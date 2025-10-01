WhatsApp, Facebook Investment Scams Claim ₹32 Lakh from 2 Mangaluru Residents

Mangaluru, Oct 1: Two separate cases of online fraud have been reported in the city, with victims together losing more than ₹32 lakh to cybercriminals posing as investment advisers.

In the first case, a 68-year-old senior citizen lost ₹23.3 lakh in an online investment scam. According to his complaint, he received a WhatsApp message on August 16 from an unknown number promoting stock market investments. The message contained a registration link for an app and another contact number for details.

After registering, the fraudsters convinced him to invest increasing amounts to gain higher profits. Between August 22 and September 15, he transferred ₹23.3 lakh in phases from his SBI account through UPI, IMPS, and RTGS. On September 20, when he sought to withdraw his funds, the accused demanded an additional ₹11.5 lakh as “tax.” Refusing to pay further, he realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN Crime police station.

In the second case, a woman from Urva lost ₹9.1 lakh after falling for a fraudulent promotional video on Facebook that falsely featured Sudha Murthy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The video encouraged viewers to invest through a link. After registering on the link on September 26, she was contacted by unknown individuals who asked her to make an initial payment of ₹20,664.2 to start investing.

Later, through WhatsApp, she was persuaded to transfer more money with promises of high returns. In total, she allegedly transferred ₹9.1 lakh. When the promised returns never came, she realised she had been duped. A case has been filed at Urva police station.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against online fraudsters using fake investment schemes on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other platforms.