  2. Udupi: Teen held for Rs 4.44 lakh extortion after video call with Facebook ‘friend’ morphed into obscene clip

August 24, 2025

Udupi, Aug 24: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing a complainant and extorting more than ₹4.44 lakh using a morphed obscene video created after befriending him on Facebook.

According to Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, the complainant was first contacted on Facebook by a woman who later initiated a video call. Within minutes of accepting the call, an obscene morphed video carrying his image was generated and sent to his WhatsApp. The victim was then threatened that the clip would be uploaded on social media if he failed to pay. Fearing humiliation, he transferred ₹4,44,999.97 in multiple transactions.

A case was registered at the Udupi CEN police station under Sections 308(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(E) of the IT Act.

Acting on the directions of SP Hariram Shankar, Additional SP Sudhakar Nayak, and Karkala DySP Dr Harsha Priyamvada, a special police team led by CEN Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and PSI Harish was formed.

The team apprehended a minor in conflict with the law and arrested the main accused, identified as Zaid Mohammed alias Zaid Khan (19), son of Deen Dar, a resident of Deeg district, Rajasthan. Police also seized five mobile phones and ₹2 lakh in cash.

The arrest followed coordinated operations in Rajasthan and Goa. The accused was finally traced and detained near Margao railway station in Goa, the SP said.

August 11,2025

New Delhi, Aug 11: Within an hour into the Opposition's march to EC HQ, several prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc were detained by the Delhi Police on Monday while protesting against the recently passed SIR. Among those detained at the Transport Bhavan were Congress supremos Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and TMC's Sagarika Ghose.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," Rahul Gandhi said during the protest.

"The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation... If they decide, we will facilitate them to the Election Commission Office. There is proper police arrangement in the ECI," Deepak Purohit, Joint CP New Delhi told ANI.

The march began from Parliament’s Makar Dwar with MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including leaders from the DMK, TMC, RJD, SP, and Left parties. Protesters donned white caps marked with a red cross over the words “SIR” and “vote chori” while carrying placards and banners. They also sang the national anthem before setting out, but their route was quickly blocked by police barricades at Transport Bhawan.

Several MPs, including TMC’s Mahua Moitra and Sushmita Dev and Congress’ Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, along with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav climbed barricades and shouted slogans against the EC when stopped. Meanwhile, according to media reports, Moitra fainted after being detained by the police.

"They are using the police to stop us," the former UP chief minister shouted after jumping over three barricades. "We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal..." Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) leader, told the media.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had said no permission was sought for the march. Security has been beefed up in the national capital in light of the protest, with multiple barricades and officers deployed to stop the protesters from reaching the EC’s Nirvachan Sadan office.

The protest comes in the backdrop of allegations by the Opposition of large-scale voter fraud in Bihar, with the SIR exercise accused of being politically motivated. Congress leaders have claimed that multiple entries for the same voter were found during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and demanded the EC release the voter list’s electronic data for independent verification.

August 23,2025

Mangaluru: A surprise inspection by the Karnataka Lokayukta at the Dakshina Kannada District Sports Boys and Girls Hostel in Mannagudda has uncovered alarming lapses in food, facilities, and fund utilisation.

Led by DySP Dr. Gana P. Kumar along with Inspectors Bharathi J. and Ravi Pawar, the team found worm-infested rice, unhygienic kitchens, and substandard cooking oil. Despite housing 33 students, the hostel maintained no stock register.

Athletes, expected to receive nutritious meals, were instead served poor-quality food. With inadequate dining space, boys and girls ate crammed together in one corner. Parents were forced to buy sports equipment for nearly half the year, while government-distributed shoes wore out within weeks.

Accommodation was equally dismal—five students packed into a single room—while parents bore travel expenses for competitions. Despite government grants, basic needs such as telephone access, functional computers, counselling, academic support, and regular health check-ups were missing.

