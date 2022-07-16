  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Two college students killed as speeding motorbike hits signboard

July 17, 2022

Udupi, July 17: Two college students lost their lives in a ghastly road mishap near Kambadakone, Byndoor in Udupi district today.

The victims have been identified as Tarun Kumar Reddy (19) and Ashish Reddy (18). The students, natively from Andra Pradesh, were studying in Manipal.

Sources said that the students had started their bike ride to Murudeshwar from Manipal and when they reached the spot near a bridge on the NH 66, the rider lost control and the bike hit a signboard on the divider. 

Both of them fell on the road and were severely injured. 

Local people gathered at the spot and immediately shifted the two students to the hospital, but they had breathed their last before reaching the hospital. 

Byndoor police are investigating.

July 6,2022

Kolkata, July 6: Distancing herself further from her party, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Mahua Moitra, on Wednesday, reportedly unfollowed the official Twitter handle of the party. However, she has continued following the official Twitter handle of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The development is a likely fallout of her growing differences with the party leadership over her comments about goddess Kali at a recent media conclave in Kolkata.

While responding to a question on a controversial film poster showing a woman decked as goddess Kali smoking, Moitra said that for her Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess. In support of her arguments, she drew the reference of the iconic Tarapith Shakti Peeth temple in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where meat and alcohol are offered while worshipping Goddess Kali's "Maa Tara" version.
Her comments evoked strong criticism by the state BJP leaders who described Moitra's comments as an insult to the traditional Hindu religion. The BJP leaders even demanded Mamata Banerjee to take action against her party MP.

As things started getting serious, Trinamool Congress leadership distanced itself from the comments of the outspoken party MP and also issued a Twitter message condemning the comments of Moitra on this count.

In the Twitter message, the Trinamool Congress leadership said that views expressed by Moitra on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and not endorsed by the party in any manner or form. "All India Trinamool Congress condemns such comments," the Twitter message from the official handle of the party has read.

Moitra did not make any delay in reacting over the growing controversies. "To all you Sanghis lying will not make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the work smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food &amp; drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," Moitra said in a counter Twitter message.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded immediate arrest of Moitra for her controversial comments about Maa Kali. "I expect the police should react in a similar manner as they did by summoning suspended BJP leader, Nupur Sharma over the latter's controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad. We will wait for some more time and if police do not take action against Mohua Moitra, we will approach the Calcutta High Court against the Police," Adhikari said.

This is not the first time that there has been a subtle spat between Moitra and Trinamool Congress. Be it on the recent arrest of YouTuber and vlogger Roddur Roy or the recent rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district in West Bengal, she had taken a stand against the party leadership and at times even Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. 

July 7,2022

New Delhi, July 7: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India on Thursday trashed Germany's criticism over fact-checker Mohammed Zubair's arrest, saying the independence of the country's judiciary is well recognised and that "uninformed" comments are "unhelpful" and should be avoided.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came a day after a German foreign ministry official said journalists should not be "persecuted and imprisoned" for what they say and write while referring to police action against Zubair.

"In itself it's a domestic issue. Let me emphasise that there is a judicial process underway in this case and I don't think it would be appropriate for me, or anyone else, to comment on a case that is sub-judice," Bagchi said.

"I think the independence of our judiciary is well recognised and uninformed comments are unhelpful and should be avoided," he added.

Bagchi was asked at a media briefing about the remarks by the German foreign ministry spokesperson.

The German official said free reporting is beneficial to any society and restrictions are a cause for concern.

"Journalists should not be persecuted and imprisoned for what they say and write. We are indeed aware of this specific case and our embassy in New Delhi is monitoring it very closely," the German foreign ministry spokesperson said.

He said the European Union has a human rights dialogue with India and the freedom of expression and freedom of the press are a focus of those discussions.

"India describes itself as the world's largest democracy. So one can expect democratic values like freedom of expression and freedom of the press to be given the necessary space there," the German spokesperson said.

Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested late last month under the pretext of “objectionable tweet”. The tweet was in fact a screenshot of a Hindi movie.  

The video of the German foreign ministry spokesperson's comments was shared on Twitter by Richard Walker, chief international editor at Deutsche Welle. 

News Network
July 11,2022

Bengaluru, July 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he would visit rain-affected districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

He said he interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts affected with regard to the rescue work that needs to be undertaken.

"The Malnad region, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and coastal regions are being lashed by heavy rains for the past 10 days. Already I have interacted with the Deputy Commissioners concerned through video conference for taking up rescue and relief works," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"As the rains have abated I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works. I will visit Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar (district headquarters town of Uttara Kannada)," Bommai said.

He said there were heavy rains in north Karnataka as well.

The Met department on Monday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds speed reaching 30 to 40 km per hour.

The districts that will be affected are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, the department added.

While the low-lying areas in the affected districts are inundated, there have been incidents of landslides in Kodagu district. Three labourers from neighbouring Kerala died in a landslide a few days ago.

