Zero tolerance towards communal issues and drug menace, vows Western Range’s new DIG

Mangaluru: The new Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Western Rang, Amit Singh, has vowed that he would pursue a policy of zero tolerance towards drug menace and communal issues.
The 2007 batch IPS officer who took charge on New Year Day, stressed being vigilant and pro-actively handling law and order situations within the Western Range.
Singh returned to the state in the second week of December following the completion of his four-year central deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
He had earlier served Dakshina Kannada district between 2009-2011 as ASP Puttur and Mangaluru.
After taking charge of DIG Western range, he told reporters, “Being on central deputation offers a distinct professional experience. Returning to the cadre feels like a homecoming. Several changes have taken place in the district over the past decade, with notable growth and shifts in the crime pattern. There is a noticeable increase in white-collar crimes, economic offences, and cybercrimes. Some cases from the region are currently under the jurisdiction of the NIA. Therefore, we must remain vigilant,” he said.
Further, Singh said that he would discuss problems and issues with SPs from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts and take appropriate action.
On the issue of the drug menace, he stressed the need for vigilant and proactive measures. While efforts are being made to raise awareness in colleges, there is a need to trace the source of the drug supply. Responding to a question regarding the region’s communal sensitivity, the DIG said that in the past eight months, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) have diligently worked to contain and address communal issues. “We aim to proactively manage situations as soon as they are reported. Prevention and proactive measures are of utmost importance in curbing communal incidents,” he said.
On incidents of moral policing, he said, “We must stand firm, with officials taking necessary actions as per the law. Maintaining awareness, staying alert, and gathering intelligence inputs are crucial aspects of our approach. Regarding cyber crimes, people need to be aware, especially of crimes such as hacking and the ‘Jamtara model.’
