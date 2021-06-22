When will schools and colleges open in Karnataka? CM responds

  1. Home
News Network
June 22, 2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka government will consider opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Tuesday. 

Yediyurappa informed that the Dr Devi Shetty-led expert committee has advised accelerating vaccinations as vaccines are the solution for Covid control. 

"The committee has supported the relaxations in COVID curbs announced by the government, and have suggested opening up educational institutions in the days to come, starting with higher education colleges, after vaccinating," the chief minister said.

After concluding a meeting with the committee, Yediyurappa said with regard to opening schools and colleges, the committee has suggested giving priority to students and teachers in vaccination, to start classes in a phased manner by reopening colleges for students above 18 years to begin with, after vaccinating them.

Responding to a question, Yediyurappa said that the government was considering opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers."

No discussion has been taken with regard to opening schools as those below 18-years are not yet vaccinated, and clinical trials are on to vaccinate them.

Recently, the Karnataka government had constituted a 13-member expert committee headed by eminent cardiologist and founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty to analyse and advise to control a possible third Covid-19 wave in Karnataka.

The committee met the Chief Minister today and submitted an interim report. 

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined two Kannada news channels and censured English television news channel Times Now for extremely biased, hate-filled and misleading coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020. The authority fined News18 Kannada Rs 1 lakh and Suvarna News Rs 50,000.

The NBSA’s action was based on a complaint filed in 2020 by Bengaluru organisation Campaign Against Hate Speech, reported The News Minute. The news channels have to pay the penalty within seven days of receiving the order, which was issued on Wednesday.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, 2020. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech.

The NBSA pointed to two programmes aired on News18 Kannada, and said those had highly objectionable content that was based on conjecture. The programmes singled out by the NBSA were “Do you know how is Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz which has spread Coronavirus to the nation” and “How many have gone to Delhi’s Jamaat Congregation from Karnataka”. Both were aired on April 1, 2020.

“The tone, tenor and language [of the programmes] was crass, prejudiced and disrespectful,” the NBSA said in its order. “The programmes were prejudiced, inflammatory, and crossed all boundaries of good taste without concerns for feelings of a religious group. It was aimed at promoting and inciting hatred between communities.”

The NBSA has also asked News18 Kannada to telecast an apology on June 23 before the 9 pm news.

News Network
June 16,2021

Israel has launched fresh air raids on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian groups in the besieged enclave sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

The raids early on Wednesday, June 16, come less than a month after Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza in May and followed a march in East Jerusalem by Jewish nationalists that drew Palestinian condemnation and anger.

The Israeli military said its aircraft attacked Hamas compounds in Gaza City and the southern town of Khan Younis and said it was “ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza”.

The raids, the military said, came in response to the launching of the balloons, which caused 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the Gaza border.

A Hamas spokesman, confirming the Israeli attacks, told the Reuters news agency that Palestinians would continue to pursue their “brave resistance and defend their rights and sacred sites” in Jerusalem.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in Gaza as a result of the bombings.

Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout, reporting from Gaza, said Palestinian fighters said they had no orders from their commanders to respond to the latest raids.

He also noted that Hamas had not mentioned retaliation or a response to the attacks in their statement confirming the Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli raids were also the first on Gaza since a new coalition government, headed by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett, took power over the weekend, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister.

The new government on Monday approved a “provocative” march by Israeli far-right nationalists and pro-settler groups through occupied East Jerusalem. Thousands of people, waving flags and some chanting “Death to Arabs” paraded in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, drawing anger and condemnation from Palestinians.

In another anti-Arab chant, the Israeli demonstrators also yelled: “May your village burn.”

In a scathing condemnation on Twitter, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said those shouting racist slogans were “a disgrace to the Israeli people,” adding: “The fact that there are radicals for whom the Israeli flag represents hatred and racism is abominable and unforgivable.”

The so-called “March of the Flags” marks the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city’s eastern part, and came as tensions remain high over Israel’s planned forced displacement of Palestinian families from the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

In advance of the march, Israeli police forcibly removed dozens of Palestinians from outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate.

At least 17 Palestinians were arrested and 33 others were wounded as Israeli police fired stun grenades in the surrounding areas of Damascus Gate.

In May, Israeli air raids in Gaza killed at least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, while rockets launched by Palestinian groups killed at least 12 people, including two children. The escalation ended after 11 days with an internationally-brokered ceasefire.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 15,2021

sanchari.jpg

Bengauru, June 15: National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passed away at 3:34 am on Tuesday morning, news agencies reported quoting a statement from Apollo Hospital.

Vijay, known for his performances in Nathicharami and Nanu Avanalla Avalu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after meeting with a road accident while heading home.

On Monday, doctors had declared him brain dead and his family members had agreed to donate his organs.

Vijay Kumar Basavarajaiah, known by his stage name Sanchari Vijay, was known for his work in Kannada cinema. He also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, after beginning his career as a stage actor. He trained on stage from Sanchari Theatre, a culture centre with its own drama troupe, based in Bengaluru.

Vijay hailed from Chikmagalur. His father Basavarajaiah was an actor and his mother Gowramma, a folk singer. As a child, Vijay played minor roles on stage. In a 2017 interview, he recalled, "I had never imagined that I will end up being an actor. Yes, I did have some qualities like enacting my favourite roles after watching a film or a drama, but all of this was in the past, as later, I started getting serious about education. In fact, even while studying, my friends would notice my acting skills."

After graduating with a bachelor of engineering degree, Vijay worked as a lecturer in a college before moving to Bangaluru and taking up stage acting professionally.

Vijay made his debut in films with the 2011 Kannada film Rangappa Hogbitna. It was followed by a minor role in Rama Rama Raghu Rama, before he received recognition for his performance in Dasavala. He was later cast in Oggarane (2014) and as lead actor subsequently in Harivu.

In Naanu Avanalla...Avalu, his portrayal of a transgender person won him the Best Actor Award at the 62nd National Film Awards. With the award win, Vijay became the third actor after M. V. Vasudeva Rao and Charuhasan to win the National Award for Best Actor for performing in a Kannada film. At the same awards, Harivu won the award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

