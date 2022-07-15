  1. Home
  2. Want to expose corrupt officials? Karnataka BJP govt prohibits you from taking photos/videos at govt offices

Want to expose corrupt officials? Karnataka BJP govt prohibits you from taking photos/videos at govt offices

News Network
July 15, 2022

Bengaluru, July 15: In a controversial move which may help the corrupt officials, the Bharatiya Janata Party government of Karnataka today prohibited the general public from taking photographs or capturing videos in government offices.

The order was based on a petition from Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which had alleged that government employees were being harassed by certain individuals who shot videos in government offices.

The decision, however, was criticised by anti-graft activists who contend that the move was 'regressive' and would deter the general public from exposing corrupt officials.

The government order cited the petition from the Association, saying that "certain individuals came to government offices during work hours to capture photos/videos and uploaded it on social media."

The misuse of these videos, according to the Association, had "hurt the dignity of various Departments and the government" and affected women workers' serving at government offices.

"After carefully considering the petition, the government is of the view that prohibiting photography/videography in all government offices during work hours is essential," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said.

Deepak CN, general secretary of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi said that the government had succumbed to pressure from government servants who were being exposed daily by a campaign carried out by the organisation.

"The order is against the law and has no legal standing. Rather than taking measures to make government offices more transparent by installing CCTV cameras and live streaming it, the state has resorted to a regressive move," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2022

sinde.jpg

Mumbai, Jul 4: In an expected blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the most beloved son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today proved his government's majority in the Assembly today. This caps two weeks of political surprises that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Latest developments

>> Shinde proved his government’s majority on the Assembly floor today following a vote by head count. Shinde’s camp secured 164 votes, crossing the half-way mark of 144 and proving its strength on the floor of the House. The total strength of the House is 288. Meanwhile, Uddhav camp had the support of 99 MLAs.

>> Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, voted against the whip issued by the Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale, appointed last night, and may face disqualification proceedings.

>> While Eknath Shinde camp received 164 votes, the Opposition camp got 99. Interestingly, the Opposition got 107 votes in the election for Speaker yesterday. While one switched to the Shinde camp, several MLAs did not show up for the vote.

>> Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar and Zeeshan Siddiqui did not show up today, and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan reached after the vote. NCP's Sangram Jagtap was missing too. All four were present yesterday.

>> Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh, and AIMIM's Shah Farukh Anwar abstained from voting.

>> Team Thackeray MLA Santosh Bangar joined the Eknath Shinde camp minutes before the trust vote. The Shinde camp now has a total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs.

>> The test of strength came a day after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected Speaker -- a significant move in view of the Sena's pending legal appeal to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs, including the new Chief Minister.

>> Mr Narwekar last night reinstated Mr Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader, and also recognised the appointment of Mr Gogawale as the chief whip of the Sena.

>> Eknath Shinde's rebellion - which erupted on the night of June 20 -- had whittled down the numbers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction. On Wednesday, Mr Thackeray stepped down from the top post after the Supreme Court said he has to prove a majority on the floor of the house, as ordered by the Governor.

>> A day later, Mr Shinde was named the Chief Minister in a shock announcement by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Later in the evening, in a further surprise, Mr Fadnavis -- a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra -- signed up as Mr Shinde's Deputy following pressure from the BJP brass.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2022

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 31: There was brief but much needed respite for rain-ravaged Mangaluru as the sky stopped pouring today morning for a few hours facilitating Muslims to offer Eid al Adha prayers peacefully in mosques and Eidgahs.

Even though it was raining heavily early in the morning in the coastal city, it turned into drizzling by 6 a.m. and stopped after 6:30 a.m. 

Congregational Eid prayers were held in dozens of mosques in the city. Thousands of Muslims thronged the Masjids and Eidgahs early in the day. Hundreds of women and children too participated in prayers in some of the Masjids. Special 'dua' offered for peace and harmony in the country.

Donning new clothes, Muslims visited houses of their relatives, where they were treated with special sweet dishes. Platters of a variety of delicious cuisines were prepared in Muslim households.

Children dressed in festival attire added colour to the celebrations. People wished Eid Mubarak and hugged each other as a large number of shutterbugs tried to capture the poignant scenes of the festival prayers and greetings.

Khateebs in their Eid sermons exhorted the believers to follow the ideals of Prophet Ibraheem (pbuh), who had decided to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismaeel (pbuh) as ordained by Allah.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2022

sinishetty.jpg

Sini Shetty, 21, from coastal Karnataka was on Sunday, June 3, announced the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India here.

Even though Shetty was born in Mumbai, her family hails from from Innanje in Udupi district.

At the ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening.

The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.

"These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022," the note further read.

Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back "memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant".

"It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance.

"Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout," the actor said in a statement.

The star-studded evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 was co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.