairs will be held at Hyderabad (August 16), Chennai (August 17), Bengaluru (August 18), Kolkata (August 19), Ahmedabad (August 21), Pune (August 22), Mumbai (August 24), and New Delhi (August 25). 

News Network
August 8,2024

Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, veteran Left leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister, died at his south Kolkata residence this morning. He was 80. He had been unwell for a while and had been suffering from respiratory problems that led to frequent hospitalisations. Last year, he had to be put on life support after he contracted pneumonia. But the veteran CPM leader made a comeback.

He is survived by his wife Meera and son Suchetan.

Mr Bhattacharjee, also a former member of the CPM's top decision-making body, Politburo, served as Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011, succeeding Jyoti Basu in the top post. Mr Bhattacharjee led the CPM into the 2011 state polls, when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress posted a historic win, ending the 34-year Communist rule in the eastern state.

Known for his simple lifestyle, Mr Bhattacharjee breathed his last at the two-bedroom flat at Palm Avenue from where he once ran the state. His organs will be donated for medical research as per his wishes. His body will be kept in the CPM headquarters for his followers to pay respects and the last journey will take place tomorrow.

An alumnus of Presidency College, Kolkata, Mr Bhattacharjee was a school teacher before he joined politics full-time. After serving as an MLA and a state minister, he was elevated to Deputy Chief Minister before Mr Basu stepped down in 2000. As Chief Minister, he led the CPM to Assembly poll victories in 2001 and 2006.

During Mr Bhattacharjee's tenure, the Left Front government adopted a relatively open policy towards business as compared to the Jyoti Basu regime. Ironically, it was this policy and land acquisitions related to industrialisation that paved the way for the Left's stunning defeat in the 2011 election.

Trinamool Congress, which won just 30 seats in the 2006 elections, led the movement against the Tata Motors plant in Singur. Eventually, in 2008, Ratan Tata decided to shift the project to Gujarat and cited the movement by Ms Banerjee as the reason. This was a big setback to Mr Bhattacharjee's government. Equally damaging was the violence in Nandigram where police action against a group protesting against land acquisition for a chemical hub project led to 14 deaths.

Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress reaped the political dividends of the anti-incumbency of the Left Front rule and the negative perception about the state government's land acquisition policies, winning 184 seats in the 2011 election. The Left's defeat in the 2011 polls started a decline it is yet to recover from. Over the next decade, the BJP overtook it as the main Opposition and the Left now is reduced to a minor force in the state it once ruled unchallenged for decades. 

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed his condolence to Mr Bhattacharjee's family. In her condolence message, Chief Minister Banerjee said she had a decades-long association with the veteran Left leader. "I am very upset. My condolences to Meera di, Suchetan and to all supporters of CPM. We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites," she said.

Leader of the Opposition, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, said he is "deeply saddened" by the news and expressed his condolences to Mr Bhattacharjee's family and admirers.

Long-time comrade and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury described the news of Mr Bhattacharjee's death as "shattering". "His dedication to the party, West Bengal, our shared ideals and also his ability to look ahead will always function as a lodestar," he said.  

