  2. Will politics and religion let Mangaluru go flex-free?

coastaldigest.com news network
August 13, 2025

flexes.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 13: With the festive season around the corner, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on a bold goal — a ‘flex-free’ city. The move aims to curb visual clutter, protect the environment, and reduce solid waste generated by discarded banners and hoardings.

In a public notice issued on August 5, the MCC appealed to political parties, religious bodies, social organisations, and citizens to avoid using unauthorised flex boards, hoardings, and buntings during upcoming festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik said continuous drives are already underway to remove illegal cutouts, posters, and banners from public spaces. “Our motto is simple: Flex-free festival — clean environment for our safety. We need full cooperation from the public to make it happen,” he said.

The commissioner noted that unauthorised displays by event organisers, film advertisers, and even political and religious groups not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also add to environmental pollution through accumulated solid waste.

Citing the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and a government order dated March 11, 2016, Naik warned that violators face penalties and even criminal cases. “There is no legal provision to put up flex or similar materials in public spaces. The law will be enforced strictly this festival season,” he emphasised.

Whether Mangaluru can truly remain flex-free will now depend on the willingness of political, religious, and social stakeholders to put the city’s cleanliness above banners and publicity.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 31,2025

amusement.jpg

A terrifying video of a thrill ride collapsing mid-air at an amusement park near Taif, Saudi Arabia, has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Green Mountain Park in the Hada area on July 31 and has left at least 23 people injured, according to local media reports.

The footage shows riders enjoying the '360 Degrees' ride—a pendulum-style attraction—swinging back and forth when the central support pole suddenly snaps in half. The arm of the ride crashes down with a deafening thud, sending people hurtling down while still strapped into their seats.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the pole broke with such force that its sharp recoil struck passengers seated on the opposite side. Others sustained wounds from the impact of the fall or from being thrown about as the ride collapsed.

According to Okaz, local hospitals in Taif were placed on high alert and declared a Code Yellow emergency. Medical teams treated victims at the scene before transferring them to hospitals for further care.

Emergency responders arrived immediately, and authorities have launched an urgent investigation to identify the cause of the catastrophic mechanical failure. The ride has been shut down, and safety inspections are underway across the park.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2025

swim.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A grim tragedy unfolded today at the municipal swimming pool in Ladyhill, Mangaluru, where 52-year-old swimming coach and lifeguard K. Chandrashekar Rai Surikumaru drowned during maintenance hours. 

The pool was closed to the public, but Rai entered the water for a swim and tragically lost his life. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Rai was not just any coach—he was a celebrated record-holder. On 15 September 2022, he was recognized by the India Book of Records for completing 29 underwater somersaults in 1 minute and 2 seconds at age 49 years, 5 months, and 11 days. 

While an online source called the Worldwide Book of Records claims he achieved 28 somersaults in one minute on 13 April 2023. 

Police are investigating the drowning incident.

Summary of Verified Facts:

Date & Place: August 10, 2025, at Ladyhill swimming pool, Mangaluru

Victim: K. Chandrashekar Rai Surikumaru, aged 52

Records Held: 

India Book of Records – 29 underwater somersaults in 1 minute 2 seconds (record confirmed on September 15, 2022) 

Worldwide Book of Records—28 somersaults in 1 minute on April 13, 2023 
 

News Network
August 4,2025

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged defamatory statement against Indian Army during his 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra, saying "if you are true Indian, you should not have said those things".

"How could he say that 2000 km of land were occupied by Chinese," a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih asked him, while hearing his plea against the Allahabad High Court's order declining to quash a summons issued to him by a Lucknow court in a defamation case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, contended that if he cannot say those things, he can't be the Leader of Opposition.

"Say it in Parliament, why do you have to say in social media," the bench asked him.

The court pointed out he does have a right under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution but he was also the Leader of Opposition and should not have said those things when there was a conflict on the border.

"How do you (Gandhi) get to know when 2000 sq km was occupied by China? What is the credible material? A true Indian will not say this. When there is a conflict across border. Can you say all this? Why can't you ask the question in the Parliament," the bench told the counsel.

The bench, however, stayed further proceedings in the defamation case and issued notice to the complainant. It fixed the matter for consideration after three weeks.

Singhvi raised the contention that the High Court stated that the complainant was not a person aggrieved but a person defamed, which was a novel concept but not a correct one. He said one can't be harassed like this by filing defamation cases.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the complainant, contended that this was not a case of stay as the statement of the complainant has already been recorded.

In May this year, the Allahabad High Court had rejected Gandhi's plea challenging the issuance of summoning order passed by an MP MLA court in Lucknow against him.

The defamation complaint was filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, the former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director against the alleged derogatory remarks made by Gandhi on December 16, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

