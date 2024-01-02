  1. Home
  2. Zero tolerance towards communal issues and drug menace, vows Western Range’s new DIG

Zero tolerance towards communal issues and drug menace, vows Western Range’s new DIG

News Network
January 2, 2024

amitsingh.jpg

Mangaluru: The new Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Western Rang, Amit Singh, has vowed that he would pursue a policy of zero tolerance towards drug menace and communal issues.

The 2007 batch IPS officer who took charge on New Year Day, stressed being vigilant and pro-actively handling law and order situations within the Western Range.

Singh returned to the state in the second week of December following the completion of his four-year central deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He had earlier served Dakshina Kannada district between 2009-2011 as ASP Puttur and Mangaluru.

After taking charge of DIG Western range, he told reporters, “Being on central deputation offers a distinct professional experience. Returning to the cadre feels like a homecoming. Several changes have taken place in the district over the past decade, with notable growth and shifts in the crime pattern. There is a noticeable increase in white-collar crimes, economic offences, and cybercrimes. Some cases from the region are currently under the jurisdiction of the NIA. Therefore, we must remain vigilant,” he said.

Further, Singh said that he would discuss problems and issues with SPs from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts and take appropriate action.

On the issue of the drug menace, he stressed the need for vigilant and proactive measures. While efforts are being made to raise awareness in colleges, there is a need to trace the source of the drug supply. Responding to a question regarding the region’s communal sensitivity, the DIG said that in the past eight months, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) have diligently worked to contain and address communal issues. “We aim to proactively manage situations as soon as they are reported. Prevention and proactive measures are of utmost importance in curbing communal incidents,” he said.

On incidents of moral policing, he said, “We must stand firm, with officials taking necessary actions as per the law. Maintaining awareness, staying alert, and gathering intelligence inputs are crucial aspects of our approach. Regarding cyber crimes, people need to be aware, especially of crimes such as hacking and the ‘Jamtara model.’

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2024

preist.jpg

Ayodhya: The new year will be significant as Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the general elections will be held, and both will be 'shubh (propitious)', the Ram temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Speaking to the press at his residence in the Ramghat area of the city on Monday, the octogenarian praised the development work happening in Ayodhya.

"Not just peace, 'Ram Rajya' is coming. Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum," he said and quoted a couplet -- "Ram Raj baithe trialoka, harshit bhai, gaye sab shoka".

"Grief, pain, tension, will cease to exist and everyone will be happy," he said.

'Ram Rajya' is a term used to refer to an ideal governance where everyone is happy.

"My greetings and blessings to all countrymen on New Year. Ram Lalla will be offered 'Chhapan Bhog', and 'prasad' will be offered," he said, shortly before heading for the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site to perform the 'aarti'.

As per the customs, 'Bhog aarti' is performed at noon. A 'Chappan Bhog' is offered to Ram Lalla on special occasions such as Holi, Ramnavmi, Basant Panchami, New Year, and Independence and Republic Day, his side said.

"So, the new year will be very good," said the Ram temple's chief priest.

The 'Chhappan Bhog' offered to Ram Lalla on Monday had come in a specially made box bearing a design that depicted Lord Ram and the upcoming temple, from a very old shop in Lucknow, his aide said, adding, it has been coming from the very same place for the last few years.

"This New year is very significant, and it is significant because in this month on January 22, Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum (of the under-construction temple)...and this will be very beneficial for the people of the country," Acharya Das said.

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, organisers began distributing worshipped 'akshat' -- rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee -- on New Year's Day and this will continue up to January 15, a week before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

Ayodhya rang in the New Year on December 31 night, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as many residents and others had gathered at the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat.

A large number of people took holy dip in the Saryu river on the New Year while others visited the Ramjanmabhoomi temple to have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, as well as Hanumangarhi temple to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Asked about the further construction of the Ram temple, this year, Das said, "A lot of work is to be done in 2024. One is that Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum. And, Lok Sabha elections also will take place in this year, 2024, and all these will be 'shubh' (propitious) and good." The consecration ceremony will take place few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the temple town on December 30 during which he held a roadshow, inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the newly-bult airport, and laid foundation stone for a slew of other projects.

On August 5, 2020, he had performed the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony in Ayodhya for the upcoming temple.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict in 2019 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

On December 6, 1992, a frenzied mob of kar sewaks gathered in the holy town from from different parts of the country, had demolished the mosque, triggering communal violence in many parts of the country.

While much has changed in Ayodhya since the landmark verdict, the Ram temple issue and the history of the dispute continues to weigh on minds of many people.

Das, the Ram temple's chief priest also shared that many development projects have materialised in the temple town and more are in the offing.

"Development is happening in Ayodhya. Airport has come up, new railway station (building) got built, and Ram Path has been developed. Many such roads are proposed, and through these projects, Ayodhya will be seen in a grand form. People will come and have 'darshan'. It is a very auspicious month (January) and it may bode well for everyone is my blessing," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 23,2023

girls.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka BJP has come down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing the decision to withdraw communally motivated hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government.

Taking to social media on Friday, the BJP charged that Siddaramaiah is all set to amend the Constitution to appease the 'goondas' of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the minorities, adding that people will teach him a befitting lesson in the coming days.

"Sowing of poisonous seeds in the beautiful garden of all religions is Siddaramaiah's guarantee scheme. The uniform guidelines were implemented to ensure equality among children in schools and colleges. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India as well," BJP calimed.

But, the Chief Minister is creating divisiveness in the minds of school going children in the matter of uniforms, BJP said.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that he has asked for lifting of the ban on hijab for students and pre-university students in the state as clothing is a matter of individual choice.

"PM Modi's 'sab ka saath sab ka vikas' slogan is bogus. The BJP is into dividing people and the society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. Anyone can wear hijab and go to schools and colleges. I have asked to revert the decision banning hijab.

"Dressing and food habits are people's choice. You can wear whatever dress you want to. You can eat whatever you want. Whatever I eat is my right. I am clad in dhoti and jubba. If you want to wear a pant, you can. What is wrong with that?

"Our government will work for the poor. You should not stand with those who lie and indulge in cheating," Siddaramaiah said after inaugurating the newly-constructed Kavalande, Antarsante and Jayapura police stations in the Nanjangudu constituency in Mysuru.

The previous BJP government had imposed a ban on wearing hijab in schools and pre-university colleges.

The move was questioned by the students in the Karnataka High Court, which had upheld the decision of the government. The matter is presently pending in the Supreme Court.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2023

kharge.jpg

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting of the grouping.

However, the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.

Significantly, while Vaiko said Kharge's name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal, other leaders, on the condition of anonymity, maintained that there was no final decision on the issue during the meeting.

After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country's first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

"First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will decide democratically," Kharge when asked if he could be the PM candidate for the opposition alliance.

Banerjee after her arrival in the national capital on Monday, had told reporters that any decision on the prime ministerial face of the alliance will be taken after the election.

"When so many political parties are together, it is a democracy, with different states, different views and different opinions, but ultimately I.N.D.I.A is a platform where we are fighting together," said Banerjee.

"The BJP doesn't have any allies. The NDA is gone. We are not like that. It will be better, after the elections, we have to see the results, and then announce the PM candidate. All parties will decide that," she had said.

"You can decide how a party can do better for the people and motherland. You have to give priority to the people of India. What is going on right now is autocracy, which is not desired by anyone," she said. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.