  2. Will collectively strive to bring BJP back to power in Karnataka in 2023: Bommai

News Network
December 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Seemingly relieved with the backing from executive body of the Karnataka BJP and national leadership, amid speculations about leadership change, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he along with other leaders will collectively strive to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

During the two-days BJP state executive meeting that began on Tuesday, party's National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several leaders are said to have thrown their weight behind Bommai, and warned action against those in the party, indulging in such speculations.

"I thank the BJP leadership, state unit president, office bearers, and the state executive members for showing confidence in our government and motivating us to move forward," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, he along with other leaders will strive collectively to fulfill the expectations of the leadership regarding further strengthening and organizing the party, effective coordination between the party and the government, facing the political challenges and upcoming election together.

"From the beginning itself the high command has been very clear, the clarity that is there at their level has been expressed here by Arun Singh. It is kind of a reconfirmation," he said in response to a question on backing from the high command, despite some opposition from some quarters.

There have been rumours for some time now about a leadership change in the state and Bommai's possible exit from the top job ahead of the assembly polls in 2023. There have also been speculations regarding Bommai's health, concerning his knee ailment, forcing him to clarify on Tuesday that he has the strength to work tirelessly for 365 days without any rest. "I have decided to work a minimum of 15 hours a day...." he had said. Bommai took oath as the Chief Minister on July 28, succeeding his mentor and state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa.

News Network
December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: The Karnataka Cabinet today approved the controversial anti-conversion bill on Monday, paving the way for it to be tabled in the ongoing legislature session.

According to sources, the Cabinet agreed to clear the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021', without any changes. It will be tabled in the Assembly most likely on Tuesday.

The Bill proposes up to 10 years of imprisonment for ‘forced’ religious conversion. Imprisonment ranges from 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs  25,000. For conversion involving a minor, woman or an SC/ST person, jail term is 3 to 10 years, with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Further, the Bill makes a provision for the court to ask the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert.

Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Bill has come under criticism from Opposition parties, who have accused the BJP government of introducing it to target the Christian community. 

The JD(S) has announced that it wouldn't support the Bill, making it a challenge for the Basavaraj Bommai government to pass it in the Legislative Council, where it depends on the regional party.

News Network
December 16,2021

New Delhi, Dec 16: Stepping up attack on Minister of State Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he is "a criminal" and demanded his immediate resignation.

Mishra's son, Ashish, is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident where four farmers were mowed down.

"The minister must resign. He is a criminal," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha amid ruckus as Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding Ajay Mishra's resignation. Several MPS had served adjournment notices in both Houses calling for debates on the investigating police team's "planned conspiracy" remark.

Gandhi said the Opposition should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. "The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he said.

Opposition ministers held placards demanding "justice for Lakhimpur victims" and called on the government to "sack MoS Home".oth 

Houses were adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus and chaos.

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 22 Dec 2021

INDIA
The politicians with murderous credentials are unfit for the public service. Ajay Mishra is unfit to be a politician.
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

