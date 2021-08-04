Udupi: Safety nets, red flags erected at Malpe beach after drowning incidents

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
August 5, 2021

Udupi, Aug 5: As part of precautionary measures, the leaseholder of Malpe Beach in the Udupi district has erected nets and red flags along the beach as a warning to tourists not to venture into the rough Arabian Sea.

The move comes in the backdrop of repeated incidents of drowning involving tourists, the latest being a woman on August 1. 

Sudesh Shetty from Mantra Tourism, the leaseholder, in a statement, said the nets have been erected along a one-kilometre stretch of the beach from where tourists frequently venture into the sea.

Though the monsoon has receded to some extent, the sea continues to be rough. Tourists cannot enter the water till the red flags are replaced with yellow flags, indicating that it is safe to enter the water, he said.

Red flags and warning signs not to enter the water have been placed at regular intervals along the stretch, he said. He proposed a penalty of Rs 500 on tourists who disregard the warning.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 23,2021

Mangaluru, July 23: KS Ameer Ahmed Thumbey, vice president of KPCC’s labour cell (INTUC) and founder president of Karnataka Muslim Forum, passed away in the wee hours of Friday after a brief period of illness. He was 47.

The city based entrepreneur was admitted to a hospital a few days ago due to ill health. As his condition continued to worsen, he was shifted to another hospital where his condition was slightly improved. However, two days ago his condition started worsening ago and he breathed his last around 1.30 a.m.

He was prominent leader of Indian National Congress and social worker and philanthropist in Dakshina Kannada. During the first and second waves of covid-19 he had helped hundreds of poor people by aid teams. 

He was active in religious and community circles too. He founded Karnataka Muslim Form to aid the Muslims facing hardship due to communal discrimination and other issues. He was also a strong advocate of communal harmony and co existence.

Ameer Ahmed is survived by his father Savunhi Haji, director of Thumbey’s Arafa Group, wife, two daughters, a son, siblings and a large number of relatives and friends.

He was conferred with honorary doctorate by the International Tamil University in 2016.

News Network
July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: Former MLA and former president of JD(S) youth wing Madhu Bangarappa will join the Congress during the party's meeting to be held at Gokul Garden in Hubballi on July 30 at 9:00 am.

Bangarappa and his supporters will join the party in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, said Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath.

JD(S) leaders Kiran Hiremath, Basavaraj Mayakar (Bellad) and other leaders in Hubballi will also join the Congress, a press release stated.

News Network
July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: The newly elected leader of BJP legislature party Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday promised to work hard to provide good governance by taking along all sections of the society.

Speaking to the media after getting elected as new leader, he said "I will strive hard to keep the confidence reposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and the outgoing Chief minister BS Yediyurappa".

"With the able guidance of the party leader Yediyurappa, I will take all measures to protect the interests of all the people especially the farmers" he said.

The CM-designate also thanked all party leaders, who proposed and seconded his name for the coveted post.

