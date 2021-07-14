  1. Home
2 students from Alva’s college to represent India in Tokyo Olympics

News Network
July 15, 2021

Mangaluru, July 15: Two female students from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, here have been selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020 which will commence in Japan on July 23.

Dhanalakshmi S. and Shubha V, who are adopted by the Alva’s under sports quota, would represent India in 4X400 mixed relay competition in the games.

Both of them have brought laurels to Alva’s College since 2016-17 in various sports meets. 

They have also emerged champions in inter-university sports meets representing Karnataka as well as Mangalore University, to which Alva’s College is affiliated to. They have represented India in several international level sports meets.

Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of the Foundation has awarded Rs 1 lakh cash prize for them.

News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party today dubbed KPCC president D K Shivakumar a “rowdy” after a video showing him slapping a man who had his arms around him went viral on social media. 

The incident happened at G Madegowda hospital campus in KM Doddi, Mandya, on Friday when Shivakumar visited the hospital to see the ailing farmer leader G Madegowda.

Shivakumar was passing through hospital passage along with hordes of party functionaries and workers, a party worker tried to put his hands on Shivakumar’s shoulder. This irked the KPCC president who slapped him for his behaviour.

The 50-second video shows Shivakumar slapping a party worker and then chiding him. “You should be responsible,” Shivakumar is heard telling him, before asking cameramen there to delete the footage. 

The people and opposition parties are critical of Shivakumar’s behaviour. BJP dubbed Shivakumar as a ‘rowdy’ and close lieutenant of Kotwal Ramachandra, a former goon of Bengaluru underworld.
BJP, in a tweet, mocked Shivakumar recalling his past association with gangster Kotwal Ramachandra saying the leader’s past behaviour is often at display.

This is not the first time Shivakumar has slapped a worker. Sometime back a worker trying to take a selfie with him was also smacked.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 1,2021

Madkikeri, July 1: Two children that were playing in a swing fashioned out of a saree, died of suffocation after the saree got knotted and choked them. 

The tragic incident took place at Unjigana Halli, Ganagur near Somwarpet in Kodagu district on Wednesday June 30. The victims are Munishka (14) and her brother Poornesh (12), children of Raju and Jayanthi couple. 

According to the Siraguppa police, no family member was present at the house when the incident occurred. The saree twisted quickly as the siblings were swinging and choked their neck, and they were unable to stop, scream or get down, it is believed. 

The incident came to light when Ramanna, grandfather of the children, who had gone out for work, returned home. He immediately untied the saree and brought the children down, but it was already too late.
 
Police circle inspector Mahesh, sub-inspector Sridhar and other staff visited the spot. A case has been registered.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

INDIA
This tragedy a barbaric image of India, giving evidence to the world that life is worthless.

Ramesh Mishra
Victoria BC CANADA

