  Will strive hard to provide good governance: Basavaraj Bommai

Will strive hard to provide good governance: Basavaraj Bommai

News Network
July 27, 2021

Bengaluru, July 27: The newly elected leader of BJP legislature party Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday promised to work hard to provide good governance by taking along all sections of the society.

Speaking to the media after getting elected as new leader, he said "I will strive hard to keep the confidence reposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and the outgoing Chief minister BS Yediyurappa".

"With the able guidance of the party leader Yediyurappa, I will take all measures to protect the interests of all the people especially the farmers" he said.

The CM-designate also thanked all party leaders, who proposed and seconded his name for the coveted post.

News Network
July 27,2021

New Delhi, July 27: Reports on Israeli Pegasus spyware allegedly being used to spy on opposition leaders, two union ministers and 40 journalists among others should be investigated by a sitting or former judge, senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar have said in a petition to the Supreme Court.

The petition says the global investigation involving several leading publications around the world has revealed that more than 142 persons in India were identified as potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.

The petition says the Supreme Court should direct the government to disclose whether it has obtained a license for the spyware or used it - directly or indirectly - to conduct surveillance of any kind.

According to the petitioners, the forensic analysis of several mobile phones belonging to people listed as potential targets by the Security Lab of Amnesty International have confirmed security breaches.

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, businessman Anil Ambani, a former CBI chief, a virologist and 40 journalists are on the list of 300 phones from India revealed to be on the list of potential targets on the leaked database of NSO. It is not established, however, that all the phones were hacked.

Two petitions were filed earlier in the Supreme Court on the same case, one by CPM MP John Brittas and the other by advocate ML Sharma.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 24,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 24: National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the 38 Sri Lankan nationals arrested by the city police for illegally migrating to India without a passport recently.

Speaking to reporters city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the city police will extend all support to the NIA team.

All the arrested 38 persons are in judicial custody and the NIA has already begun its investigation. The city police will provide support to the NIA officers who have arrived in the city as a part of the investigation.

On an alleged audio clip in the name of BJP State Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, the City Police Commissioner said that MLAs and District BJP President had submitted an appeal alleging that Kateel voice was mimicked by miscreants.

The delegation had stated that they will bring the issue to the notice of the CM for an inquiry. None had filed a complaint demanding a probe into it, he said.

News Network
July 24,2021

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared both the class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC results today, July 24. Nearly 3 lakh students had registered for the exams. 

99.98 per cent Class 10 students pass ISCE exams. The pass percentage for class 12 is 99.76 per cent.

The results were prepared using the previous years’ performances for both class 10 and 12 students. While for ISC, the past six years’ performances will be considered, for ICSE students classes 9 finals and 10 pre boards and practical marks will be taken into account.

The results will also be available via SMS. This will be the first time that the CISCE will be declaring the results without exams. This year none of the board exams could take place due to the pandemic. In another first, students will not be allowed to apply for re-evaluation, however, those unhappy with results will have a chance to appear for exams. 

How to check the results

1. Go to the CISCE website: cisce.org 

2. Fill the UID number.

3. Fill the index number.

4. Enter the capcha mentioned.

5. Click on "show result".

