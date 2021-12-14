  1. Home
  2. ‘We haven’t asked police to act against only one community’: Home Minister on communal tensions in coastal districts

‘We haven’t asked police to act against only one community’: Home Minister on communal tensions in coastal districts

News Network
December 15, 2021

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, said the police have been given a free hand to act against elements from any community who vitiate communal harmony.

''We have not given any direction to police to act against one community and not the other. We want law and order in the state and communal harmony is important for us. We have given a free hand to police to act against communal elements who vitiate religious harmony,'' he told the Karnataka Assembly.

He was replying to the matter raised by Congress MLA U T Khader who alleged communal tensions in coastal Karnataka due to fringe elements who organise events like 'Trishool Deeksha' which lead to communal flare up.

''Such events result in clashes between communities. Give police freedom to act against such elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere,'' Khader said.

In his reply, Jnanendra said police promptly initiated action whenever it came across any such incident.

''Irrespective of the faith, police are acting mercilessly against those who disturb peace,'' the minister said.

He cited an example where 300 to 400 people attacked police in Uppinangadi area in Dakshina Kannada district. He added that some of the miscreants attacked the policemen with sharp weapons.

The Minister also pointed out that the police acted against those who ''celebrated'' the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others in a helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

''People celebrating the death of decorated soldiers lead to conflict. Should we support such elements?'' Jnanendra said.

He also told the House that a couple was attacked recently in Mangaluru and the police quickly registered a case on its own.

The Minister asked the Congress MLA to bring any case where the police did not act against communal elements vitiating religious harmony among communities, to the government's notice.

''Don’t panic and bring such cases to our notice. We will act tough against such officials,'' he said.

Jnanendra appealed to the people of coastal Karnataka to maintain communal harmony.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
December 6,2021

rambhat.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 6: Erstwhile Hindutwa leader and former Puttur MLA Urimajalu Rama Bhat passed away today due to age related illness. He was 92. 

Bhat was the first Sangh Parivar leader to become an MLA in Karnataka, even before the national party BJP had been formed.

In recent years he had become a harsh critic of BJP when scams involving party members and differences between them came after BJP came to power in the state for the first time.

Bhat had also launched a political organisation named Swabhimani Vedike' in 2008, when present Congress MLA Shakunthala Shetty was denied a seat from the BJP.

Jan Sangh veteran was also a mentor of Union Railway Minister and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 11,2021

protest.jpg

Chandigarh, Dec 11: Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will take out a victory march today as they return to their villages in Punjab and Haryana after a 15-month agitation that forced the centre to withdraw three contentious farm laws.

Farmers are now dismantling their makeshift accommodations at the border sites as the agitation, which braved forces of nature as well as tags of "terrorists" and "khalistanis", draws to an end. They will gather for some ceremonies and start their journey home. 

Special arrangements have been made along the highways to greet the farmers as they head home on tractors, it is learnt.

The victory march was initially planned for yesterday, but it was postponed in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that killed 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Rakesh Tikait, the face of the farmers' protest, told news agency ANI yesterday that a large group of farmers shall vacate the protest sites today. "We will talk, pray and meet the people who helped us. People have started vacating already, it will take 4-5 days. I will leave on December 15," he said.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to cancel the three laws, farmers had stayed put at the protest sites, citing other demands that included a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases registered against protesting farmers.

They announced their decision to return only after the centre sent a written proposal on the outstanding demands to the five-member committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation.

The centre has agreed to form a committee to decide the MSP issue. The committee will comprise government officials, agriculture experts and representatives from Kisan Morcha. The government has also agreed to drop all police cases against farmers, including stubble burning complaints and those filed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police following clashes with protesters.

On the Kisan Morcha's demand for compensation for the deaths of 700-odd farmers during the protest, the centre has said Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have given in-principle approval and Punjab has already made an announcement.

The centre's proposal had come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to farmer leaders over the phone to discuss outstanding issues.

With the farmers returning home after forcing the government into a climdown, the focus now shifts away from the protest sites on Delhi borders to the Assembly poll arena in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

All eyes will now be on what impact the farmers' agitation, and the ruthless attempts to crush it, have on the outcome of these polls, especially in politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh where four protesting farmers were run over, allegedly by a Union Minister's son.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 6,2021

dk-shivakumar.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said on Monday that he was sent to Tihar jail for not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to BJP minister KS Eshwarappa's statement as to why he went to Tihar jail, Shivakumar said, "I was lodged in prison for not supporting you (BJP). I was jailed because you people were upset that I didn't join the BJP."

The Congress leader further said that there are records of what he is saying.

Shivakumar was arrested on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was lodged in Tihar jail for 50 days in 2019.

Shivakumar questioned the ruling BJP as to why it is hesitant on implementing the Mahadayi project.

"The BJP is in power in the state as well as at the Centre, then why is the delay," he asked.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai knows everything. He has handled the water resources portfolio. But his Cabinet minister Eshawarappa is talking about change of Chief Minister in the state. He also said that Karnataka is on top of the list in terms of corruption," Shivakumar said.

He also ridiculed former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for stating that he would finish the Congress in the state.

"Yediyurappa's close aides have been raided, and he is tortured in the party every day. That is why he is venting all his frustration on the Congress. He can't do that against anyone in the BJP," Shivakumar said.

He added that BJP leaders in Karnataka are themselves creating instability in the state government.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.