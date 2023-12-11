  1. Home
  2. Udupi quadruple murder case: Police issue notice to 11 for attempt to attack ruthless killer

December 11, 2023

Udupi, Dec 11: The police have issued notice to 11 people for allegedly attempting to attack the accused in the case of murder of four members of a family, when he was brought for spot probe.

The perpetrator, 37-year-old Praveen Arun Chougale had killed Haseena (46), Afnan (23), Aynaz (21) and Aseem (12) at their residence in Nejaru near Udupi city.

The shocking incident was reported on November 12. The accused, who was a colleague of Aynaz, one of the victims, confessed that he committed the crime after she refused to fulfil his desires. 

After tracking down the accused, the police had brought him to the residence of the victims on November 16.

The local residents, expressing their anguish and outrage, had attempted to attack him. 

The police sleuths managed to rein in the situation and had to resort to lathi charge to quell the angry mob.

The police had taken the development seriously and issued notice to 11 persons after ascertaining their involvement in trying to attack the accused while in police custody.

The gruesome incident had raised concerns in the communally sensitive coastal region. The police have also booked FIRs regarding the celebration of murders by Hindutva activists and also a comment on social media that "the local people have lost a golden opportunity to lynch the accused when he was brought to the residence of the victims by the police".

November 28,2023

The 41 workers trapped in an Uttarakhand tunnel for 17 days are likely to be rescued anytime now, as the manual drilling team clearing the debris that blocks their escape is metres away from reaching them. The operation, which faced several setbacks owing to the difficult terrain, is now on the threshold of success. As the country has its fingers crossed and hands joined in prayer, here's a look at how the workers got stuck

The Tunnel

The 4.5 km-tunnel is part of the Centre's ambitious Char Dham project aimed at providing all-weather connectivity between four prominent Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Also known as Silkyara tunnel, this tunnel is on the route connecting Silyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi district. It is a double-lane tunnel and one of the longest under Char Dham project. About 2.4 km of the under-construction tunnel from the Silkyara side and 1.75 km from the other side has been built. The tunnel, once complete, is expected to cut down travel time by an hour. The project to build the tunnel is being carried out by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, which has reportedly handled such projects before.

What Went Wrong?

On November 12, a section of tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked. Fortunately for them, the part of the tunnel where they are stuck has power and water supply. While government authorities have maintained that a detailed probe will reveal what led to the collapse, multiple theories are floating around. One of them is that a landslide in the fragile Himalayan region led to the collapse. Several experts have pointed out how hasty development in the ecologically sensitive region was responsible for the incident.

Big Lapses?

There have been claims that the collapse was triggered by a blast carried out by construction teams building the tunnel. SP Sati, a geologist and professor of environmental science at Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, said, "The agency will never accept this, but I am certain that a major blast led to this collapse." NDTV had earlier reported that the construction plan for the tunnel mentioned an escape tunnel, but it was never built. International expert Arnold Dix, who has been at the site, was asked if the absence of an escape tunnel contributed to the situation. He said that globally, escape tunnels are put at the end "because normally you don't expect them to collapse". He, however, added a disclaimer that escape tunnels may be built during the course of the project in areas that have specific geological conditions.

December 11,2023

The Supreme Court issued its decision on a slew of petitions challenging the abrogation of the Article 370 provisions on Monday (December 11, 2024).

The Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, saying it lacked "mala fide" intent. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud announced the decision on behalf of Justices Gavai and Surya Kant as well, stating that Article 370 of the Constitution is a provision that is temporary and that the president has the authority to revoke it.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud led a five-judge Constitution bench that rendered the decision. Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant were the other members of the bench.

Following a 16-day hearing, the Supreme Court reserved its decision in the case on September 5.

Here are the major takeaways from the Supreme Court’s verdict:

- CJI D Y Chandrachud said that the five-judge bench made three judgements in the matter, and all were unanimous.

- Every decision taken by Union on behalf of the State is not subject to challenge, as this would eventually lead to chaos and uncertainty and would bring the administration of the State to a standstill, CJI said.

- The Supreme Court said the argument of petitioners that the Union government cannot take actions of irreversible consequences in the State during Presidential rule is not acceptable.

- The Supreme Court says it holds that Jammu and Kashmir did not retain an element of internal sovereignty after it acceded to India.

- SC held that Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of India as evident from Articles 1 and 370 of the Constitution of India.

- Reading out the judgment CJI said, SC holds Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision.

- The Supreme Court held that the power of the President to issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist subsists even after the dissolution of the J&K Constituent Assembly.

- The Supreme Court said Article 370 was meant for the constitutional integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union and it was not for disintegration.

- J&K does not have internal sovereignty different from other states of the country, the CJI said.

- The Constituent Assembly of J&K was never intended to be a permanent body, the CJI also said.

- The Supreme Court said the concurrence of the State government was not required to apply all provisions of the Constitution using Article 370(1)(d). So, the President of India taking the concurrence of the Union government was not mala fide.

- The SC also said that the recommendation of Constituent Assembly of J&K was not binding on the President of India.

- The SC held the president seeking concurrence of union and not state as valid, and all provisions of the Indian constitution can be applied to J&K.

- The restoration of statehood in Union Territory of J&K shall be done at the earliest, said the CJI.

- The Supreme Court upheld the reorganisation of Ladakh as a Union Territory.

December 9,2023

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Sirsi near Bandala of Uttara Kannada district on Friday, December 9. The victims were en route to attend a wedding in Sirsi.

The deceased have been identified as P Ramakrishna Rao (69), his wife Vidyalaxmi Rao (64), Ramakrishna’s younger brother’s wife Pushpa M Rao (57), her son Suhas (30) and Aravindaksha (27), brother-in-law of Ramakrishna’s younger brother Sumanth.

According to the police, the passengers from Kinnikambgala on the outskirts of Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district were traveling on the Sirsi-Kumta highway. 

At around 10:30 am, their vehicle collided with a Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus approaching from the opposite direction. 

While four people lost their lives on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. 

A case has been registered at the Sirsi Rural Police Station.

Family background

Marriage of Sumanth, second son of Ganesh Rao and Saraswati couple was held on December 6 at Chennai. Relatives had been to Ramakrishna’s home for Satyanarayana Pooja and reception at Nooyi was slated on December 10. 

In the midst of this, five members of the family were going to attend a marriage function of a relative at Sirsi when the tragedy took place.

The cremation of the deceased took place on Saturday at Paduperar cremation grounds. The final rites of Pushpa Rao will be held after her son reaches native place from Japan.

P Ramakrishna Rao, a resident of Kinnikambla was the priest of Radhakrishna Yuvaka Bhajana Sangha of Kinnikambla. He was also working as an auto driver. 

Ramakrishna Rao and Vidyalaxmi couple are survived by two daughters and one son Udaya R Rao, vice president of Kandavar gram panchayat and a lawyer by profession. 

Pushpa Mohan Rao, is the wife of late Mohan Rao, a native of Mucchur but now settled in Chennai. Their only son is working in Japan while one daughter is settled in Chennai.

Suhas (30), is the son of Ganesh Rao, second younger brother of Ramakrishna Rao and Saraswati couple. He is an employee of Infosys. He is survived by wife Kavita and nine-month-old girl baby.

Aravindaksha (27), is the son of Bhaskar Rao and Latha couple, native of Bala, now settled in Chennai. He was pursuing higher studies in dental science. He had recently got engaged and marriage was also reportedly fixed. 

