  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Student ends life by jumping into river over low NEET score

Udupi: Student ends life by jumping into river over low NEET score

News Network
September 9, 2022

nikki.jpg

Udupi, Sept 9: A teenage college student dejected on not securing expected marks in NEET reportedly ended his life by jumping into the river near Herikudru bridge on Kundapur-Byndoor highway on Thursday, September 8. 

The student was identified as Saeesh Shetty (18), alias Nikki, son of Raghuveer Shetty of Waderahobli. 

According to sources, Saeesh who had completed his PU in a college in Shivamogga had gone into depression after having discovered that he had scored 140 in the NEET exam at a Cyber Cafe.

Eyewitnesses told the police that around noon, Saeesh was seen parking his bicycle and keeping his phone on the bridge. He had jumped into the river by the time they realised what was going on. 

Kundapur DySP Srikanth summoned diving experts to fish out the body. Due to heavy rains, the level of water had increased.

Thus the search operation was withdrawn due to bad weather yesterday. The body was found today morning at Navunda beach in Byndoor taluk. 

A case stands registered at the Kundapur police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 7: Income Tax raids are underway at Manipal Group of Institutions at multiple locations in Bengaluru. Officials are said to be conducting raids at 20 locations including Manipal hospitals and offices.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Hospital near High Grounds Police Station since 6:30 am today. 16 officers are said to be checking documents at the hospital.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Groups' finance division in Manipal town of Udupi district, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 1,2022

victim.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 1: The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the case of assault of a First Grade College student in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The student, a Muslim, was reportedly beaten up by students belonging to ABVP, for talking closely to a Hindu girl—another student at the same college.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested were identified as Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay, Prajwal, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pawan.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim, 19-year-old Mohammed Saneef, who had named the accused—students from his college, as well as a private one—saying they assaulted him and threatened his life.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia.

The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Saneef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia, was pursuing BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail, Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. According to him, his assaulters did not like him talking to the girl, who also was his friend. 

He said that the accused took him to the college grounds under the pretext of discussing something and then suddenly started abusing and attacking. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2022

shivamurthy murugha sharanu.jpg

Chitradurga, Aug 28: The Chitradurga police began investigations into POCSO case against Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief of Murugha Mutt, on August 28, a day after the Mysuru police registered a case and transferred to Chitradurga.

“The victim girls have reached Chitradurga on Sunday. Their statement would be recorded before the CWC today. Later medical examination of victims and spot mahjar will be done,” a senior police officer said. “Based on evidences available, the investigation officers will take a call on arresting the accused,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, investigating officers have found out that one of the victims belongs to Dalit communities. This fact has come to light on Sunday. Provisions of the prevention of atrocities against SC/STs will likely be invoked against the seer,” police officers said. 

Some people shared an audio clip purportedly containing the voices of the seer and some of his confidantes. In the clip, the seer reportedly says that he was ready for a conciliation or a trial.

The seer has responded to the allegations that it was ‘a big conspiracy’ against him. He suspected that some adversaries from inside the mutt had conspired against him. “Some people tend to believe that roll call and black mail are the methods to gain power. Such people are behind this,” he is heard saying in the audio clip.

Time will decide everything. Even great personalities like Gandhi and Basavanna have faced serious challenges. Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross, for saying good things and for trying to change the society. But the bad people, those who acted against religious rituals have never been treated like this. I am happy that my supporters are with me in these trying times,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.