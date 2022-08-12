  1. Home
  10-year-old schoolboy run over by army truck in Bengaluru



News Network
August 13, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 13: A 10-year-old schoolboy lost his life after being run over by an Army truck while he was riding a pillion with his father near KR Puram in Bengaluru district on Thursday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Jeevan S, a resident of KR Puram police quarters. The boy’s father is a head constable with the Begur police station.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father Santosh, he was riding with his son around 8.45 pm. Due to bad roads, he took a sharp turn as he was trying to avoid a pothole when an Army truck suddenly hit his bike from behind. 

Both, he and Jeevan fell onto the road, and the truck ran over his son’s head killing him on the spot. 

An injured Santosh was rushed to the hospital. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle but later surrendered before the police. The police seized both vehicles and booked a case against the truck driver. 

News Network
August 3,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Heavy rains have claimed 39 lives and destroyed 2,430 houses till date since June 1 in Karnataka, according to official statistics released by the state government on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of 11 rain-hit districts on Tuesday and took stock of the damages caused by incessant rain and floods in the state since June 1.

The authorities informed that agricultural crops in 3,499 hectares of land and horticultural crops in 2,057 hectares of land have been destroyed, while 2,430 houses have been completely destroyed and 4,378 houses have been partially damaged. The number of livestock death stood at 99.

Noting that all the lakes and irrigation tanks are full due to the heavy downpour since June 1, Bommai advised the officials to take precautions to prevent breach of tank bunds.

He also gave directions to the officials ro take up rescue and rehabilitation work on a war footing.

Bommai asked the DCs to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. He also asked the authorities to conduct an immediate joint survey of the houses destroyed.

He then asked the authorities to remain alert for contingency action in areas prone to landslides in Kodagu district.

The DCs should ensure that there is no delay in releasing compensation, the CM said, adding that all the departments should work in coordination in taking up relief and rehabilitation work.

News Network
August 6,2022

muhammadfazil.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In memory of Mohammed Fazil, 23, who was hacked to death in Surathkal on July 28 by communal hatemongers, the Blood Helpline Karnataka (BHK) will be organising four blood donation camps on August 7 in the Dakshina Kannada.

The blood donation camps will be organised at Puttur, Ullal, Ammunje and Ulaibettu. The BHK aims to collect more than 500 units of blood through the four camps to be held in the district.

According to Ifaz Bannur, administrator of BHK, Mohammed Fazil was also a member of the organisation. “He was our member and he had donated blood 14 times during his life. In addition, he was also helping the forum to organise blood donation camps in various parts of Surathkal and other surrounding areas,” he said.

About BHK

BHK was launched on August 8, 2016 by a group of friends through a WhatsApp group with the theme ‘Let us become blood relatives’, to reach out to people in case there was a requirement for blood.

BHK was officially registered in 2017. Now, there are over 50 administrations functioning through 45 WhatsApp groups with over 5,000 volunteers.

The 50 administrations are 50 working members, who engage in organising blood donation camps in various parts of the district and also outside the district.

In addition, the forum has a wide-member base of more than 7,000 volunteers on Facebook.

Over the past six years, BHK has organised 203 blood donation camps in Mangaluru, Sullia, Puttur, Belthangady, Moodbidri, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Manipal, Madikeri, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Bengaluru and has collected 11,612 units of blood so far.

Along with blood donation camps, the forum has 2,383 volunteers who directly visit the hospitals in case of emergencies to donate blood. During the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 672 volunteers donated blood to the blood banks in the district, said Ifaz.

In fact, Fazil’s father Ummar Farooq, in his complaint to the police, had also informed how his son was living in harmony with all people in the region and had even donated blood several times in the past to save lives, irrespective of caste and religion. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2022

car2.jpg

Mangaluru, July 30: Heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunder lashed across Dakshina Kannada district including the city of Mangaluru for four hours in the morning prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Mangaluru sub division today.

Rains that lashed after a lull also disrupted power supply in several parts of the city. It started raining heavily after around 5 a.m. and continued till 9 a.m. They heavy rains inundated most of the roads in the city.  Many low-lying areas witnessed artificial floods. 

Motorists were seen struggling to move their vehicles through the submerged roads. Water also gushed into the premises of Mangaluru Central railway station.

Apart from Mangaluru, areas like Ullal, Mulki, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluk also received heavy rains for hours. 

Considering the safety of the children, holiday has been declared, said Deputy Commissiomer Dr Rajendra K V.

He said that since several roads in Mangaluru are inundated, holiday has been declared for all colleges in Mangaluru City Corporation limits. However, the rain completely stopped in Manglauru after 9.30 a.m. 

car3.jpg

car.jpg

