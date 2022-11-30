  1. Home
  2. Yakshagana artiste, former MLA Kumble Sundar Rao dies at 88

News Network
November 30, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 30: Acclaimed Yakshagana and Talamaddale artiste and former MLA Kumble Sundar Rao passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 88.

Rao was an exponent of Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana and the MLA serving Surathkal (present Mangalore City North) constituency from 1994 to 1999.

As an artiste, he had served in Surathkal and Dharmasthala yakshagana mela. Known for distinct style of dialogue delivery, he had carved a niche for himself in the performance art Yakshagana. 

Sundar Rao had served as president of Karnataka State Yakshagana Academy.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. The mortal remains of Sundar Rao will be kept for public to pay tributes at his residence near Pumpwell in Mangaluru. 

News Network
November 30,2022

Ramallah, Nov 30: Five Palestinians, including two brothers, have been killed by Israeli fire during separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

The two brothers killed on Tuesday were identified by the Palestinian WAFA news agency as Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, aged 22 and 21. Wafa said they had been killed by Israeli fire during confrontations with troops near the village of Kafr Ein, west of Ramallah.

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral procession before their bodies were taken for burial. In Ramallah, people held a general strike to show solidarity with the latest victims, sources said.

Palestinian Authority civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh described the killing of the two brothers as an “execution in cold blood”.

The Israeli military said troops who were in the village came under attack from suspects throwing rocks and firebombs, and soldiers returned fire. It said it was reviewing the incident.

Separately, a Palestinian man named by the Palestinian health ministry as Mufid Khalil was killed by Israeli soldiers during a military raid near Hebron.

Khalil was shot in the head, and at least eight others were injured, according to the health ministry.

The Israeli military said soldiers had shot at Palestinians who threw rocks and improvised explosive devices at them during the raid. The Israeli army said the Palestinians also shot at the troops, and that two army vehicles got stuck due to mechanical issues.

A fourth Palestinian died after being shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers on Tuesday afternoon during confrontations north of Ramallah, the health ministry said.

Wafa named the man killed near Ramallah as Raed Ghazi Al-Naasan.

Later on Tuesday, Israel’s emergency services said they treated a young woman who was seriously injured after being hit by a car in what the military said was a ramming attack near the Kochav Yaakov illegal settlement outside occupied East Jerusalem. Police shot and killed the alleged attacker.

Israeli military raids have long been a regular occurrence in the occupied West Bank, leading to injuries or killings of unarmed Palestinians.

This year marks the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank since 2006.

Since the start of 2022, Israeli forces have killed at least 205 Palestinians, including 47 children, in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the beseiged Gaza Strip.

Close to 8,900 others have been wounded by the Israeli army this year until November 7, in the West Bank alone, the United Nations has reported. 

News Network
November 19,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Three engineering students of a private college  in Bengaluru have been booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans on the college premises on Thursday during a cultural festival.

The trio have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, all three students of the private college in Marathahalli.

A senior officer said that during the cultural fest, Riya started shouting the slogans. Her friend also shouted the same slogans repeatedly. One person video-recorded the duo shouting the slogans on his mobile phone and circulated it.

The video went viral on Friday. The Marathahalli police have registered a suo motu case under the IPC Section 153. Since it is a station bail offence, the trio will be given bail at the station and will be released, a senior officer.

During interrogation, the trio told the police that they had called out the slogans "for fun" and they didn’t have any other intentions.

The police said that after the trio shouted the slogans, the other students caught them and made them shout ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Karnataka Mate’, and they were let off only after apologising.

News Network
November 30,2022

Newsroom, Nov 30: Senior journalist Ravish Kumar on Wednesday quit NDTV, a day after the channel’s founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH).

In an announcement through an internal mail within the channel, NDTV said that the resignation was effective immediately.

Suparna Singh, president, NDTV Group said, “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served.”

Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, Suparna said, adding that his contribution has been immense, and “we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning”.

Kumar, a winner of the Ramon Magsaysay award, used to host a number of programs including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time. He has also been conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award twice.

Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy resigned as Directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The board of RRPR Holding has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as Directors on its board with immediate effect.

This move came after the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests, acquired 29.18 per cent stake in television channel NDTV Ltd on August 23 and said it would launch an open offer as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy another 26 per cent in the company. On November 22, the Adani Group launched its open offer, which is to remain open until December 5, 2022.

