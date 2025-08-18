Wheels of care: Wenlock becomes first govt hospital in Karnataka to launch buggy service for patients

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
August 18, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has set a new benchmark in patient care by introducing Karnataka’s first ambulance buggy service on Sunday. The facility will ease the movement of patients, medicines, and medical records across the hospital’s sprawling campus, making inter-block transfers smoother and faster.

The buggy, costing ₹7 lakh, was purchased through the Area Development Fund of MLC Ivan D’Souza. “I am the first MLC to sanction funds for a buggy in a government hospital. Wenlock is now the first government hospital in Karnataka to have this facility. If more buggies are required, I am ready to extend further support,” said Mr. D’Souza during the inauguration.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. D.S. Shivaprakash expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that the buggy will particularly benefit post-surgery patients. “Those operated in the surgical block often need to be shifted to beds in the old block. This vehicle will also help patients reach diagnostic services such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and scanning facilities more comfortably,” he said.

Until now, no other government hospital in Karnataka has introduced such a facility. For patients who frequently need to move between Wenlock’s multiple buildings, this innovation marks a significant step toward patient-friendly healthcare.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 6,2025

Bengaluru: In an effort to strengthen communication and foster harmony, Kannada lessons will soon be introduced in madrasas across Karnataka, announced Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, President of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

Speaking at the inauguration of a Kannada language workshop for around 180 madrasa teachers, Dr. Bilimale emphasized,

“No community should face humiliation due to language barriers. Any community that learns the state language gains the confidence and spirit to live harmoniously in the land they inhabit. It is therefore vital for minority communities to learn Kannada.”

Dr. Bilimale also urged Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to bring the Urdu Academy under the Department of Kannada and Culture, while ensuring that its autonomy remains intact.

He further revealed that the KDA is preparing to publish 100 books under the series ‘Foundations of Kannada Linguistic Harmony’ aimed at student communities, which will be released soon.

U Nisar Ahmed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, announced that Kannada learning will be rolled out in all 2,000 madrasas across the state, with the syllabus being prepared and printed by the KDA.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan assured that the necessary arrangements for this initiative will be made promptly.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

Udupi, Aug 14: A 42-year-old man from Kirimanjeshwara in the coastal district has alleged that he lost over ₹10 lakh in an online investment scam after being lured via a Facebook link into a WhatsApp group promising lucrative stock market tips.

The complainant, Altaf Hussain, said that on July 5, he clicked on a Facebook link that led him to join a group named Next Billion Technology. A woman, identified as Parinithi Jain, introduced herself as a company representative from Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, and began sending daily stock market updates. Another member, Anup Tiwari, also posted regular stock tips.

On July 10, Parinithi sent Hussain a website link, helped him register, and gave him login credentials. Believing in the company’s credibility, Hussain purchased shares and IPOs online, transferring ₹10.1 lakh via PhonePe to various bank accounts she provided.

By August 5, the website showed his investment had grown to ₹75.4 lakh. But when he tried to withdraw, his account was blocked. Parinithi claimed a 20% commission was required first, but even after Hussain offered to have it deducted from the payout, she refused.

Suspicious, Hussain visited the given Bengaluru address, only to find no such company existed. A case has been registered at Byndoor police station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 13: With the festive season around the corner, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on a bold goal — a ‘flex-free’ city. The move aims to curb visual clutter, protect the environment, and reduce solid waste generated by discarded banners and hoardings.

In a public notice issued on August 5, the MCC appealed to political parties, religious bodies, social organisations, and citizens to avoid using unauthorised flex boards, hoardings, and buntings during upcoming festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik said continuous drives are already underway to remove illegal cutouts, posters, and banners from public spaces. “Our motto is simple: Flex-free festival — clean environment for our safety. We need full cooperation from the public to make it happen,” he said.

The commissioner noted that unauthorised displays by event organisers, film advertisers, and even political and religious groups not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also add to environmental pollution through accumulated solid waste.

Citing the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and a government order dated March 11, 2016, Naik warned that violators face penalties and even criminal cases. “There is no legal provision to put up flex or similar materials in public spaces. The law will be enforced strictly this festival season,” he emphasised.

Whether Mangaluru can truly remain flex-free will now depend on the willingness of political, religious, and social stakeholders to put the city’s cleanliness above banners and publicity.

