  1. Home
  2. Unseen hands at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony, claims High Court

Unseen hands at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony, claims High Court

News Network
March 15, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka High Court has endorsed the BJP government argument about possibility of some 'unseen hands' behind the hijab row to engineer social unrest and disharmony. The court also expressed dismay over the issue being blown out of proportion.

"The way hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some 'unseen hands' are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony. Much is not necessary to specify," the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said in the order.

The full bench also comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi dismissed a batch of petitions filed by a few Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Pre-University Girls' College who sought permission that they be allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.

The court however, made it clear that it was not commenting on the ongoing police investigation. During the course of hearing, some counsels had brought to the notice of the court the alleged involvement of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and other organisations in inciting the Muslim students.

When the court sought to know, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi handed over a letter in a sealed cover to the bench. "We have perused and returned copies of the police papers that were furnished to us in a sealed cover. We expect a speedy and effective investigation into the matter and culprits being brought to book, brooking no delay," the bench noted.

The judges observed that all was well with the dress code since 2004. It also said that they were impressed that even Muslims participate in festivals that are celebrated in the "Ashta Mutt Sampradaya" in Udupi where eight Mutts are situated. "We are dismayed as to how all of a sudden that too in the middle of the academic term the issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be," the bench noted.

The court also declined to entertain petitions which had sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) as to the involvement of radical Islamic organisations and their funding by some foreign universities to Islamise India.

"There are other incoherent prayers. This petitioner opposes the case of students who desire to wear Hijab. Most of the contentions taken up in these petitions are broadly treated in the companion Writ Petitions. We are not inclined to entertain these two Writ Petitions filed in PIL jurisdiction, both on the ground of their maintainability and merits," the judges observed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2022

Voting for the last phase closed on Monday and media houses released their exit polls late on Monday. Five states voted in seven phases that began on February 10. Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases, Uttarakhand and Goa voted in the second phase, Punjab voted in the third phase. Manipur voted in two phases—February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

Uttarakhand

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Uttarakhand
BJP+: 43
Congress+: 24
Others+ : 3

ABP News-CVoter exit poll shows Congress marginally ahead in Uttarakhand.
BJP: 26-32
Congress: 32-38
AAP: 0-2
Others: 3-7
Total seats: 70 

CNN predicts Congress win in Uttarakhand
BJP: 25-29
Congress: 37-41
Others: 2-6

Uttar Pradesh 

Republic TV's P Marq has given BJP a majority in Uttar Pradesh. 
BJP+: 240
SP+: 140
BSP+: 17
Congress: 4

Goa

India TV-CNX poll has predicted 11-17 seats for the Congress and 16-22 seats for BJP, with 1-2 for AAP and 0-2 for TMC. ETG poll suggests 15-17 seats for Congress and its allies, and 17-20 for BJP and its allies. Polstat poll suggests 11-13 seats for the Congress and 17-19 for BJP and its allies.

Manipur

Zee News poll predicts BJP win in Manipur
BJP: 32-38
Congress+ : 12-17
NPF: 3-5
NPP: 2-4
Others: 2-5

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: In a major blow to Muslims in Karnataka, the High Court has upheld the ban on hijab imposed by the BJP government in educational institutions.

Even though holy Quran has ruled that covering head is mandatory for all Muslim women, the High Court went on to claim that wearing of Hijab does not form part of essential religious practice of Islamic faith.

Pronouncing its judgment in a batch of petitions over hijab controversy, a three-judge full bench of the court also held that prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. 

Insofar as the challenge to the Government Order dated February 5, 2022, the court said that the state government has power to issue order and no case is made out for its invalidation.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said that it had formulated a few questions and answered them.

The four questions that were formulated were:
1)    whether wearing hijab is a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith protected under Article 25 of the Constitution,
2)     whether prescription of school uniform is not legally permissible as being violative of Article 19 (1) (a) and Article 21 of the constitution, 
3)    whether the Government Order dated February 5, 2022 apart from being incompetent is issued without application of mind arbitrary and hence violates Article 14 and 15 of the constitution,
4)     and finally whether disciplinary action should be taken against the school staff at Udupi Girls PU College.

“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith. The answer to second question is, we are of the considered opinion that the prescription of school uniform is only reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. The answer to third question is, in view of above we are of the considered opinion that the government has power to issue the impugned government order dated 5-02-2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation. The answer to fourth question is, we are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in WP 2146/2022 for issuance of a direction for initiating disciplinary enquiry against respondents is rejected being not maintainable,” the bench said.

The bench further said, “Accordingly in the above circumstances, all these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and liable to be dismissed.” 

After the verdict, CM Basavaraj Bommai urged students to adhere to the Karnataka High Court order. "I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2022

Damascus, Mar 7: Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus Monday, killing two civilians and causing material damage, Syria’s defense ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

It gave no further details or say how the civilians were killed.

Israel did not comment on the attack and rarely acknowledges such operations. But it has launched hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war.

Israel has acknowledged that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, that fight on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The strike came two weeks after three Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack near Damascus.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.