8-day design fest DesignUru 3.0 by IIID gets underway

Media Release
December 16, 2021

Bengaluru: The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Bengaluru Regional Chapter inaugurated the design Fest 'DesignUru 3.0' amidst much fanfare at the Rangoli Centre, MG Road, Bengaluru. 

Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra, an organisation working on the ground level with the local artisans brought a Lambani woman, a tribal artisan in traditional dress. She demonstrated embroidery and mirror work which was the star attraction of the first day of the fest. 

Local folk artists of Karnataka performed lively theatrical folk dance - Dollu Kunitha to add a traditional touch to the fest. 

The theme of this year’s DesignUru 3.0 is 'Vocal for Local'. For this, IIID BRC has tied up with four organisations who will be bringing artisans across Karnataka and other parts of India- Vimor, Madhurya Creations, Kadam Haat and Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra. Each of the 4 organisations will be hosting a two- day participatory workshops / demonstrations on each day involving the traditional artisans during the Design festival week. The week-long design festival will also host a crafts bazaar by Naisargik Santhe, supporting the works of artisans. 

Speaking at the inauguration, Kavita Sastry, chairperson, IIID Bangalore Regional Chapter said, "The grand design festival will have each day being curated by a renowned Architect firm or an Institute. The key events of the 7 day fest starting from 16th December to 22nd Dec are ‘Save the Artisan Campaign’, ‘Installation made from waste’, ‘provoking a conversation on our urban spaces’, ‘Presenting a Sensory Garden’, ‘Beekeeping and its architecture connect’ and ‘Earthworks’.”

Concerned about Urban space of Bengaluru City she said, "Many a time the design of the urban space is ignored and so is its impact on not only functionality, mobility, usability, aesthetics but also on the mental health of the residents using the spaces. The fact that a badly designed urban space not only restricts mobility but also causes acute stress is at most times not recognised."

"Noting the importance of good design in an urban space and the need to address it, promote it, IUDI Karnataka Chapter, will be hosting an exhibition on Urban Design that will be open on all the 7 days of the design festival. The exhibition will have 5 verticals, with each vertical focusing on a specific aspect of urban space," Sastry stressed.

The DesignUru 3.0 was inaugurated by IAS Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary at Planning Department. Speaking at the event, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh said, "Bengaluru is already an IT capital,  garden city and now we have rightful claim to be a design capital."

"Bengaluru has all the qualities and naturally qualifies to be Design capital of India and the Designuru which started in 2016 is step in the direction and could give impetus to the  movement for official government recognition and acknowledgement. BIt's time for Bengaluru to be recognized as Design Capital," concurs Dr. Prashanth Reddy, Chairman, Real Estate Expert Committee, BCIC , which has signed an MOU with IIID to jointly promote design and create awareness among common people. 

Others present at the inauguration were Mr Dinesh Verma, Convenor of Design Uru and Mr Vishwanath, Hon Secy of IIID BRC'

The DesignUru will be on at Rangoli Centre, MG Road till December 22, 2021.

December, 15th and 16th - Lambani women will be in traditional dress and she will be there at the designated artisan demonstration space, demonstrating her embroidery and mirror work 

December, 17th and 18th - Tanjore painting, channapatna toys, wood carving and grass mats live demo and exhibition

December, 19th and 20th - Traditional artisan with a small travelling loom to weave and another to do embroidery. Their artisan stalls will be selling weaves and embroidery work.

December, 21st and 22nd - Artisans from West Bengal and Orissa will be weaving mats, baskets from grass and demonstrating both the days. Their artisan stall through the week will sell mats, baskets, bags, trays etc made from different kinds of locally sourced grass such as Golden grass, Sabai grass, Moonj grass, Bamboo grass, Sital Pati, Willow wicker etc.

December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A youth lost his life in a motorbike accident at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of Manglauru today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Kaif, aged around 20 years. 

The tragedy occurred when Kaif was riding his motorbike towards Mangaluru from Ullal on some work.

It is learnt that he died on the spot when the motorbike he was riding rammed into an electric pole.

Personnel from the Naguri traffic police station visited the spot and registered a case.

