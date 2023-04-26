  1. Home
  2. ‘We scrapped Muslim quota, banned PFI; Cong appeased them’: Yogi campaigns in Karnataka’s Vokkaliga bastion

‘We scrapped Muslim quota, banned PFI; Cong appeased them’: Yogi campaigns in Karnataka’s Vokkaliga bastion

News Network
April 26, 2023

yogi.jpg

Mandya, Apr 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his first Karnataka poll rally from Mandya, with the BJP making serious efforts to make inroads in Old Mysuru region, which is the Vokkaliga bastion.

He took part in the mega roadshow in Mandya and later addressed a public rally.

Targeting the Congress, Adityanath said the Congress, which talks about development works had introduced five-year programmes that never became a reality. However, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been implementing several programmes, he said amidst huge applause, further adding that the PM Modi launches the programmes and also inaugurates them.

Yogi said the BJP-led government banned organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and others, while the Congress has been appeasing them with reservation, which is against the Constitution.

Pointing out farmers’ suicides in Mandya district, Yogi said that the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana have helped the farming community.

The state has been seeing development in all sectors due to the double-engine government, he added.

Adityanath called upon the people of Karnataka to vote for the BJP to strengthen Team India, led by captain  Narendra Modi. The BJP has carried out development works and the Ram Mandir will be ready by 2024, the UP CM informed.

He also spoke a few lines in Kannada seeking support for the BJP candidates.

BJP is trying to attract the people of Mandya with Yogi Adityanath, who is an adherent to the Naath parampara at Adichunchanagiri mutt  in Nagamangala taluk, of Mandya district. The mutt has the support of Vokkaligas.

News Network
April 26,2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Mounting attack on the ruling party in Karnataka, the Congress said on Wednesday that the ruling BJP government had betrayed the people on the reservation issue, and the Lingayats and Vokkaligas will not get any increase in the quota of reservations as being claimed by the BJP.

State party President D.K. Shivakumar and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a joint press conference here. Shivakumar said, "Bommai government has failed to submit an affidavit defending the increase in quota of reservations. The BJP has betrayed, insulted Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC, ST and minority communities," he said.

"The Bommai government has told the court that it will re-implement the reservations of 2002. Lingayats are going to continue in the 3B category and Vokkaligas will continue under the 3A category, Shivakumar said. As per the orders of the CM Bommai government, neither of these communities will get an increase in the quota of reservations," he underlined.

Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Bommai government has stayed the order dated March 27 of his own government through solicitor general in the Supreme Court on April 25. This is an unpardonable sin by the Bommai government, he said.

"The Congress statements have come true. The double engine governments have done double betrayal to the people of the state. The BJP government betrayed people at the time of elections on the pretext of providing reservations. No one is going to get any increase in the quota of reservations, all are fooled by BJP."

"Prime Minister Modi and CM Bommai should answer on this development and why did they have to fool people in the name of providing reservations. The voters should not give them more than 40 seats," Surjewala said.

News Network
April 25,2023

amitshah.jpg

Bagalkote, Apr 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday defended the BJP government's decision in Karnataka of scrapping four per cent quota for Muslims saying the party never believed in ‘religion-based reservation’.

The former BJP chief also took a dig at Congress for its stand that the quota would be restored if it is voted to power in the state after the May 10 Assembly polls.

"There was a religion-based reservation of four per cent for Muslims. Without falling for the vote bank politics, the BJP government abolished the Muslim reservation," he said addressing a public meeting at Terdal in this district.

"We believe that religion-based reservation should not happen," Shah said openly taunting the religious minorities.

The Minister added that after abolishing Muslim reservation, the BJP government increased the reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Referring to the Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to increase the SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, Shah noted that the internal reservation of SC (Left) now stands at six per cent, SC (Right)- 5.5 per cent and other SCs 5.5 per cent.

Responding to Congress president D K Shivakumar who has promised to restore the Muslim reservation if his party comes to power, Shah sought to know whose quota the party will scrap if it manages to form the government in Karnataka.

"Whose reservation will be decreased if four per cent reservation for Muslims is restored? Will it be Vokkaligas or Lingayat, Dalits, Scheduled Tribes or the Other Backward Castes?" the Minister asked.

At the fag end of its term, the BJP government decided to abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2-B category. The four per cent was later split into two and distributed among Vokkaligas in 2-C category and Lingayats in 2-D category. Vokkaligas and Lingayats are the two major dominant communities of Karnataka.

Shah’s statement came on a day when the Supreme Court directed that the state government's decision of scrapping quota for Muslims will not be implemented till May 9.

News Network
April 17,2023

shettar.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 17: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined the Congress at the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru. This comes a day after Shettar tendered his resignation as MLA after the BJP leadership made it clear that he would not be fielded from the Hubballi Dharwad Central segment for the May 10 assembly polls.

"I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought," Shettar after joining Congress.

The six-time MLA joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and senior leader Randeep Surjewala.

Shettar alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of 'very few people'. "I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built ... I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," he said.

The Lingayat heavyweight alleged that he has been humiliated and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

"Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As usual, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me," Shettar tweeted on Sunday.

The six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA flew to Bengaluru on Sunday in a special helicopter and held discussions with Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, former minister MB Patil and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

This is the second jolt for BJP after another Lingayat leader Laxman Savadi switched over to the Congress as the saffron party denied him a ticket to contest from Athani seat in Belagavi district.

Although Shettar hails from an RSS background, he has always been secular at heart, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, assuring him on the dais that the Congress party would treat him with the respect he deserves as a senior politician in the state. 

Surjewala said that Shettar was humiliated and BJP has crumbled like a house of cards.

