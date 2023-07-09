  1. Home
  2. Youth arrested for making hoax bomb call to Bengaluru Masjid

News Network
July 10, 2023

Bengaluru, July 10: Karnataka police have arrested the man who made a hoax bomb call to a mosque in communally sensitive Shivajinagar locality in Bengaluru, police said on Monday. 

The accused has been identified as 37-year-old Syed Mohammad Anwar from Maharashtra.

According to police, the accused was raising donations for madrassas from the mosques.

After collecting the donation from the Azam mosque near Russell Market in Shivajinagar locality of Bengaluru, he had sought permission to stay back the night which was denied.

An upset Anwar then boarded the bus to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Upon crossing Devanahalli, he had made a phone call to the emergency helpline number 122 stating that terrorists had planted a bomb in the mosque.

The incident had taken place late at night on July 5.

It had created panic and tension among the local residents and police. The search operation was carried out late in the night.

Officials of fire force and emergency services, police department, bomb disposal squad and dog squad had rushed to the spot and conducted search operations which turned out to be a hoax call.

Shivajinagar police, which registered the case in this regard, nabbed the accused when he had gone to Mehboobnagar from Kurnool.

Investigations have revealed that the accused was a BSc graduate but was unemployed.

He used to earn his livelihood in the pretext of collecting donations for madrassas.

Further investigation is on.

News Network
July 6,2023

Mangaluru, July 6: A 25-year-old non-resident Indian from Dakshina Kannada district died under mysterious circumstances in United Arab Emirates. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Raaziq, son of Dawood, resident of Kuppetti in Belthangady taluk of coastal district. 

According to sources, he had slept in a hotel room and did not wake up in the morning. When others tried to wake him up, he did not respond. Later he was declared dead. 

It is learnt that he had entered marital life during his last visit to home town. 

News Network
July 7,2023

Bengaluru, July 7: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th Budget today. The budget this year poses a unique challenge to Siddaramaiah in mobilising resources for the implementation of the Congress’s five guarantees while making space for other development works. 

Here are the Welfare Schemes for Minority Communities announced by the CM in the maiden budget of the new Congress government. 

-- Rs 50 crore will be provided to protect and develop 40,000 Wakf properties in the state

--Interest-free loans will be provided to the tune of Rs. 20 lakh to minority students to pursue graduate and postgraduate courses in prestigious foreign universities with a global ranking of under 250.

-- To promote self-employment opportunities, for the loan amount availed from the banks, a subsidy up to 20% of the loan amount up to a maximum of Rs.1 lakh will be provided to 10,000 unemployed youth belonging to minority communities.

--A new scheme 'Swawalambi Sarathi will be introduced to encourage self-employment of the unemployed youth belonging to Minority communities. Under this, a subsidy of 50% up to a maximum of Rs. 3 lakh will be provided towards purchase of four wheeler vehicles.

--Rs 54 crore alloted for the construction of all the 126 incomplete Shadimahals and Community halls

-- A loan of Rs. 1 lakh per annum at a subsidized interest rate of 2% will be provided to minority students under the 'Arivu' - educational loan scheme. The eligible beneficiaries will be students who get admission through CET to 28 professional courses such as Engineering, Medical, etc. During the financial year, Rs. 75 crore will be reserved for this scheme.

--Language labs will be established at a cost of Rs. 5 crore in all the Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools to improve Kannada and English language skills of students belonging to minority communities.

--Skill development training of minority youths will be started in the districts of Ramanagar, Belagavi, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada at a cost of Rs. 4 crore.

--A grant of Rs. 8 Crores will be provided to impart training through prestigious institutions for two years for the students studying in minority pre-university residential colleges in order to prepare them for NET, JEE, CET and other entrance examinations.

--A ten month residential coaching program for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams will be offered to the minority aspirants in Haj Bhavan, Bengaluru, in collaboration with reputed coaching institutions.

News Network
July 5,2023

Mumbai, July 5: In a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that his uncle is now too aged to continue as the NCP chief. 

The Pawar junior also questioned Sharad's intention in regard to first resigning from the post and then again changing his mind a few months ago.

"You are 82-83 already. In BJP, leaders retire at 75. You be 'shatayushi' (to live 100 years), but there is some point to stop. You are our deity. Just give us blessings," Ajit said at the meeting with his supporters.

"Why did you resign if you wanted to take it back? I also told my sister Supriya Sule to explain to him (Sharad) but he is too stubborn," he said.

"After the 2014 elections, why did NCP support the BJP to form government?" Ajit asked targeting the veteran NCP leader. Ajit also expressed his desire to become the Maharashtra CM.

More details are awaited. 