December 13,2021

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar today that said that the BJP government of Karnataka would soon introduce a law prohibiting ‘love jihad’, a term that refers to conversion for the sake of marriage. 

Kumar’s statement comes even as the government is set to introduce a bill to regulate religious conversion in the ongoing winter session of the legislature. 

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Kumar said that BJP had announced that it would enact an anti-cow slaughter law, which it did. “In the current session, we’re introducing the anti-conversion bill," he said. “In the coming days, the government will introduce a bill to prohibit love jihad, too.”

Last year, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister, Karnataka had announced plans to have a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage based on an Allahabad High Court order. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have enacted laws to curb ‘love jihad’ as well.

Incumbent Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, however, said that he is not aware of such a proposal. "I don't know in what sense [Kumar] has made those remarks," he said.

Kumar, meanwhile, demanded the Congress explains why they are opposed to the anti-conversion bill. "We know the reasons for conversion and its ill effects. We are not introducing the legislation to target any community," Kumar specified, adding that the BJP is ready for a debate regarding the issue.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that the proposed anti-conversion bill is politically-motivated. “The Constitution itself prohibits forced conversion. What is the necessity to introduce the bill now?" he asked.

M SHARIEF SULTAN
 - 
Wednesday, 15 Dec 2021

These are fooling tactics and gymmic for election.
The constitution itself guarantees prohibition of forced conversion and also allows to follow and religion.

The LOVE JIHAD is a creation of political Hindutva vadees.
Police officers, Intelligence officers have ruled out of existence of any such movements.
The more they make interfear in personal life of the people, they create more instability in the society.

December 6,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 6: Retail prices of tomato have skyrocketed to a high of Rs 140 per kg in some parts of southern India as supplies have been hit due to heavy rains, according to the government data.

Tomato prices are ruling high since September-end in most retail markets of the country but there has been a sharp rise is southern states of late due to continuous rains. In the northern region, retail prices of tomato were ruling in the range of Rs 30-83 per kg on Monday, while that in western region at Rs 30-85 per kg and at Rs 39-80 per kg in the eastern region, according to the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

All India average modal price of tomato has remained high at Rs 60 per kg for over a couple of weeks now. Retail prices of tomato were ruling at Rs 140 per kg at Mayabunder and at Rs 127 per kg at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In Kerala, tomato was available at Rs 125 per kg in Thiruvananthapuram, at Rs 105 per kg in Palakkad and Wayanad, Rs 94 per kg in Thrissur, Rs 91 per kg in Kozhikode, and Rs 83 per kg in Kottayam on Monday.

In Karnataka, the retail price of the key kitchen vegetable was ruling at Rs 100 per kg in Mangaluru and Tumakuru, Rs 75 per kg in Dharward, Rs 74 per kg in Mysore, Rs 67 per kg in Shivamoga, Rs 64 per kg in Davanagere and Rs 57 per kg in Bengaluru.

In Tamil Nadu too, tomato was as high as Rs 102 per kg in Ramanathapuram, Rs 92 per kg in Tirunelveli, Rs 87 per kg in Cuddalore, Rs 83 per kg in Chennai and Rs 75 per kg in Dharmapuri on Monday.

In Andhra Pradesh, tomato was sold at Rs 77 per kg in Visakhapatnam and at Rs 72 per kg in Tirupathi, while in Telangana, tomato was costing Rs 85 per kg in Warangal. Retail price of tomato was ruling at Rs 85 per kg in Puducherry on Monday.

In metro cities, tomato was sold at Rs 55 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 78 per kg in Kolkata and at Rs 83 per kg in Chennai on Monday.

On November 26, the consumer affairs ministry had said that tomato prices are likely to soften from December with the arrival of fresh crops from northern states.

Retail tomato prices have risen from September-end due to unseasonal rains in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh which led to crop damage and delay in arrival from these states, it said.

Delayed arrivals from north Indian states was followed by heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, which disrupted the supply and also resulted in crop damage.

Tomato prices are highly volatile and any slight disruption in supply chain or damage due to heavy rains result in spurt in prices, it had said. As per the Agriculture Ministry, kharif (summer) production of tomato in the current year is at 69.52 lakh tonne as against 70.12 lakh tonne produced last year.

