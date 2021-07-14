2 students from Alva’s college to represent India in Tokyo Olympics

Mangaluru, July 15: Two female students from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, here have been selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020 which will commence in Japan on July 23.

Dhanalakshmi S. and Shubha V, who are adopted by the Alva’s under sports quota, would represent India in 4X400 mixed relay competition in the games.

Both of them have brought laurels to Alva’s College since 2016-17 in various sports meets.

They have also emerged champions in inter-university sports meets representing Karnataka as well as Mangalore University, to which Alva’s College is affiliated to. They have represented India in several international level sports meets.

Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of the Foundation has awarded Rs 1 lakh cash prize for them.