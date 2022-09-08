Udupi: Student ends life by jumping into river over low NEET score

Udupi, Sept 9: A teenage college student dejected on not securing expected marks in NEET reportedly ended his life by jumping into the river near Herikudru bridge on Kundapur-Byndoor highway on Thursday, September 8.

The student was identified as Saeesh Shetty (18), alias Nikki, son of Raghuveer Shetty of Waderahobli.

According to sources, Saeesh who had completed his PU in a college in Shivamogga had gone into depression after having discovered that he had scored 140 in the NEET exam at a Cyber Cafe.

Eyewitnesses told the police that around noon, Saeesh was seen parking his bicycle and keeping his phone on the bridge. He had jumped into the river by the time they realised what was going on.

Kundapur DySP Srikanth summoned diving experts to fish out the body. Due to heavy rains, the level of water had increased.

Thus the search operation was withdrawn due to bad weather yesterday. The body was found today morning at Navunda beach in Byndoor taluk.

A case stands registered at the Kundapur police station.