Will politics and religion let Mangaluru go flex-free?

Mangaluru, Aug 13: With the festive season around the corner, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on a bold goal — a ‘flex-free’ city. The move aims to curb visual clutter, protect the environment, and reduce solid waste generated by discarded banners and hoardings.

In a public notice issued on August 5, the MCC appealed to political parties, religious bodies, social organisations, and citizens to avoid using unauthorised flex boards, hoardings, and buntings during upcoming festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik said continuous drives are already underway to remove illegal cutouts, posters, and banners from public spaces. “Our motto is simple: Flex-free festival — clean environment for our safety. We need full cooperation from the public to make it happen,” he said.

The commissioner noted that unauthorised displays by event organisers, film advertisers, and even political and religious groups not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also add to environmental pollution through accumulated solid waste.

Citing the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and a government order dated March 11, 2016, Naik warned that violators face penalties and even criminal cases. “There is no legal provision to put up flex or similar materials in public spaces. The law will be enforced strictly this festival season,” he emphasised.

Whether Mangaluru can truly remain flex-free will now depend on the willingness of political, religious, and social stakeholders to put the city’s cleanliness above banners and publicity.