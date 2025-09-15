  1. Home
When mosque doors opened, so did hearts: Kudroli Jamia Masjid shows the way of harmony

News Network
September 15, 2025

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming gesture of unity, people from all walks of life and faiths flocked to the historic Kudroli Jamia Masjid on Sunday for a special programme — Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana (Public Visit to the Mosque).

The century-old mosque, beautifully renovated in 2013, welcomed visitors with open arms, warm smiles, and the fragrance of love. Organised by the mosque management committee in association with Muslim Aikyata Vedike (MAV), Kudroli and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Mangaluru, the initiative sought to clear misconceptions about mosques and prayers while spreading authentic knowledge.

A Feast for the Senses, A Feast for the Soul

Guests were greeted with dates, watermelon juice, tea, snacks, a delicious lunch, and thoughtful gifts such as Islamic books and perfume. Exhibits showcased Quranic verses, sayings of the Prophet, photos of the old and renovated mosque, inauguration memories, video presentations, and Quran translations in many languages.

Curious visitors asked about namaz, azaan, and the role of jamats — questions answered with patience by scholars and committee members. People joyfully explored the mosque’s prayer hall, upper floors, and serene courtyards, capturing the beauty of Kudroli in their cameras and hearts.

Voices of Harmony

A public meeting added deeper meaning to the occasion.

•    Lakshmisha Gabladka, member of Dakshina Kannada Dharmika Parishad, said the programme gave people “a vision of divinity.” He added, “Even when we close our eyes in prayer, our inner eye remains open.”

•    Fr Valerian D’Souza of Holy Rosary Church reminded everyone that mutual love is the essence of all religions: “The practices of temples, mosques, and churches should be known to everyone. This is a step inspired by God, and such steps must continue.”

•    Ishaq Puttur, president of JIH Mangaluru South, shared the timeless message of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about compassion and brotherhood.

The gathering brought together respected leaders — Kudroli Khazi Mufti Sheikh Mutahhar Hussein Khasmi, MLC Ivan D’Souza, Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple president H Jairaj Somasundar, Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathru Sangha president Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi, UAE Mogaveera Sangha president Lokesh Puthran, Bengre Mahasabha president Chethan Bengre, Baraka International School principal B.S. Sharfuddin and many others — a true reflection of Kudroli’s spirit of inclusiveness.

A Model for Unity

The Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana became more than just a mosque visit — it turned into a living example of India’s harmony, where temples, churches, and mosques stand not in rivalry but in friendship. Visitors left not only with gifts in hand but with hearts touched by the hospitality of Kudroli’s people.

As many remarked, this event was not the end but a beautiful beginning — a call to keep doors, minds, and hearts open forever.

kudroli1.jpg

September 8,2025

4MLCs.jpg

Bengaluru: After months of wrangling and delay, the Karnataka government has finally filled four long-vacant seats in the Legislative Council, with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot giving his assent on Sunday.

The new members are KPCC media wing chairman Ramesh Babu, KPCC NRI cell chairperson Arathi Krishna, senior journalist K Shivakumar, and social activist FH Jakkappanavar. Their inclusion brings Congress’s tally to 37 in the 75-member Upper House — exactly matching the combined strength of the opposition. The BJP holds 30 seats, including chairman Basavaraj Horatti, its ally JD(S) controls seven, and Lakhan Jarkiholi continues as the lone independent. Of the total 11 nominated seats, Congress now accounts for a significant share.

The vacancies had been pending for months — three since October last year, and one earlier this year after CP Yogeshwara resigned upon switching from BJP to Congress to contest the Channapatna bypoll. The government forwarded its final recommendations to Raj Bhavan on August 25. In the interim, Congress was repeatedly embarrassed when opposition numbers prevailed in the Council.

The most striking setback came last month when the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was defeated 23-27 after ten Congress MLCs failed to attend. Though the bill was later reintroduced and passed, the episode exposed the ruling party’s weakness. “This will not repeat with our improved strength,” assured Congress chief whip Saleem Ahmed. “We have no wish to bulldoze the opposition with our majority (Jarkiholi is inclined towards Congress), so the opposition should set aside politics and constructively participate in lawmaking.”

Sources say the prolonged delay stemmed largely from factional battles between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. The original list — prepared as early as June — featured Siddaramaiah’s former media adviser Dinesh Amin Mattu and DG Sagar, considered under the Dalit quota. But Shivakumar’s camp resisted Mattu’s nomination, while Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s faction opposed Sagar, who had once contested against Kharge in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga on a JD(S) ticket before recently joining Congress.

