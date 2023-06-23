  1. Home
  We did not hike power tariff; KERC did it even before we came to power: CM tells FKCCI

News Network
June 23, 2023

Bengaluru, June 23: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed allegations that the hike in power tariff has anything to do with the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme that offers up to 200 units of free power for residential use every month.

He said there is a wrong notion that the burden of 'Gruha Jyoti' has been passed on to others.

“It is wrong to think that the burden of Gruha Jyoti Yojana has been put on others,” Siddaramaiah told a delegation of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).

The delegation led by its President B V Gopal Reddy met the CM at his home office 'Krishna'. Siddaramaiah, however, assured that he would look into the demands put forth by the FKCCI, which apprised him of the hardships being faced by traders and industries due to the "exorbitant" hike in power tariff.

The CM clarified that the hike was not done by his government but the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, and added that the decision on tariff increase was taken by the KERC even before his party came to power. 

He assured the delegation that an appropriate decision would be taken after holding separate meetings with the finance and energy departments, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and FKCCI. The FKCCI members appealed to the CM to reduce the hike in power tariff for small and medium industries from nine per cent to three per cent.

They also requested Siddaramaiah to provide concession on Fuel Escalation Charges (FEC) and suggested that a policy for the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME), as has been formulated in some other states, be drawn up in Karnataka.

News Network
June 11,2023

Mangalore, June 11: Collaborating together, the reputed SHAHEEN Group of Institutions, Bidar and The SHEPHERDS International Academy, Mangaluru have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 10th June, 2023 and agreed to start The SHEPHERDS – SHAHEEN PU College / NEET Academy in Mangaluru starting from the academic year 2024-25 to offer quality education.

The PU College will offer Class IX – XII education integrated with NEET Coaching for the students in Mangaluru.

The vision of the SHEPHERDS – SHAHEEN PU College is to engage, educate and empower students enabling them to seize the world of opportunities through education and competitive examinations.

More than 32000 students study in SHAHEEN Group of Institutions all over India, and every year more than 500 students get their medical seats through SHAHEEN group of Institutions all over India.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, chairman, SHAHEEN Education Foundation, and Mohammed Nissar, chairman, the SHEPHERDS International Academy, signed the subject memorandum of understanding on behalf of their institutions.

Trustees of the Shepherds Intl Academy S.M. Farooq, Naushad A.K, Mohammed Rizwan, Shajid A.K., Nazim A.K. and Thouseef CEO of Shaheen Group of Institutions, Haneef Puttur of Community Centre, and Abdul Rauf Shaikh CSO of AK Group of Companies were present.
 

News Network
June 15,2023

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

Chapter of RSS leaders dropped

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to remove the lessons of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks, said state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday. 

He said that the supplementary textbooks will be provided with revised changes and clarified that new textbooks will not be printed.

Speaking to the reporters after cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister said, “We have done everything for the better education of school children in Karnataka. We have dropped the lessons on KB Hedgewar which were included by the previous BJP government.” 

Bangarappa further said that the government has reintroduced the old syllabus which was revoked by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka. “The previous government has made some inclusions and exclusions in the syllabus. We removed all the changes and just reintroduced the old syllabus. The supplementary textbooks with the changes will reach schools in another 10 to 15 days,” added the education minister.

In the last week of May, over 30 academicians and writers met CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum with various demands to reform the education sector, including the controversial revisions in textbooks and ban on hijab in educational institutions. He then promised a strict action against anything that pollutes children’s minds.

News Network
June 23,2023

Bengaluru, June 23: A record number of 75 Indian universities featured in ‘Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023’. Last year, 71 Indian varsities had featured in the rankings. 

With Japan having 117 institutes and China 95 universities in the list, India is the third most-represented nation in the rankings. 

While IISc is ranked 48th, the second highest ranked university in India is also from Karnataka – JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

Others in the top 100 include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Bajhol, Himachal Pradesh at 77th position and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, ranked 95th.

In all, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200.

Other Indian universities to make the rankings include the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, (106th); Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu, (111th); Saveetha University, Tamil Nadu, (113th); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, (128th); Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Punjab, (131st); and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (137th).

This is the 11th edition of 'THE’s Asia University Rankings', and this year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year, and 31 countries and regions are represented, from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

