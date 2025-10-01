  1. Home
WhatsApp, Facebook Investment Scams Claim ₹32 Lakh from 2 Mangaluru Residents

News Network
October 1, 2025

Mangaluru, Oct 1: Two separate cases of online fraud have been reported in the city, with victims together losing more than ₹32 lakh to cybercriminals posing as investment advisers.

In the first case, a 68-year-old senior citizen lost ₹23.3 lakh in an online investment scam. According to his complaint, he received a WhatsApp message on August 16 from an unknown number promoting stock market investments. The message contained a registration link for an app and another contact number for details.

After registering, the fraudsters convinced him to invest increasing amounts to gain higher profits. Between August 22 and September 15, he transferred ₹23.3 lakh in phases from his SBI account through UPI, IMPS, and RTGS. On September 20, when he sought to withdraw his funds, the accused demanded an additional ₹11.5 lakh as “tax.” Refusing to pay further, he realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN Crime police station.

In the second case, a woman from Urva lost ₹9.1 lakh after falling for a fraudulent promotional video on Facebook that falsely featured Sudha Murthy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The video encouraged viewers to invest through a link. After registering on the link on September 26, she was contacted by unknown individuals who asked her to make an initial payment of ₹20,664.2 to start investing.

Later, through WhatsApp, she was persuaded to transfer more money with promises of high returns. In total, she allegedly transferred ₹9.1 lakh. When the promised returns never came, she realised she had been duped. A case has been filed at Urva police station.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against online fraudsters using fake investment schemes on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other platforms.

News Network
September 30,2025

aiddistribution.jpg

A US Army veteran and former contractor for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) says Israel established the US-backed scheme to “weaponize” aid distribution in the Gaza Strip in a bid to force Palestinians out of the besieged territory amid the genocidal war.

Anthony Aguilar made the remarks during the annual convention of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee in Dearborn, Michigan.

He said that the GHF was not created to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, but to enable Israel to implement its genocide of Palestinians under the US banner.

The GHF operates like the mafia, Aguilar emphasized, “but the mafia at least has principles. They don't kill children.”

He also noted that thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in and around the aid distribution sites.

“What’s happening in Gaza isn’t war. It’s annihilation, it’s oppression, and it’s tyranny,” he added.  The “genocide is being conducted through the weaponization of food, denying human beings water, forced displacement, intentional targeting, and indiscriminate killing. Palestinians aren’t dying, they’re being killed. It’s by design. Israel is intent on doing this.”

Meanwhile, the former GHF contractor said that the security apparatus in the Gaza Strip is run by the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a notorious Islamophobic American biker gang consisting of military veterans.

Infidels Motorcycle Club forces, who are armed with automatic weapons, machine guns, tear gas, and stun grenades, go to Gaza to supposedly deliver food, but they actually “have a charter … based on … eliminating all Muslims from the earth,” he pointed out.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing all captives in Gaza, despite killing 66,055 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 168,346 others.

Mass starvation has also gripped Gaza as Israel prevents the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The GHF was created to bypass the United Nations’ central role in aid distribution in Gaza. The UN has refused to cooperate with the program, calling it a militarized aid model that fosters displacement.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 26,2025

expat.jpg

Dubai/ Mangaluru, Sept 26: In an inspiring display of community solidarity, the body of the late Thilakananda Poojary, a familiar face originally from Neerakatte, Uppinnangady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, has been successfully and swiftly repatriated from Dubai to his homeland. This critical logistical and humanitarian mission was spearheaded by the Karnataka Cultural Foundation (KCF) UAE, bringing profound relief to his grieving family.

Following Mr. Poojary's unfortunate demise in the UAE, his family faced the immediate and overwhelming challenge of navigating complex death formalities and official documentation—a process often protracted and confusing for those far from familiar resources.

The KCF UAE team launched a rapid and selfless intervention. Key members, notably Mr. Samad Birali, Mr. Muhammed Hakeem Turkalike, and Ashraf KMS Saudi, coordinated closely with various government departments. Their efforts were crucial in securing the necessary clearances. Furthermore, Mr. Hidayath Addoor provided essential assistance with the Indian Embassy formalities, ensuring all legal and diplomatic requirements were met efficiently.

This selfless response is a testament to KCF’s consistent commitment to social service, highlighting their role as a vital support system for the expatriate community. Their tireless work ensured the repatriation process was completed with dignity and speed, allowing the deceased to be returned to the Dakshina Kannada region for his final rites. This successful transfer stands as a powerful demonstration of the compassion and efficiency provided by the Karnataka Cultural Foundation in the UAE.

expat1.jpg

News Network
September 24,2025

SLbhyrappa.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 24: The literary landscape of Karnataka is marked by the passing of renowned Kannada novelist, Dr. Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, at the age of 94. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman, Bhyrappa was a prolific writer whose works were known for their controversial and historical themes.

Born in the Hassan district, Bhyrappa’s early life was one of hardship, shaping a writer who would go on to meticulously research and craft novels that resonated with a vast readership. His novels, including classics like Parva and Vamshavruksha, became bestsellers in Kannada and were widely translated, establishing him as a prominent figure in modern Indian literature. His work has been the subject of numerous academic dissertations and has been included in university curricula.

While his literary achievements are undeniable, Bhyrappa's work and views have also been at the center of considerable controversy. Novels like Aavarana, which demonized Muslims, drew sharp criticism for their portrayal of certain historical figures and were accused of promoting a particular ideological viewpoint. His stance on various social and historical issues, including his public debates with fellow litterateurs like Girish Karnad and U.R. Ananthamurthy, often placed him in the midst of heated public discourse.

Despite the debates surrounding his work, S.L. Bhyrappa's influence on Kannada literature and his ability to engage a wide audience on complex subjects remain a significant part of his legacy. His death marks the end of a long and complex chapter in the state's literary history.