Shockingly, officials noted that although the offices of the Assistant Director and Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports are just 100 metres away at Mangala Stadium, neither had ever inspected the hostel. Irregularities also surfaced in food supply contracts, stock verification, and tender renewals.

Lokayukta SP (in-charge) Kumarachandra confirmed that a detailed report will be submitted for further action.

August 11,2025

Facing political heat in the U.S. and pressure from pro-Israel lobbying groups, TikTok has appointed Erica Mindel, an American Zionist and former Israeli military instructor, as its Public Policy Manager for Hate Speech. The move, announced in July 2025, has sparked global criticism, with many seeing it as a step toward curbing pro-Palestinian voices on the platform.

Mindel’s role centers on shaping TikTok’s hate speech guidelines, with an emphasis on “combating antisemitism.” However, critics argue this emphasis could be used to label criticism of Israel as hate speech, effectively shielding the regime from online scrutiny during its ongoing war on Gaza.

From Israeli Army to TikTok Headquarters

Public details about Mindel’s early life are limited, but she describes herself as a “proud American Jew.” She holds degrees in political science from the University of Michigan and public policy from Johns Hopkins University.

After immigrating to the occupied Palestinian territories, she served for two and a half years as an instructor in the Armored Corps of the Israeli military’s spokesperson unit—an arm heavily involved in hasbara (state propaganda). This service preceded her work at the U.S. State Department, where she was a contractor for Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

TikTok reportedly hired Mindel after lobbying by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which has long pushed for tighter moderation of pro-Palestinian content online. The ADL had named TikTok the “worst offender” for antisemitic content after October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Based in New York City, Mindel earns an estimated £280,000 annually in her new role.

Political Pressure and Platform Policy

TikTok has been under threat of a U.S. ban for more than two years, fueled by claims from pro-Israel lawmakers and conservative pundits that the app amplifies Palestinian perspectives and undermines American support for Israel.

A 2024 Northeastern University study found that pro-Palestinian posts significantly outnumbered pro-Israeli ones on TikTok, suggesting a sustained grassroots movement rather than coordinated manipulation. Still, opponents of the platform have seized on the disparity to demand tighter controls.

Mindel’s appointment is widely seen as TikTok’s attempt to placate U.S. political pressure. Critics argue her personal and professional background makes her incapable of objectively moderating content about Israel and Palestine.

Accusations of Silencing Dissent

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), along with several digital rights groups, has condemned the hiring, warning that pro-Palestinian activism will be disproportionately targeted under the guise of combating antisemitism.

Since 2023, TikTok says it has removed over 850,000 videos and accounts for hate speech. While the company denies targeting specific political viewpoints, users have reported increased scrutiny of hashtags like #FreePalestine in recent months. The platform insists removals are consistent with existing rules.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has warned of a “chilling effect” on political speech, particularly when one category of hate—antisemitism—is given policy priority over others without transparency on enforcement standards.

The lack of clarity on Mindel’s moderation framework has deepened concerns. Critics point out that she has not addressed how antisemitism policies will avoid conflating criticism of Israel with hatred toward Jewish people—a distinction many free speech advocates say is vital.

Growing Backlash

Protests outside TikTok’s New York office in late July 2025 drew attention to Mindel’s Israeli military service and her settlement ties. Online petitions demanding her removal have gathered over 50,000 signatures. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has suggested possible legal action if her policies disproportionately censor protected speech.

Observers note similarities to the case of Elon Musk’s platform X, which, after political pressure, ramped up moderation of anti-Zionist content under the banner of combating antisemitism.

For now, Mindel remains in position, but the controversy threatens TikTok’s image as a politically neutral space—especially among its younger and more diverse audience, many of whom have been vocal in supporting Palestinian rights online.

Whether TikTok’s leadership can balance political demands with its stated commitment to free expression remains an open question. What is clear is that Mindel’s appointment marks a decisive moment in the battle over who gets to shape the global conversation on Israel and Palestine in the digital age.

