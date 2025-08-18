Wheels of care: Wenlock becomes first govt hospital in Karnataka to launch buggy service for patients

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has set a new benchmark in patient care by introducing Karnataka’s first ambulance buggy service on Sunday. The facility will ease the movement of patients, medicines, and medical records across the hospital’s sprawling campus, making inter-block transfers smoother and faster.

The buggy, costing ₹7 lakh, was purchased through the Area Development Fund of MLC Ivan D’Souza. “I am the first MLC to sanction funds for a buggy in a government hospital. Wenlock is now the first government hospital in Karnataka to have this facility. If more buggies are required, I am ready to extend further support,” said Mr. D’Souza during the inauguration.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. D.S. Shivaprakash expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that the buggy will particularly benefit post-surgery patients. “Those operated in the surgical block often need to be shifted to beds in the old block. This vehicle will also help patients reach diagnostic services such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and scanning facilities more comfortably,” he said.

Until now, no other government hospital in Karnataka has introduced such a facility. For patients who frequently need to move between Wenlock’s multiple buildings, this innovation marks a significant step toward patient-friendly healthcare.