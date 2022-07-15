Want to expose corrupt officials? Karnataka BJP govt prohibits you from taking photos/videos at govt offices

Bengaluru, July 15: In a controversial move which may help the corrupt officials, the Bharatiya Janata Party government of Karnataka today prohibited the general public from taking photographs or capturing videos in government offices.

The order was based on a petition from Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which had alleged that government employees were being harassed by certain individuals who shot videos in government offices.

The decision, however, was criticised by anti-graft activists who contend that the move was 'regressive' and would deter the general public from exposing corrupt officials.

The government order cited the petition from the Association, saying that "certain individuals came to government offices during work hours to capture photos/videos and uploaded it on social media."

The misuse of these videos, according to the Association, had "hurt the dignity of various Departments and the government" and affected women workers' serving at government offices.

"After carefully considering the petition, the government is of the view that prohibiting photography/videography in all government offices during work hours is essential," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said.

Deepak CN, general secretary of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi said that the government had succumbed to pressure from government servants who were being exposed daily by a campaign carried out by the organisation.

"The order is against the law and has no legal standing. Rather than taking measures to make government offices more transparent by installing CCTV cameras and live streaming it, the state has resorted to a regressive move," he said.