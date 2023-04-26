‘We scrapped Muslim quota, banned PFI; Cong appeased them’: Yogi campaigns in Karnataka’s Vokkaliga bastion

Mandya, Apr 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his first Karnataka poll rally from Mandya, with the BJP making serious efforts to make inroads in Old Mysuru region, which is the Vokkaliga bastion.

He took part in the mega roadshow in Mandya and later addressed a public rally.

Targeting the Congress, Adityanath said the Congress, which talks about development works had introduced five-year programmes that never became a reality. However, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been implementing several programmes, he said amidst huge applause, further adding that the PM Modi launches the programmes and also inaugurates them.

Yogi said the BJP-led government banned organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and others, while the Congress has been appeasing them with reservation, which is against the Constitution.

Pointing out farmers’ suicides in Mandya district, Yogi said that the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana have helped the farming community.

The state has been seeing development in all sectors due to the double-engine government, he added.

Adityanath called upon the people of Karnataka to vote for the BJP to strengthen Team India, led by captain Narendra Modi. The BJP has carried out development works and the Ram Mandir will be ready by 2024, the UP CM informed.

He also spoke a few lines in Kannada seeking support for the BJP candidates.

BJP is trying to attract the people of Mandya with Yogi Adityanath, who is an adherent to the Naath parampara at Adichunchanagiri mutt in Nagamangala taluk, of Mandya district. The mutt has the support of Vokkaligas.