The final choices, party insiders say, underline Kharge’s growing clout in the state unit. Two of the new members — Shivakumar and Jakkappanavar — are Dalits from the Right sect and viewed as close to Kharge. Ramesh Babu, from the Balija community, is also considered a Kharge loyalist. “It is beyond doubt that I was given an opportunity due to Kharge’s blessings. The CM and DCM supported me, and I am grateful to them and the high command,” said Jakkappanavar.

Defending the decision to induct two Dalits from the Right sect, IT-BT and RDPR minister Priyank Kharge argued that Congress already had three Dalit MLCs — A Vasanth Kumar, D Thimmaiah, and Sudham Das — all from the Left sect. “The idea is to provide equitable representation in all communities, as the Congress party is steadfastly committed to the spirit of social justice,” he explained. “Their nominations are a corrective measure.”

Despite the governor’s assent, the process was not free from controversy. Dissent surfaced within Congress ranks, and council chairman Basavaraj Horatti is said to have raised concerns in a letter to the chief minister.

News Network
September 4,2025

Udupi, Sept 4: The CEN Crime police have registered a case after a senior citizen was allegedly cheated of over ₹1.32 crore in a fraudulent online investment trading scam that originated on Facebook and continued over WhatsApp.

The complainant, Henry D Almeida, said that on July 19 he came across an investment trading advertisement on Facebook. On clicking it, he received a WhatsApp message inviting him to invest. A woman who identified herself as Ankita Ghosh then contacted him, guided him through the process, created a QIB account in his name, and added him to a WhatsApp group titled 725 Bob Caps.

The group shared messages claiming that investments made through certain numbers would yield high profits. Convinced by these assurances, Almeida even searched for “725 Bob Caps” customer care and contacted them via WhatsApp. He was then provided with multiple bank account details and instructed to transfer money in stages.

Between July 22 and September 1, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1,32,90,000. However, neither the invested amount nor the promised profits were returned.

Following his complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating the scam and the individuals behind the fraudulent network.

News Network
September 4,2025

Udupi, Sept 4: A disturbing case of child trafficking has come to light in Udupi district, exposing a nexus of exploitation involving a vulnerable rape survivor, a couple seeking to adopt, and medical professionals who allegedly facilitated the crime. Police say a four-day-old baby girl, born to a 22-year-old rape survivor with mental health challenges, was sold for ₹4.5 lakh in a private hospital in Mangaluru earlier this month.

The arrests of Dr. Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, and 25-year-old Navaneet Narayan have thrown light on a deeply troubling racket. Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the case was registered on August 21 after a Child Development Project Officer flagged irregularities in a birth record. A couple from Kallugudde, who had been married for years without children, were claiming parentage of a baby born on August 3. The suspicion triggered a detailed investigation.

According to the police, Prabhavati and her husband Ramesh Moolya had long sought to adopt a child. Through a relative, they came into contact with Vijayalakshmi, who assured them she could arrange one. Vijayalakshmi, who runs a hospital canteen and a paying guest accommodation in Mangaluru, had at the time provided shelter to a woman and her daughter — the daughter being the 22-year-old survivor. The survivor was already four months pregnant when she was taken in.

It was here that Dr. Somesh, who runs a polyclinic in BC Road, allegedly entered the picture. To erase all traces of the survivor’s pregnancy, her medical scans were fraudulently conducted using Prabhavati’s Aadhaar card. The deception created a fabricated record of pregnancy in the would-be adoptive mother’s name. When the baby was delivered through a C-section, the infant was handed over to Prabhavati and Ramesh in exchange for money. The survivor, meanwhile, was discharged without adequate postnatal care.

Police investigations also revealed that the survivor had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by Navaneet Narayan, who has now been arrested. Her medical treatment is ongoing, and her testimony regarding the assault has been recorded.

The case has been booked under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2016, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials believe the crime may not be an isolated instance. “There are indications that Vijayalakshmi could have been involved in other such cases,” SP Shankar said.

Beyond the immediate arrests, the case highlights systemic vulnerabilities — the desperation of childless couples, the exploitation of survivors of sexual violence, and the complicity of those in positions of medical authority. Investigators are now looking into whether this was part of a larger network of baby trafficking operating under the guise of private healthcare and informal adoption channels.

