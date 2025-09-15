When mosque doors opened, so did hearts: Kudroli Jamia Masjid shows the way of harmony

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming gesture of unity, people from all walks of life and faiths flocked to the historic Kudroli Jamia Masjid on Sunday for a special programme — Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana (Public Visit to the Mosque).

The century-old mosque, beautifully renovated in 2013, welcomed visitors with open arms, warm smiles, and the fragrance of love. Organised by the mosque management committee in association with Muslim Aikyata Vedike (MAV), Kudroli and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Mangaluru, the initiative sought to clear misconceptions about mosques and prayers while spreading authentic knowledge.

A Feast for the Senses, A Feast for the Soul

Guests were greeted with dates, watermelon juice, tea, snacks, a delicious lunch, and thoughtful gifts such as Islamic books and perfume. Exhibits showcased Quranic verses, sayings of the Prophet, photos of the old and renovated mosque, inauguration memories, video presentations, and Quran translations in many languages.

Curious visitors asked about namaz, azaan, and the role of jamats — questions answered with patience by scholars and committee members. People joyfully explored the mosque’s prayer hall, upper floors, and serene courtyards, capturing the beauty of Kudroli in their cameras and hearts.

Voices of Harmony

A public meeting added deeper meaning to the occasion.

• Lakshmisha Gabladka, member of Dakshina Kannada Dharmika Parishad, said the programme gave people “a vision of divinity.” He added, “Even when we close our eyes in prayer, our inner eye remains open.”

• Fr Valerian D’Souza of Holy Rosary Church reminded everyone that mutual love is the essence of all religions: “The practices of temples, mosques, and churches should be known to everyone. This is a step inspired by God, and such steps must continue.”

• Ishaq Puttur, president of JIH Mangaluru South, shared the timeless message of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about compassion and brotherhood.

The gathering brought together respected leaders — Kudroli Khazi Mufti Sheikh Mutahhar Hussein Khasmi, MLC Ivan D’Souza, Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple president H Jairaj Somasundar, Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathru Sangha president Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi, UAE Mogaveera Sangha president Lokesh Puthran, Bengre Mahasabha president Chethan Bengre, Baraka International School principal B.S. Sharfuddin and many others — a true reflection of Kudroli’s spirit of inclusiveness.

A Model for Unity

The Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana became more than just a mosque visit — it turned into a living example of India’s harmony, where temples, churches, and mosques stand not in rivalry but in friendship. Visitors left not only with gifts in hand but with hearts touched by the hospitality of Kudroli’s people.

As many remarked, this event was not the end but a beautiful beginning — a call to keep doors, minds, and hearts open forever.