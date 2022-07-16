Udupi: Two college students killed as speeding motorbike hits signboard

Kolkata, July 6: Distancing herself further from her party, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Mahua Moitra, on Wednesday, reportedly unfollowed the official Twitter handle of the party. However, she has continued following the official Twitter handle of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The development is a likely fallout of her growing differences with the party leadership over her comments about goddess Kali at a recent media conclave in Kolkata.

While responding to a question on a controversial film poster showing a woman decked as goddess Kali smoking, Moitra said that for her Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess. In support of her arguments, she drew the reference of the iconic Tarapith Shakti Peeth temple in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where meat and alcohol are offered while worshipping Goddess Kali's "Maa Tara" version.

Her comments evoked strong criticism by the state BJP leaders who described Moitra's comments as an insult to the traditional Hindu religion. The BJP leaders even demanded Mamata Banerjee to take action against her party MP.

As things started getting serious, Trinamool Congress leadership distanced itself from the comments of the outspoken party MP and also issued a Twitter message condemning the comments of Moitra on this count.

In the Twitter message, the Trinamool Congress leadership said that views expressed by Moitra on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and not endorsed by the party in any manner or form. "All India Trinamool Congress condemns such comments," the Twitter message from the official handle of the party has read.

Moitra did not make any delay in reacting over the growing controversies. "To all you Sanghis lying will not make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the work smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," Moitra said in a counter Twitter message.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded immediate arrest of Moitra for her controversial comments about Maa Kali. "I expect the police should react in a similar manner as they did by summoning suspended BJP leader, Nupur Sharma over the latter's controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad. We will wait for some more time and if police do not take action against Mohua Moitra, we will approach the Calcutta High Court against the Police," Adhikari said.

This is not the first time that there has been a subtle spat between Moitra and Trinamool Congress. Be it on the recent arrest of YouTuber and vlogger Roddur Roy or the recent rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district in West Bengal, she had taken a stand against the party leadership and at times even Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.